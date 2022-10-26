The high-powered offensive attacks at Owego Free Academy and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor were in peak form Saturday as the top-seeded boys soccer teams captured Section 4 titles at the Wright National Soccer Complex in Oneonta. Owego was a 6-1 winner over second-seeded Oneonta in the Class B final. Spencer-Van Etten/Candor downed second-seeded Trumansburg by a 6-2 score in Class C. ...

