sanatogapost.com
Resurfacing Ahead in Montgomery, Chester Counties
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Drivers in the western Montgomery County municipalities of Upper Salford, Salford, Green Lane, and Marlborough; and Charlestown in northern Chester County, all may be affected by lane closures for road resurfacing next week by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Closures are scheduled:. Monday (Oct....
sanatogapost.com
Storm-Damaged and Rebuilt Route 724 Bridge to Open
NORTH COVENTRY PA – The reconstructed Route 724 bridge (at top and above) over Ecker’s Run in North Coventry Township will re-open Friday (Oct. 28, 2022) afternoon, once Pennsylvania Department of Transportation representatives are satisfied with the completion of line painting and other final preparations there, state 26th House District Rep. Tim Hennessey said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Elderly man hit by vehicle in Hatfield Township
HATFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Montgomery County. Authorities say an 83-year-old man was hit by a vehicle around 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the area of Oak Road and Koffel Road in Hatfield Township. He died at the hospital. The name of the victim...
sanatogapost.com
Lower Frederick Hearing Set for Gravel Pike Parcel
LOWER FREDERICK PA – A Delaware County company is scheduled to meet Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) at 7 p.m. with Lower Frederick’s Zoning Hearing Board to ask its approval of a variance for minimum lot area requirements on property at 1467 N. Gravel Pike, where it hopes to open a business office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Heidelberg Twp.
HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Heidelberg Township, Berks County Thursday evening. The South Heidelberg Township Police Department was sent to the area of Penn Avenue/ Route 422 and Hill Road in Heidelberg Township for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV shortly after 5:30 p.m.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Whitetail Disposal Wins Contract Valued at $28 Million to Serve Northampton Township, Bucks County, PA
The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors at their public meeting voted unanimously to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal, Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection contract valued at almost $28 million dollars. The contract encompasses once a week collection for trash, recycle, and yard waste over a 3-year term with two successive 1-year options. Whitetail Disposal, Inc. is a local company founded and headquartered in Perkiomenville, PA. New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, and is the largest individual script hauler in the Philadelphia service area. The company is celebrating its 15-year anniversary founded by Michael Schmidt in 2008. Whitetail Disposal is a family-owned company employing 260 team members, who operate over 220 vehicles while servicing over 180,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers every week.
WGAL
Route 222 near Gouglersville reopens after crash
MOHNTON, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Route 222 in Berks County reopened after a crash Thursday afternoon. Video above: Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. The northbound lanes of Route 222 had been shut down between the Gouglersville and Mohnton exits. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS:...
WGAL
Truck catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County
DENVER — A truck caught fire Friday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County. The fire happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between the Lebanon and Lancaster exits and caused significant backups. WGAL received several photos from the scene. You can see those in the...
sauconsource.com
Sheetz Proposed on Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township
Just a day after Bethlehem zoning hearing board members approved a plan by Sheetz to build a combination convenience store-gas station on the city’s South Side, it was Lower Saucon Township officials’ turn to hear about a proposal for a Sheetz in the Saucon Valley Square shopping center on Rt. 378.
Roads set to reopen after ‘serious police incident’ less than 2 miles from Lehigh County schools (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Standoff with 30-year-old man ends in Lehigh County with no injuries. Numerous roads were closed Wednesday afternoon in northwestern Lehigh County for a barricaded-individual situation described as a serious police incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Trooper Nathan Branosky, spokesman for state police Troop M based in Bethlehem, reported...
montcopa.org
SRPRA Formalizes Agreement with Transportation for America
— The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority (SRPRA) voted unanimously at its meeting on October 24, 2022, to approve an agreement with Smart Growth America through their Transportation for America (T4A) Program. Under the agreement, Transportation for America will provide guidance to the authority during the process of advocating and applying for federal funding to restore passenger rail service in the Reading to Philadelphia corridor.
These Two Bucks County Municipalities Are the Latest Local Areas to Enact Earned Income Tax
After the majority of the Bucks County area has adopted an earned income tax, two local municipalities are following suit. Peg Quann wrote about the recent financial news in the Bucks County Courier Times. Langhorne and Morrisville are the latest areas to enact an earned income tax. Morrisville’s began in...
aroundambler.com
Mermaid Lake gets $1 million grant towards infrastructure improvements
Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program has released details on its latest round of grants and it includes a $1 million grant towards Whitpain Township’s plan to create a park and camp at Mermaid Lake. The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is a grant program of the commonwealth administered by...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls
New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
PECO customers to get natural gas rate hikes for 2nd straight year
PECO gas customers can expect higher utility bills in 2023 after the second rate increase in two years. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved a rate settlement that will allow PECO to raise its price for its natural gas customers.
Centurion
From Four Lanes to the Hotel: Inside the Langhorne Borough’s Eatery
It’s 5:45 pm on a Friday night. The song, “Tennessee Whiskey” can be heard from the touch tunes jukebox nestled in the corner near a Pennsylvania Lottery machine. No one is playing the lotto machine at the moment, but we’ll come back to that later. Currently,...
Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways
With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.
buckscountyherald.com
More than 50 police departments across southeast Pennsylvania to target aggressive drivers
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that more than 50 municipal police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will join the Pennsylvania State Police in a coordinated aggressive driving enforcement wave to help reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on area roadways as part of a statewide mobilization that runs through Nov. 13.
Delco Home to Pair of the Safest ‘Cities’ in Pennsylvania
Two townships in Delaware County are among the 25 Safest Cities in Pennsylvania, according to a new report by SafeHome.org. Cities/townships had to have at least 39,000 residents to qualify. SafeHome.org used various factors to calculate a Safety Score for major cities in the nation. These included the FBI’s latest...
Driver Sought In Hit-Run Of Delco School Bus, Police Say
Authorities in Delaware County are searching for the driver who they say crashed into a school bus and fled the scene. Nether Providence Township police said a commercial truck hit a Wallingford-Swarthmore School District bus near the intersection of Providence Road and Meadow Lane just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. No one on the bus was injured in the accident, officials added.
