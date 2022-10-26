Read full article on original website
Peekskill house puts the spooky in Halloween
There is always that one house on a block that is decked out with Halloween decorations, but there are few that can compare to the one at the house on the corner of Riverview and Longview avenues in Peekskill.
This Mystical Orange County Shop is Awesome All Year, Especially Now
I know I’ve told the story about how I grew up in New Windsor in Orange County. And when I was old enough to drive my friends and I would often head to Sugar Koaf, In the late 1970s Sugar Loaf was an artist’s town with a cool hippie vibe. Exactly the kind of place I liked to hang out.
Huge 3 Day H.V.Maker’s Mart Coming to Poughkeepsie Historic Site
Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. I hate to rush things, but it’s true. Less than a month away. By the time the meal and the dishes are done, it’s already time to pull out the leftovers. But there is more to do here in the Hudson Valley other than eat all weekend. A lot of people like to get out and start their holiday shopping.
Spectacular Rhinebeck Restaurant Reveals New Outdoor Dining Plan
We can't always find something good that came out of the pandemic but one thing I believe that changed for the better was people's willingness to enjoy a meal outdoors and our favorite Hudson Valley restaurants being able to make that happen. I think that a lot of people thought...
longisland.com
Mezza Luna Opens in Hauppauge at Old Mario’s Restaurant
Mezza Luna opened recently in the space of the former Hauppauge favorite Mario Restaurant. Two former staff members of Mario's launched the new dinner experience. Fred Norden was maitre d at Mario’s for ten years as well as general manager at two other Long Island Restaurants, Drift 82 & Lombardi’s on the Bay. Peter A. Bua, Mario’s son, worked at his father’s business for over 25 years and is well-known by loyal customers who frequented the establishment.
'A Happy Business': 3 Moms Bring Candy Van To Events Across Westchester
For those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth as Halloween approaches, a mobile candy van might just be the perfect solution. Candy Zoo, run by a team of three mothers, is a moving candy truck that is available to rent for private events and can be found throughout the tri-state area, including Westchester County, Fairfield County, and the Englewood area, according to one of the business's founders, Karen Benett.
riverjournalonline.com
Irvington High School History Teacher’s Essay Published in Scholarly Collection
Irvington High School social studies teacher Dr. Erik Weiselberg’s essay, “The Revolution Lives On,” has been published in the scholarly collection, “Rip Van Winkle’s Republic: Washington Irving in History and Memory.”. “My essay is a historical look at how and why Washington Irving’s ‘Legend of...
2 new hot spots offering breakfast favorites in Westchester
A couple new establishments are helping people in Westchester get moving in the morning.
Discover the Best Breakfast Spots in Middletown, New York
I'm sure something popped in your head the moment you read that. When I'm at home, I don't go too crazy. I like a nice bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios with milk, plus some fruit on the side. If I feel like putting in a little more work, I'll make some egg sandwiches on the stove.
Essence
Spooky Sites And Show Sets To Visit In Westchester, NY
Many of the series we watch for entertainment are steeped in the real-life history of this Hudson Valley region. I lived in New York City for 12 years and never visited Westchester, NY. A shameful realization that was magnified by how easy it was to make the 45-minute trip from Midtown, which I did earlier this month.
Leewood Drive In Eastchester To Close For 2 Weeks
A road that serves as a connection between two major routes in Westchester County will soon close for two weeks. According to the Westchester County Department of Public Works, starting on Monday, Oct. 31, Leewood Drive in Eastchester will be closed to all but local traffic between the following:. Westbound...
riverjournalonline.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club Opens its Newest Location in Greenburgh
BJ’s Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States will open its newest club in Greenburgh, New York today. The new club is located at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, NY. “Our team can’t wait to open our doors on Friday and...
rew-online.com
100 Pondfield Road Celebrates Grand Opening
On Thursday, October 20, 2022, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to signify the official opening of 100 Pondfield Road, Bronxville’s newest luxury condominium residence, located in the heart of downtown Bronxville. The brand-new, 11-unit luxury condominium building is officially open to the public for tours. This is the first of many development projects by JD Summa, CEO of KINGS Capital Construction.
Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022
Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
riverdalepress.com
Two lights go out in Simon family with passing of Joanna and Lucy
Ask anyone who lived in greater Riverdale over the past 50 or so years, and they will tell you about the Simon sisters, a group of girls who sang on their front lawn to raise money for such efforts as the Riverdale Mental Health Association. While Carly became a world...
Yonkers police caution drivers 'Dump on Yonkers = Get Fine + Walk Home'
One driver found out the hard way that police in Yonkers do not take kindly to illegal dumping.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Criminal Minds Actor Spotted Across Ulster County This Weekend
A familiar face was seen walking around Ulster County this past weekend, even getting in some early Halloween scares. On Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, photos of Criminal Minds actor Matthew Gray Gubler started popping up on social media timelines across the Hudson Valley. Saugerties resident Tahir Aziz posted a selfie with Gubler, telling us that Gubler was very kind, and humble when Aziz asked for a photo.
'Loved By Many': Bergen County Man, 20, Tragically Killed In Manhattan Subway Accident
Shock and sorrow spread with the news that a young Westwood man was accidentally dragged and killed by a subway train at the Columbus Circle station in Manhattan. Joseph Ancona, 20, apparently tried to board a southbound No. 1 train when his clothing got caught in a subway door at the station off 59th Street around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, city police said.
New York YIMBY
3Thirty3 Residential High-Rise Debuts at 333 Huguenot Street in New Rochelle
The Cappelli Organization was recently joined by local officials to celebrate the completion and grand opening of 3Thirty3, a new high-rise residential tower in New Rochelle. Located at 333 Huguenot Street, the 28-story building features 285 apartments and a collection on indoor-outdoor amenity spaces. Designed by Lessard, the glass-clad tower...
