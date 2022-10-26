ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romeoville, IL

Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Interim principal slots in temporarily at Hollywood School

Hollywood School in Brookfield will have an interim principal for the next month or so. Maura Zinni, a retired school superintendent and former principal, is filling in for Hollywood Principal Kim Hefner, who is recovering from knee replacement surgery that she underwent last week. Hefner is expected to be out for three to six weeks.
BROOKFIELD, IL
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub

Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
CHICAGO, IL
theforestscout.com

Here are some of the most common colleges among seniors at LFHS

College applications are something that are on almost all seniors’ minds at the start of the year. Seniors look at several different schools all around to find where they would like to spend their next four years, but usually there are a couple schools that continue to pop up.
LAKE FOREST, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County

October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Southwest Side parents demand action after student is hurt in hit-and-run near school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of parents on the city's Southwest Side is asking for measures to crack down on what the call a dangerous street near one of their schools.This came after a student as struck and severely injured during a hit-and-run nearby.CBS 2's Marybel González talked with the parents Wednesday night about their frustration.On Wednesday, Oct. 5, while on her way to school, Erika Hernandez said she was hit by a swerving car at the intersection of 46th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park."I was crossing down the street," Hernandez said. "I had the right of way."Hernandez...
CHICAGO, IL
luxury-houses.net

This $2.599M Mid-century Modern Jewel in Hinsdale, IL Features Thoughtful Attention to Detail and Architectural Reverence that Remain Timeless

The Estate in Hinsdale is a luxurious home that has been restored to perfection now available for sale. This home located at 701 Taft Rd, Hinsdale, Illinois; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,200 square feet of living spaces. Call Dawn Mckenna (630 686-4886) – Coldwell Banker Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Hinsdale.
HINSDALE, IL
WGNtv.com

Interstate 80— the dividing line between weather events?

Why does Interstate 80 so often happen to be a division line between different kinds of weather? I have heard it mentioned in weather bulletins as the dividing line several times. Morty Green, Bolingbrook. Dear Morty,. Interstate 80 runs east-west across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana and cuts through Joliet....
JOLIET, IL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Naperville, IL

Nestled within the greater Chicago metroplex is Naperville, Illinois. Originally established as Naper’s Settlement in 1831, Naperville started out much like the rest of America inhabited by two feuding Native American tribes: Iliniwek and Potawatomi. The city has developed a reputation in the arts due to hosting the annual...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Grand Rapids Business Journal

A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago

From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora police confirm that suspicious individual tried to gain access to IMSA Wednesday

The Aurora Police Department is confirming that a suspicious person tried to gain entry to the Illinois Math and Science Academy (IMSA) on Wednesday at around 7:30. A statement from a police spokesman says there is currently no indication that the incident at IMSA is connected to another series of incidents last month where someone had tried to gain access to schools in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield.
AURORA, IL
lewisu.edu

Police Communications Center Temporarily Closed 10/28/22

Due to a network disruption impacting phone and computer systems, the LUPD Communication Center (the booth at the front of campus) is temporarily closed. LUPD non-emergency and emergency phone numbers remain functional and are being monitored from a different location. The police offices in the Learning Resource Center (LR-G24) remain...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
Field & Stream

Mountain Lion Killed by Vehicle on Highway Near Chicago

On Sunday, October 16, a mountain was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 in Dekalb County, Illinois, 60 miles west of Chicago. According to an Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) press release, state police transferred the cougar’s carcass to an IDNR wildlife biologist who delivered it to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The agency expects the analysis to pinpoint the animal’s place of origin and help trace its movement across the country.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Former Joliet Police Chief Sues City of Joliet & City Manager

The former chief of police for the city of Joliet has filed a lawsuit against the city and is seeking damages. Dawn Malec is claiming her constitutional due process rights were violated and her reputation damaged by the city of Joliet. Malec joined the Joliet Police Department in 1994, and rose through the ranks and was named chief of police in 2021.
JOLIET, IL

