News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle accident leaves one dead near Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska investigated a two-vehicle accident that left one dead on Wednesday. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road. The Sheriff's Office reported that a semi-truck was heading north and had...
1 killed in Wayne County crash
One person died Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County, authorities stated.
siouxlandnews.com
One killed in Wayne County, Nebraska accident
WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday, they investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Rd when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
News Channel Nebraska
Planned outage for customers in Boyd County, parts of Holt and Knox County
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A planned outage is scheduled for electric customers in Boyd County, as well as parts of Holt and Knox County, Sunday, Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., following the completion of upgrades to the main substation that serves the area. The outage will impact Nebraska...
News Channel Nebraska
Fire reported at Skyline Apartments in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a reported fire alarm activation at a Norfolk apartment complex. Crews were called to the area of Skyline Apartments around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Multiple tenants could be seen standing outside of the building. Westbound lanes of Norfolk Ave. were...
Sioux City Journal
CASE HISTORY: Laurel, Nebraska, a town of less than 1,000, reckons with quadruple homicide
On Aug. 4, 2022, four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in Laurel, Nebraska. The next day, 42-year-old resident Jason Jones was charged with 10 felonies including four counts of first-degree murder. Here's the case history so far. breaking topical alert top story. Nebraska State Patrol Col....
News Channel Nebraska
Yes or no: Norfolk battles over proposed financing initiative
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Vote yes…or no. Come early November, voters in Norfolk will decide on a half-cent sales tax proposal that could provide major improvements to Norfolk. Advocates say the plan is all about improving Norfolk for the future and the hope is not only to encourage younger folks to stay in the community, but also to recruit younger families to the city. But, the opposition says it’ll cost too much.
WOWT
Quadruple-homicide suspect to appear in northeast Nebraska court next week
HARTINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in a quadruple homicide in the small town of Laurel is set for arraignment in northeast Nebraska next week. Court documents filed Thursday in Cedar County Court show Jason Jones, 42, has been ordered to appear remotely at 1 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested on drug charges after car accident
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County responded to a two-vehicle accident that left two injured and resulted in one person getting arrested for drug related charges. Wednesday morning around 10:55 a.m., deputies from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a two-vehicle collision that resulted in injuries about half a mile north of Highway 22 on Highway 81.
Man arrested in Norfolk after abandoning high-speed pursuit vehicle
A man who almost got away after a high-speed pursuit was arrested on Monday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Union County deputy sheriff and family lose house in fire
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A Union County deputy sheriff and his family lost their home and all of their belongings in a house fire last Thursday. Maxus and Sydney Mach bought their house in Vermillion just over a year ago. While working and raising their one-year-old son and five-year-old...
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
iheart.com
Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
Sioux City Journal
Emerson man accused of placing hidden camera in grocery store restroom
EMERSON, Neb. -- An Emerson man has been arrested on felony charges after a hidden camera was found in a public restroom at the Northeast Nebraska grocery store where he worked. Miguel Vazquez, 21, is charged with three counts of unlawful intrusion, a class IV felony. According to an arrest...
News Channel Nebraska
More information released about Wisner fire
WISNER, Neb. -- A cornfield fire spread quickly and led to the evacuation of Wisner. Cuming County Emergency Manager Jeff McGill said a fire began around 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 8 and N Road, south of Wisner. The fire reportedly started in a cornfield but the high winds caused it to spread quickly.
They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county. Then they watched Junior do something priceless.
WALTHILL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
elginreview.com
Petersburg man sentenced for crimes in two counties
The Honorable Donna Taylor passed sentence on two individuals and denied requests from a woman sentenced earlier in the year when she presided from the bench of the Antelope County court in Neligh on Oct. 18. Ryan J. Pelster, 22, of Petersburg, faced Taylor, alongside his attorney, Brad Montag of...
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton County Sheriff's Office receives large donation
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office received a check donation of $6,000 on Tuesday. The Stanton United Methodist Church recently closed and the church leaders decided to donate their assets from the church property sale to multiple organizations. The trustees of the church voted to use some of the money to help the Sheriff's Office with funds for equipment and training.
News Channel Nebraska
RSV is on the rise, Stanton family shares experience
STANTON, Neb. -- Baby Paitynn lives in Stanton with her family. About a month ago she suffered from a virus which severely attacks children, ages four and under. Paitynn became sick with respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, when she was just two-months-old. Her mother, Hannah Brand, assumed she...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Columbus Lakeview’s transition from state champions
The effects of Columbus Lakeview’s C-1 State football championship in 2021 are showing up in 2022. Lakeview won the state title last year, the school’s first, after overcoming losses in two of its first three games. The run included avenging a loss to powerhouse Pierce in the state championship. Most of the starters from that team graduated, so coach Kurt Frenzen for the Vikings had plenty of work to do. That work started well before school started in August.
