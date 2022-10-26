No. 22 Kansas State established itself as the No. 2 team in the Big 12 with a resounding 48-0 win over No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Wildcats were up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 35-0 at halftime in a game that quickly got out of hand for the Cowboys. Will Howard started at QB in place of the injured Adrian Martinez for K-State and led the Wildcats on a nine-play 77-yard drive to open the game that culminated with a 38-yard TD pass to Kade Warner.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO