Read full article on original website
Related
prepbaseballreport.com
Mississippi Fall ID: Pitcher & Catcher Reports
Pearl, MS - The Mississippi Fall ID was held on Saturday, October 15th at Trustmark Park in Pearl, MS. This event was an open event that consisted of prospects from the 2023-2026 classes. These players went through extended pro-style workout that included batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion, participated in defensive evaluations, ran the 60 yard-dash using Swift Performance, and much more. Pitchers were able to throw in a bullpen setting and were able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Saturday.
prepbaseballreport.com
AL/MS Border Battle: Mississippi Preview
The PBR Alabama/Mississippi Border Battle is an Invite-Only event geared toward prospects looking to play baseball at the college level. This event will feature a showcase style workout followed by games for the top prospects in AL and MS. The event will take place on October 29-30 at Northeast Mississippi...
prepbaseballreport.com
AL/MS Border Battle: Alabama Preview
The PBR Alabama/Mississippi Border Battle is an Invite-Only event geared toward prospects looking to play baseball at the college level. This event will feature a showcase style workout followed by games for the top prospects in AL and MS. The event will take place on October 29-30 at Northeast Mississippi...
prepbaseballreport.com
MOKAN Fall Open: Stat Story
Prep Baseball Report Kansas and Missouri hosted the MOKAN Fall Open at Creekside featuring a very talented field of 2023's to 2026's. The event was fully slated with technology provided from our partners at Swift Labs, Trackman, and Blast Motion. Today we take a look at some of the more traditional stat leaders from the event with the top laser timed 60s, fastball velocities, exit velocities, positional velocities, and pop times for the catchers. Be on the lookout for deeper dives into the data from the event in the coming days.
prepbaseballreport.com
PBR MO Uncommitted Spotlight: Charlie Mussorici
With the fall season coming to a close, our staff will take some time to highlight several uncommitted prospects over the next few weeks as we prepare to enter the baseball off-season and throughout. These players have all impressed our staff recently, whether it be at events, tournaments, or other up-close looks via our boots-on-the-ground coverage.
prepbaseballreport.com
2024 West TN: Five Names to Know
Interested in attending a PBR Tennessee event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. Uncommitted, 6-foot-1, 190-lb long, frame w/ some strength and room to add mass. Well rounded tool set with blend of power and speed. At the plate, wide base w/ high hands and some rhythm. Slight bat tip load w/ toe tape stride. Generates above average bat speed w/ great hand speed. Steepness in plane at times, but consistent hard contact when on time and plane. Balanced spray approach looking to drive the ball into the gaps (T 91.2) and flashes of more future pop. Defensively, easy runner (6.85 sixty) w/ good range and ability to play all three outfield spots. Long draw arm action into over the top slot w/ above average arm strength (85 OF velo) and fair carry. Solid footwork and ball tracking. Played a key role in Houston’s state runner up finish as a consistent offensive contributor. Mitchell has deep tools and still has more room to develop as his frame continues to fill out.
prepbaseballreport.com
Natural State Games: Pitcher's Data Dive
Prep Baseball Report Arkansas hosted the Natural State Games on Saturday October 22nd featuring one of the more talented fields we have seen in one event. Today we take a look at some of the top leaders in data collected by our tech partners Trackman and Blast Motion broken down by class. With the help from the data collected by Trackman we can get deeper into each pitch explaining what makes a pitch so effective that we might not be able to capture by the naked eye. We break down the top velocities, spin rates, horizontal breaks, and induced vertical break on the top fastballs, curveballs, and sliders from the event.
prepbaseballreport.com
Summer 2022: Blast Metrics Leaderboard (Class of '26 / '27)
After an action-packed summer of high profile events across the state, we’ve crunched all the numbers and have identified the top performances in each statistical category from our events. Included in the final results are players from outside the state borders that have excelled while participating in a PBR Pennsylvania event.
Comments / 0