Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Photos: Joliet Catholic beats Phillips, advances in Illinois Class 4A playoffs
The Joliet Catholic defeated visiting Phillips 43-6 Friday night in the first round of the Illinois Class 4A playoffs. Joliet Catholic (8-2) advances to face Providence Catholic (5-4), which upset Wheaton Academy 17-3 on Friday night. Here is a look at the game from photographer Dean ...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Cup: Hinsdale Central of Illinois takes over lead for top high school athletic programs in the nation
States across the country started state playoff competition during the month of October and Hinsdale Central (Ill.) took advantage of strong postseason performances in boys and girls golf and girls tennis to move into the No. 1 position in the MaxPreps Cup rankings. The Red Devils finished as state champions...
neiuindependent.org
President Gibson Remains Hopeful as Enrollment Declines and Staff, Faculty Unrest Looms
A half-empty auditorium, and a silent attendance, made up mostly of people wearing green shirts of the Union of Professionals of Illinois, 4100 union chapter logo and signs requesting a fair contract, received Gloria J. Gibson’s fifth speech as President of Northeastern Illinois University (NEIU). President Gibson defended her...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Interim principal slots in temporarily at Hollywood School
Hollywood School in Brookfield will have an interim principal for the next month or so. Maura Zinni, a retired school superintendent and former principal, is filling in for Hollywood Principal Kim Hefner, who is recovering from knee replacement surgery that she underwent last week. Hefner is expected to be out for three to six weeks.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub
Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
theforestscout.com
Here are some of the most common colleges among seniors at LFHS
College applications are something that are on almost all seniors’ minds at the start of the year. Seniors look at several different schools all around to find where they would like to spend their next four years, but usually there are a couple schools that continue to pop up.
kanecountyconnects.com
Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County
October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
Southwest Side parents demand action after student is hurt in hit-and-run near school
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of parents on the city's Southwest Side is asking for measures to crack down on what the call a dangerous street near one of their schools.This came after a student as struck and severely injured during a hit-and-run nearby.CBS 2's Marybel González talked with the parents Wednesday night about their frustration.On Wednesday, Oct. 5, while on her way to school, Erika Hernandez said she was hit by a swerving car at the intersection of 46th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park."I was crossing down the street," Hernandez said. "I had the right of way."Hernandez...
luxury-houses.net
This $2.599M Mid-century Modern Jewel in Hinsdale, IL Features Thoughtful Attention to Detail and Architectural Reverence that Remain Timeless
The Estate in Hinsdale is a luxurious home that has been restored to perfection now available for sale. This home located at 701 Taft Rd, Hinsdale, Illinois; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,200 square feet of living spaces. Call Dawn Mckenna (630 686-4886) – Coldwell Banker Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Hinsdale.
WGNtv.com
Interstate 80— the dividing line between weather events?
Why does Interstate 80 so often happen to be a division line between different kinds of weather? I have heard it mentioned in weather bulletins as the dividing line several times. Morty Green, Bolingbrook. Dear Morty,. Interstate 80 runs east-west across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana and cuts through Joliet....
Essence
Olive Harvey, A Predominantly Black Community College, Is One Of The First To Offer Students Associate Degree Program In Cannabis Studies
The degree program is a step toward equipping Black students with the knowledge and resources needed to launch a career in cannabis. 81% of U.S. cannabis business owners and founders are white and 10% of cannabis business founders identified as Hispanic/Latino or Black per a 2017 report by Marijuana Business Daily.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Naperville, IL
Nestled within the greater Chicago metroplex is Naperville, Illinois. Originally established as Naper’s Settlement in 1831, Naperville started out much like the rest of America inhabited by two feuding Native American tribes: Iliniwek and Potawatomi. The city has developed a reputation in the arts due to hosting the annual...
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. At least 500 pumpkins worth a total of about $5,000 dollars were stolen from Dave’s pumpkins.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora police confirm that suspicious individual tried to gain access to IMSA Wednesday
The Aurora Police Department is confirming that a suspicious person tried to gain entry to the Illinois Math and Science Academy (IMSA) on Wednesday at around 7:30. A statement from a police spokesman says there is currently no indication that the incident at IMSA is connected to another series of incidents last month where someone had tried to gain access to schools in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield.
lewisu.edu
Police Communications Center Temporarily Closed 10/28/22
Due to a network disruption impacting phone and computer systems, the LUPD Communication Center (the booth at the front of campus) is temporarily closed. LUPD non-emergency and emergency phone numbers remain functional and are being monitored from a different location. The police offices in the Learning Resource Center (LR-G24) remain...
One of the Hardest U.S. Colleges To Get Into in 2023 is in Chicago, And It Ranks Ahead of Columbia and Brown
A list detailing the hardest colleges for prospective students to be accepted into for 2023 has been released, and it shows two Chicago-area universities among the 25 hardest schools to get into in the U.S. The list was compiled by Niche, a school district and college ranking and review website...
Mountain Lion Killed by Vehicle on Highway Near Chicago
On Sunday, October 16, a mountain was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 in Dekalb County, Illinois, 60 miles west of Chicago. According to an Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) press release, state police transferred the cougar’s carcass to an IDNR wildlife biologist who delivered it to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The agency expects the analysis to pinpoint the animal’s place of origin and help trace its movement across the country.
wjol.com
Former Joliet Police Chief Sues City of Joliet & City Manager
The former chief of police for the city of Joliet has filed a lawsuit against the city and is seeking damages. Dawn Malec is claiming her constitutional due process rights were violated and her reputation damaged by the city of Joliet. Malec joined the Joliet Police Department in 1994, and rose through the ranks and was named chief of police in 2021.
Comments / 0