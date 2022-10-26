Read full article on original website
courieranywhere.com
From scary to sweet, there are a host of Halloween activities in the Hardin County area
Halloween is Monday and there are plenty of upcoming activities in Hardin and McNairy counties to help you celebrate. There are several trick or treat events for the community. First Baptist Church in Counce, 100 Old Hwy. 57, is hosting its fall festival Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be carnival games and activities, candy “trunk or treat,” cakewalk, bingo and food purchases to take home.
courieranywhere.com
Corinth planning ‘Grand Illumination’ for Nov. 5
After a six year absence, the “Grand Illumination” is returning to downtown Corinth, Mississippi on Saturday, Nov. 5. Twelve thousand luminaries, symbolically marking the number of casualties of the Siege and Battle of Corinth, will line the grounds of the Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center and lead a path into historic downtown, according to a news release.
WBBJ
‘Last Ride’ planned in memory of Bob’s House of Honda founder
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special send-off is being planned in memory of a beloved business owner. Robert Beasley, owner and founder of Bob’s House of Honda in Jackson, died October 24 at 90 years old. According to a Bob’s House of Honda employee, Beasley owned and operated the...
wtva.com
NEMCC and Booneville physician collaborate on new health facility
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) will not have to travel far to get a check up. A new student health and wellness center will offer students primary care, immunizations, counseling and psychiatric services. "It [service] will first be filed under their [patients] insurance; and...
courieranywhere.com
Hardin County Schools closing for two days due to illness
Citing high absenteeism and rising numbers of sick students, teachers and other staff, Hardin County Director of Schools Michael Davis announced classes will be canceled Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27-28. “We are to the point now that I feel it is best for everyone that we close school for the next two days. Hopefully once we return on Monday our numbers will be much improved,” Davis said Wednesday.
WBBJ
Suspect breaks into Jackson Dollar General, steals Newport cigarettes
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigation a breaking and entering and theft at a local Dollar General. According to Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison County, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General at 1028 Campbell Street. Officers arrived to find the front...
Man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend. According to police, Jason Bernard Cole, of Florence, has been arrested in connection to the death of Rachael Marie Mixson. The 41-year-old Mixson’s body was found on Oct. 22, 2022, […]
Over 200 pounds of weed found in duffle bags during I-40 traffic stop
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A traffic stop on I-40 ended with authorities finding more than 200 pounds of marijuana, according to the West Tennessee Drug Task Force. The Drug Task Force said a car was pulled over on I-40 in Brownsville, Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Agents let a canine sniff around...
wtva.com
Booneville mayor stands trial for April incident
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Booneville Mayor Chris Lindley stood on trial Wednesday for allegedly hitting a teenager on April 11 at the West Side Park. His charge, simple assault on a minor, is a misdemeanor. Ultimately, the mayor was found guilty. The court ordered him to pay $2,000 in fines...
WBBJ
Man who fired at officer receives 10 year sentence
JACKSON, Tenn. — A man who fired at law enforcement in 2020 has been sentenced, according to a news release. The release says that back in February of 2020, Bolivar police responded to home on East Margin Street about a report of disturbing the peace. One of the officers...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/25/22 – 10/26/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/25/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/26/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
