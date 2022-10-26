Read full article on original website
Halloween is Monday and there are plenty of upcoming activities in Hardin and McNairy counties to help you celebrate. There are several trick or treat events for the community. First Baptist Church in Counce, 100 Old Hwy. 57, is hosting its fall festival Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be carnival games and activities, candy “trunk or treat,” cakewalk, bingo and food purchases to take home.
After a six year absence, the “Grand Illumination” is returning to downtown Corinth, Mississippi on Saturday, Nov. 5. Twelve thousand luminaries, symbolically marking the number of casualties of the Siege and Battle of Corinth, will line the grounds of the Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center and lead a path into historic downtown, according to a news release.
