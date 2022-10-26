ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris Chapel, TN

courieranywhere.com

From scary to sweet, there are a host of Halloween activities in the Hardin County area

Halloween is Monday and there are plenty of upcoming activities in Hardin and McNairy counties to help you celebrate. There are several trick or treat events for the community. First Baptist Church in Counce, 100 Old Hwy. 57, is hosting its fall festival Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be carnival games and activities, candy “trunk or treat,” cakewalk, bingo and food purchases to take home.
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
courieranywhere.com

Corinth planning ‘Grand Illumination’ for Nov. 5

After a six year absence, the “Grand Illumination” is returning to downtown Corinth, Mississippi on Saturday, Nov. 5. Twelve thousand luminaries, symbolically marking the number of casualties of the Siege and Battle of Corinth, will line the grounds of the Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center and lead a path into historic downtown, according to a news release.
CORINTH, MS
wtva.com

NEMCC and Booneville physician collaborate on new health facility

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) will not have to travel far to get a check up. A new student health and wellness center will offer students primary care, immunizations, counseling and psychiatric services. "It [service] will first be filed under their [patients] insurance; and...
BOONEVILLE, MS
courieranywhere.com

Hardin County Schools closing for two days due to illness

Citing high absenteeism and rising numbers of sick students, teachers and other staff, Hardin County Director of Schools Michael Davis announced classes will be canceled Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27-28. “We are to the point now that I feel it is best for everyone that we close school for the next two days. Hopefully once we return on Monday our numbers will be much improved,” Davis said Wednesday.
WBBJ

Suspect breaks into Jackson Dollar General, steals Newport cigarettes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigation a breaking and entering and theft at a local Dollar General. According to Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison County, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General at 1028 Campbell Street. Officers arrived to find the front...
JACKSON, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend. According to police, Jason Bernard Cole, of Florence, has been arrested in connection to the death of Rachael Marie Mixson. The 41-year-old Mixson’s body was found on Oct. 22, 2022, […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
wtva.com

Booneville mayor stands trial for April incident

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Booneville Mayor Chris Lindley stood on trial Wednesday for allegedly hitting a teenager on April 11 at the West Side Park. His charge, simple assault on a minor, is a misdemeanor. Ultimately, the mayor was found guilty. The court ordered him to pay $2,000 in fines...
BOONEVILLE, MS
WBBJ

Man who fired at officer receives 10 year sentence

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man who fired at law enforcement in 2020 has been sentenced, according to a news release. The release says that back in February of 2020, Bolivar police responded to home on East Margin Street about a report of disturbing the peace. One of the officers...
BOLIVAR, TN

