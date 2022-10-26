Pearl, MS - The Mississippi Fall ID was held on Saturday, October 15th at Trustmark Park in Pearl, MS. This event was an open event that consisted of prospects from the 2023-2026 classes. These players went through extended pro-style workout that included batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion, participated in defensive evaluations, ran the 60 yard-dash using Swift Performance, and much more. Pitchers were able to throw in a bullpen setting and were able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Saturday.

