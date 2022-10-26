The Gators women's team placed fifth and the men's team placed tenth at the SEC Championships. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Parker Valby entered the SEC Championships having raced once this season, a performance at the Arturo Barrios Invite that won her the SEC Women's Runner of the Week. Her second race improved upon the first in every manner. Valby ran a 18:25.7, cementing her name in the record books by running the fastest 6k in Florida women's history. This time shattered the previous record by 29.08 seconds. The redshirt sophomore also won the seventh women's SEC Individual Championship in school history, the sixth individual to do so and the third since the SEC Championship transitioned to a 6k. This is the fastest 6k time in SEC Championship history, besting the previous record of 18:55.0 set by former Gator Jessica Pascoe in 2018.

