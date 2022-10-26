Please be aware of temporary road closures on Elm Street scheduled overnight from 7:00 P.M. until 5:00 A.M. on the following overnights:. If possible, please seek an alternate route. This road closure is required for continued painting operations to the bridge over Elm Street, just south of the intersection with Bartlett Street, for the ongoing construction of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail. Any questions or concerns can be directed to the Engineering Department at (413) 572-6219.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO