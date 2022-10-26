ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Two-vehicle accident leaves one dead near Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska investigated a two-vehicle accident that left one dead on Wednesday. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road. The Sheriff's Office reported that a semi-truck was heading north and had...
WAKEFIELD, NE
siouxlandnews.com

One killed in Wayne County, Nebraska accident

WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday, they investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Rd when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fire reported at Skyline Apartments in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a reported fire alarm activation at a Norfolk apartment complex. Crews were called to the area of Skyline Apartments around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Multiple tenants could be seen standing outside of the building. Westbound lanes of Norfolk Ave. were...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Yes or no: Norfolk battles over proposed financing initiative

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Vote yes…or no. Come early November, voters in Norfolk will decide on a half-cent sales tax proposal that could provide major improvements to Norfolk. Advocates say the plan is all about improving Norfolk for the future and the hope is not only to encourage younger folks to stay in the community, but also to recruit younger families to the city. But, the opposition says it’ll cost too much.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested on drug charges after car accident

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County responded to a two-vehicle accident that left two injured and resulted in one person getting arrested for drug related charges. Wednesday morning around 10:55 a.m., deputies from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a two-vehicle collision that resulted in injuries about half a mile north of Highway 22 on Highway 81.
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
dakotanewsnow.com

Union County deputy sheriff and family lose house in fire

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A Union County deputy sheriff and his family lost their home and all of their belongings in a house fire last Thursday. Maxus and Sydney Mach bought their house in Vermillion just over a year ago. While working and raising their one-year-old son and five-year-old...
UNION COUNTY, SD
iheart.com

Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LAUREL, NE
Sioux City Journal

Emerson man accused of placing hidden camera in grocery store restroom

EMERSON, Neb. -- An Emerson man has been arrested on felony charges after a hidden camera was found in a public restroom at the Northeast Nebraska grocery store where he worked. Miguel Vazquez, 21, is charged with three counts of unlawful intrusion, a class IV felony. According to an arrest...
EMERSON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

More information released about Wisner fire

WISNER, Neb. -- A cornfield fire spread quickly and led to the evacuation of Wisner. Cuming County Emergency Manager Jeff McGill said a fire began around 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 8 and N Road, south of Wisner. The fire reportedly started in a cornfield but the high winds caused it to spread quickly.
WISNER, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county. Then they watched Junior do something priceless.

WALTHILL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
WALTHILL, NE
elginreview.com

Petersburg man sentenced for crimes in two counties

The Honorable Donna Taylor passed sentence on two individuals and denied requests from a woman sentenced earlier in the year when she presided from the bench of the Antelope County court in Neligh on Oct. 18. Ryan J. Pelster, 22, of Petersburg, faced Taylor, alongside his attorney, Brad Montag of...
PETERSBURG, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stanton County Sheriff's Office receives large donation

STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office received a check donation of $6,000 on Tuesday. The Stanton United Methodist Church recently closed and the church leaders decided to donate their assets from the church property sale to multiple organizations. The trustees of the church voted to use some of the money to help the Sheriff's Office with funds for equipment and training.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

RSV is on the rise, Stanton family shares experience

STANTON, Neb. -- Baby Paitynn lives in Stanton with her family. About a month ago she suffered from a virus which severely attacks children, ages four and under. Paitynn became sick with respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, when she was just two-months-old. Her mother, Hannah Brand, assumed she...
STANTON, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Columbus Lakeview’s transition from state champions

The effects of Columbus Lakeview’s C-1 State football championship in 2021 are showing up in 2022. Lakeview won the state title last year, the school’s first, after overcoming losses in two of its first three games. The run included avenging a loss to powerhouse Pierce in the state championship. Most of the starters from that team graduated, so coach Kurt Frenzen for the Vikings had plenty of work to do. That work started well before school started in August.
COLUMBUS, NE

