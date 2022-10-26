Read full article on original website
Related
No. 22 Kansas State blows out No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0
No. 22 Kansas State established itself as the No. 2 team in the Big 12 with a resounding 48-0 win over No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Wildcats were up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 35-0 at halftime in a game that quickly got out of hand for the Cowboys. Will Howard started at QB in place of the injured Adrian Martinez for K-State and led the Wildcats on a nine-play 77-yard drive to open the game that culminated with a 38-yard TD pass to Kade Warner.
Jackson State football crushes Southern, lives up to 'College GameDay' hype
Jackson State and Deion Sanders were the face of the college football Saturday with the arrival of ESPN's "College GameDay" to Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Tigers didn't disappoint in their SWAC collision with Southern (5-3, 3-2 SWAC) in front of a national audience. JSU (8-0, 5-0 SWAC) cruised to a 35-0 victory over the Jaguars and continued its pursuit of consecutive SWAC Championship titles.
Warriors And Hornets Starting Lineups
The Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets have announced their starting lineups for Saturday's game.
Comments / 0