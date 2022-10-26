Read full article on original website
Rune's Late Heroics Seal Basel Final Spot, Top 20 Debut
Down 2/6 in a second-set tie-break, Holger Rune could have turned his attention to a decider on Saturday at the Swiss Indoors Basel. But the #NextGenATP Dane instead won the final six points of the match to defeat Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6(1), 7-6(8) and advance to his second straight ATP Tour final.
Alcaraz Soars Into Basel SFs
Carlos Alcaraz moved to within two wins of capturing his sixth tour-level title of the season Friday when he overcame Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-4 at the Swiss Indoors Basel. The 19-year-old Spaniard looked in control throughout the one-hour, 38-minute clash at the ATP 500 event, opening his shoulders to hit through his countryman on the indoor courts. Alcaraz overpowered Carreno Busta during the backhand exchanges and showed good touch around the net to efficiently win points and triumph.
Scouting Report: Alcaraz, Djokovic & Nadal Headline Paris
An executive summary of what every fan should know about the coming week. The stars of the ATP Tour this week are set to take centre stage at the Rolex Paris Masters, the final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, defending champion Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are in action.
Red-Hot Felix Extends Winning Streak In Basel
Felix Auger-Aliassime extended his winning streak to 11 matches on Friday when he moved past Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals at the Swiss Indoors Basel. In a dominant display, the Canadian fired 28 winners and committed just four unforced errors to advance after 73 minutes. Auger-Aliassime now leads the 25-year-old Bublik 2-1 in the pair's ATP Head2Head series and will next play top seed Carlos Alcaraz.
Perfect 10: Felix Plays 'Match Of His Life', Cruises Into Basel QFs
Canadian has won 10 straight matches, with titles in Florence and Antwerp. Felix Auger-Aliassime has been in blistering form this month, but he hit new heights on Thursday at the Swiss Indoors Basel. Seeking his third ATP Tour title in as many weeks, the Canadian advanced to the quarter-finals with a stunning performance against Miomir Kecmanovic, wrapping up a 6-1, 6-0 victory in 49 minutes.
Dodig/Krajicek Notch Basel Upset, Boost Turin Hopes
Can Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek’s impressive late-season form carry them all the way to the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin?. The Croatian-American pair showed no sign of slowing down in its pursuit of a spot at the season finale on Thursday, when it registered a 6-4, 6-3 quarter-final victory against top seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer at the Swiss Indoors Basel.
Rock-Solid Medvedev Sinks Sinner In Vienna
Top seed to take on Dimitrov next as Coric dents Hurkacz’s Turin hopes. Daniil Medvedev’s defiant defence shut down the high-powered challenge of Jannik Sinner on Friday at the Erste Bank Open, where the 26-year-old secured a clinical 6-4, 6-2 quarter-final triumph. Medvedev’s persistence proved decisive in an...
Stan Staves Off Nakashima In Basel Thriller
Stan Wawrinka faced down an inspired comeback from Brandon Nakashima on Thursday at the Swiss Indoors Basel, where the home favourite held firm to seal a thrilling 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 second-round win. Wawrinka appeared set for a straightforward victory in his first tour-level meeting with Nakashima when he served for...
Nadal & Djokovic In Same Half Of Paris Draw
Rafael Nadal, who at the Rolex Paris Masters will compete for the first time since the Laver Cup, faces a tough path at the season’s final ATP Masters 1000 event following Friday's release of the draw, when it was revealed the Spaniard is in the same half of the draw as six-time champion Novak Djokovic.
Medvedev Tames Thiem In Vienna
Top seed plays Sinner next as Hurkacz and Dimitrov also advance. Daniil Medvedev had to bide his time against Dominic Thiem on Thursday at the Erste Bank Open, but the top seed’s persistence paid off as he registered a 6-3, 6-3 second-round win in Vienna. Both players came out...
Coric Caps Vienna Comeback In Third-Set TB To Edge Tsitsipas
Borna Coric earned his third straight victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas with a Thursday comeback at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna. Down a set and a break, Coric recovered to claim a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(4) win and advance to the quarter-finals. The Croatian famously saved six match points to stun...
Medvedev Marches To Shapo Final Clash In Vienna
Daniil Medvedev came up against a confident opponent striking the ball cleanly on Saturday at the Erste Bank Open for the second day in a row. The top seed had all the answers. Medvedev was imperious in downing Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-2 in the pair’s semi-final clash at the ATP...
Passaro Second Italian To Qualify For Milan
Francesco Passaro will look to thrill his home fans in Milan next month after qualifying for the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals. The Italian is the seventh player to earn his spot in the eight-player field at the 21-and-under season finale, which will be played at the Allianz Cloud from 8-12 November. Only one place remains at the event, which will also feature Lorenzo Musetti, Holger Rune, Jack Draper, Brandon Nakashima, Jiri Lehecka and Chun-Hsin Tseng.
New Global Team Event Unites Men & Women To Launch 2023 Tennis Season
World's best men's and women's players unite for new 18-country teams' competition across three Australian cities. The world’s best players will unite to compete side by side at the United Cup, a stunning new team event set to launch the global tennis season in 2023. The United Cup, an...
