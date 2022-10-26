ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbraham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Part of Route 141 in Easthampton closed due to crash

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Holyoke Street in Easthampton is closed due to a crash. Police said the street, which is also referred to as Route 141, will be closed between East Green Street and Spring Street for an “indefinite length of time.”. Drivers are being asked...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
cityofwestfield.org

Road Closure - Elm Street - Columbia Greenway Bridge Painting

Please be aware of temporary road closures on Elm Street scheduled overnight from 7:00 P.M. until 5:00 A.M. on the following overnights:. If possible, please seek an alternate route. This road closure is required for continued painting operations to the bridge over Elm Street, just south of the intersection with Bartlett Street, for the ongoing construction of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail. Any questions or concerns can be directed to the Engineering Department at (413) 572-6219.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield bicyclist killed in East Longmeadow hit-and-run car crash

A cyclist died from his injuries following a fatal hit-and-run collision on North Main Street in East Longmeadow Thursday night, police said. The East Longmeadow Police and Fire Departments were dispatched at around 6:20 p.m. after receiving a report that a bicyclist was struck by dark colored sedan or crossover-type vehicle, an East Longmeadow Police Department Facebook post read. First responders performed resuscitation efforts before the cyclist was transported to Baystate Medical Center.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

One dead in Agawam single-car crash

One person is dead following a single-car crash on South Street in Agawam Saturday morning. According to Agawam Police Lt. Jennifer Blanchette, officers responded to a report of a rollover crash at about 2:55 a.m. to find a Mazda sedan on the lawn of a home at 270 South St. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crash closes part of Converse Street in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A car fire in Longmeadow has closed a portion of Converse Street. The street is now closed from Dwight Road to Dickinson Street, and Redfern Street is also closed, which is causing some heavy traffic delays as people head home from the work day. It took...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run turns himself into police

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow Police said Friday that the suspect in a recent deadly hit-and-run crash has turned himself in. Officials told Western Mass News the suspect is 27-year-old William Lowe from Feeding Hills. Lowe is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old bicyclist Thursday on North...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
The Landmark

Holden OK’s road project, recreation requests

HOLDEN — Any concern about voter turnout evaporated as residents considered — and approved — the three articles on the special town meeting warrant Oct. 17. The meeting started a little late, but only so that all the voters could get signed in. The meeting drew 518...
HOLDEN, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to crash along Memorial Drive in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a car rollover on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Additional information, including if there were any injuries, was not immediately available. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Multiple cars crashed near State Police barracks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A major crash near the Massachusetts State Police barracks on Liberty Street in Springfield Tuesday night. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on the scene around 9:45 p.m. and saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. Our crew also saw that several cars were involved, including a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Early morning crash between truck, minivan leaves 3 dead in Sheffield

A motor vehicle collision in Sheffield, Massachusetts Tuesday morning has left three dead. Sheffield Police Chief Eric Munson says the crash took place on Route 7 near Pike Road around 5:30 a.m. “It was a pickup truck versus a minivan," Munson told WAMC. "Three passengers in the minivan passed away....
SHEFFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy