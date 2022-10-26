ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrytown, NY

longisland.com

Mezza Luna Opens in Hauppauge at Old Mario’s Restaurant

Mezza Luna opened recently in the space of the former Hauppauge favorite Mario Restaurant. Two former staff members of Mario's launched the new dinner experience. Fred Norden was maitre d at Mario’s for ten years as well as general manager at two other Long Island Restaurants, Drift 82 & Lombardi’s on the Bay. Peter A. Bua, Mario’s son, worked at his father’s business for over 25 years and is well-known by loyal customers who frequented the establishment.
HAUPPAUGE, NY
Daily Voice

'A Happy Business': 3 Moms Bring Candy Van To Events Across Westchester

For those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth as Halloween approaches, a mobile candy van might just be the perfect solution. Candy Zoo, run by a team of three mothers, is a moving candy truck that is available to rent for private events and can be found throughout the tri-state area, including Westchester County, Fairfield County, and the Englewood area, according to one of the business's founders, Karen Benett.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Essence

Spooky Sites And Show Sets To Visit In Westchester, NY

Many of the series we watch for entertainment are steeped in the real-life history of this Hudson Valley region. I lived in New York City for 12 years and never visited Westchester, NY. A shameful realization that was magnified by how easy it was to make the 45-minute trip from Midtown, which I did earlier this month.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Leewood Drive In Eastchester To Close For 2 Weeks

A road that serves as a connection between two major routes in Westchester County will soon close for two weeks. According to the Westchester County Department of Public Works, starting on Monday, Oct. 31, Leewood Drive in Eastchester will be closed to all but local traffic between the following:. Westbound...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
riverjournalonline.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club Opens its Newest Location in Greenburgh

BJ’s Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States will open its newest club in Greenburgh, New York today. The new club is located at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, NY. “Our team can’t wait to open our doors on Friday and...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
rew-online.com

100 Pondfield Road Celebrates Grand Opening

On Thursday, October 20, 2022, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to signify the official opening of 100 Pondfield Road, Bronxville’s newest luxury condominium residence, located in the heart of downtown Bronxville. The brand-new, 11-unit luxury condominium building is officially open to the public for tours. This is the first of many development projects by JD Summa, CEO of KINGS Capital Construction.
BRONXVILLE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022

Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Two lights go out in Simon family with passing of Joanna and Lucy

Ask anyone who lived in greater Riverdale over the past 50 or so years, and they will tell you about the Simon sisters, a group of girls who sang on their front lawn to raise money for such efforts as the Riverdale Mental Health Association. While Carly became a world...
BRONX, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Criminal Minds Actor Spotted Across Ulster County This Weekend

A familiar face was seen walking around Ulster County this past weekend, even getting in some early Halloween scares. On Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, photos of Criminal Minds actor Matthew Gray Gubler started popping up on social media timelines across the Hudson Valley. Saugerties resident Tahir Aziz posted a selfie with Gubler, telling us that Gubler was very kind, and humble when Aziz asked for a photo.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
New York YIMBY

3Thirty3 Residential High-Rise Debuts at 333 Huguenot Street in New Rochelle

The Cappelli Organization was recently joined by local officials to celebrate the completion and grand opening of 3Thirty3, a new high-rise residential tower in New Rochelle. Located at 333 Huguenot Street, the 28-story building features 285 apartments and a collection on indoor-outdoor amenity spaces. Designed by Lessard, the glass-clad tower...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

