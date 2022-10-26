Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Related
Greenfield I-91 ramp closure expected Friday
The onramp from Route 2 Westbound to I-91 in Greenfield Southbound will be closed Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Fatal motor vehicle crash on South Street in Agawam
On Saturday morning, there was a fatal motor vehicle crash on South Street in Agawam.
westernmassnews.com
Part of Route 141 in Easthampton closed due to crash
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Holyoke Street in Easthampton is closed due to a crash. Police said the street, which is also referred to as Route 141, will be closed between East Green Street and Spring Street for an “indefinite length of time.”. Drivers are being asked...
westernmassnews.com
Crash on North Main Street in East Longmeadow kills cyclist, driver involved flees scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An unnamed bicyclist was killed in a hit-and run crash on North Main Street in East Longmeadow Thursday evening. According to East Longmeadow Police, the cyclist was a 62-year-old man from Springfield. Police told Western Mass News the East Longmeadow Police and Fire departments were dispatched to...
Feeding Hills man turns himself in after deadly hit & run accident in East Longmeadow
A Feeding Hills man was arrested Friday after a deadly hit and run accident on North Main Street in East Longmeadow.
Amtrak’s Valley Flyer Passenger Service to stay in western Massachusetts
MassDOT announced Friday night the Amtrak's Valley Flyer Passenger Service in Northampton will become permanent fixture here in western Massachusetts.
cityofwestfield.org
Road Closure - Elm Street - Columbia Greenway Bridge Painting
Please be aware of temporary road closures on Elm Street scheduled overnight from 7:00 P.M. until 5:00 A.M. on the following overnights:. If possible, please seek an alternate route. This road closure is required for continued painting operations to the bridge over Elm Street, just south of the intersection with Bartlett Street, for the ongoing construction of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail. Any questions or concerns can be directed to the Engineering Department at (413) 572-6219.
Springfield bicyclist killed in East Longmeadow hit-and-run car crash
A cyclist died from his injuries following a fatal hit-and-run collision on North Main Street in East Longmeadow Thursday night, police said. The East Longmeadow Police and Fire Departments were dispatched at around 6:20 p.m. after receiving a report that a bicyclist was struck by dark colored sedan or crossover-type vehicle, an East Longmeadow Police Department Facebook post read. First responders performed resuscitation efforts before the cyclist was transported to Baystate Medical Center.
One dead in Agawam single-car crash
One person is dead following a single-car crash on South Street in Agawam Saturday morning. According to Agawam Police Lt. Jennifer Blanchette, officers responded to a report of a rollover crash at about 2:55 a.m. to find a Mazda sedan on the lawn of a home at 270 South St. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
westernmassnews.com
Crash closes part of Converse Street in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A car fire in Longmeadow has closed a portion of Converse Street. The street is now closed from Dwight Road to Dickinson Street, and Redfern Street is also closed, which is causing some heavy traffic delays as people head home from the work day. It took...
westernmassnews.com
Suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run turns himself into police
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow Police said Friday that the suspect in a recent deadly hit-and-run crash has turned himself in. Officials told Western Mass News the suspect is 27-year-old William Lowe from Feeding Hills. Lowe is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old bicyclist Thursday on North...
Valvoline proposes service garage at vacant Hess station on Route 20 in Westfield
WESTFIELD — Valvoline Instant Oil Change is currently before the city’s Conservation Commission and Planning Board as they seek to build on the site of the former Hess gasoline station at 310 E. Main St. (Route 20), Westfield. Ryan Nelson of R. Levesque Associates told the Conservation Commission...
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
Westfield now soliciting proposals from landowners for new Police HQ location
WESTFIELD ― The city of Westfield this week opened a request for proposals from property owners in the city for parcels of land that would be suitable for a new police headquarters. As the current Westfield Police Headquarters on Washington Street reaches the end of its lifespan, and with...
The Landmark
Holden OK’s road project, recreation requests
HOLDEN — Any concern about voter turnout evaporated as residents considered — and approved — the three articles on the special town meeting warrant Oct. 17. The meeting started a little late, but only so that all the voters could get signed in. The meeting drew 518...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash along Memorial Drive in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a car rollover on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Additional information, including if there were any injuries, was not immediately available. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
westernmassnews.com
Multiple cars crashed near State Police barracks in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A major crash near the Massachusetts State Police barracks on Liberty Street in Springfield Tuesday night. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on the scene around 9:45 p.m. and saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. Our crew also saw that several cars were involved, including a...
wamc.org
Early morning crash between truck, minivan leaves 3 dead in Sheffield
A motor vehicle collision in Sheffield, Massachusetts Tuesday morning has left three dead. Sheffield Police Chief Eric Munson says the crash took place on Route 7 near Pike Road around 5:30 a.m. “It was a pickup truck versus a minivan," Munson told WAMC. "Three passengers in the minivan passed away....
Hartford driver shot dead
A 23-year-old driver has been shot and killed in Hartford after police say he chased a vehicle that had hit his car and then sped off before a passenger got out and opened fire.
1 person taken to hospital after car crashes on Emery St. in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department were called to 11 Emery St. around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning for a motor vehicle accident.
Comments / 0