4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
floridagators.com
Gators Down Bulldogs in Jacksonville Exhibition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida baseball opened its fall exhibition season with an 8-4 victory over SEC rival Georgia in a 10-inning affair at 121 Financial Ballpark on Friday night. With the win, Florida takes a 2-1 series lead over Georgia in the fall exhibition series in Jacksonville. Josh Rivera...
floridagators.com
Game Day: Florida vs No. 1 Georgia (CBS, 3:30)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been two weeks since the Florida Gators' last outing and it's been a year since their last crack at the Georgia Bulldogs. If you're a UF fan, you know where this is going. Basically, there will be very two very distinct measuring sticks in play...
floridagators.com
Gators Q&A: Offensive Lineman, Jacksonville Native Austin Barber
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — On the bus trip to Jacksonville for their clash with No. 1-ranked Georgia, the Gators will pass Exit 355 on Interstate 10, located about 11 miles west of TIAA Bank Field. Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber could look out the bus window and point toward nearby...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Laura Rutledge's daughter, Reese, picks winner in Florida-Georgia game
One of the biggest rivalries in college football will take place on Saturday when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. ESPN host Laura Rutledge called on her daughter, Reese, to make a pick for this week’s game between Georgia and Florida. Last week, Rutledge’s daughter was recorded making a selection for last week’s LSU-Ole Miss game.
floridagators.com
Gator Tales 327: Brenton Cox Jr. at Mic, Roundtable Chat & PAT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Few rivalries are as unique as Florida-Georgia, one of just a handful of neutral-site games played around the country. And with the undefeated Bulldogs ranked atop the polls heading to Jacksonville, it will no doubt take a special effort from Florida to topple the current king.
floridagators.com
In Lofton, Gators Have Their Quarterback Back
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — College basketball's closed scrimmages this time of year are closed for a reason, with any details mostly coming in generalities. This guy played well. So did so-and-so. We were pretty good in these areas, but need work in those. That kind of thing. The Florida Gators...
Rece Davis Has Honest Reaction To Georgia-Florida Rivalry
The Georgia-Florida rivalry resumes this weekend at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. But there's been a recent trend in the games that is bugging ESPN's Rece Davis. In a preview for College GameDay, Davis admitted that the rivalry has featured too many blowouts lately and compared it to a team that takes out a big shovel and hits the other guy in the face. He admitted that he doesn't seem Florida keeping up with Georgia for long tomorrow.
Gators Make the Second Cut for DB Jaylen Heyward
The Florida Gators are in the top six for 2024 defensive back Jaylen Heyward.
floridagators.com
The Opening Kickoff: Gators vs. No. 1 Georgia (in Jacksonville)
JACKSONVILLE — They both grew up in Georgia and worked together at Alabama. On Saturday here at TIAA Bank Field, Gators coach Billy Napier and Georgia's Kirby Smart will exchange pleasantries before the annual Florida-Georgia game. But after kickoff, they become rivals in one of college football's most storied rivalries.
Sporting News
What channel is Georgia vs. Florida on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 college football game
One of college football's coolest named rivalries (unofficially, anyway) is set to take place between No. 1 Georgia and Florida on Saturday. The "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" will feature an all-name matchup between the Bulldogs and Gators, but seemingly little else ahead of the 2022 matchup. Top-ranked Georgia has seemingly woken up from a two-game lull earlier in the season to outscore its opponents 97-10 in the last two weeks.
floridagators.com
Parker Valby Shatters Records and Cruises to Individual SEC Championship
The Gators women's team placed fifth and the men's team placed tenth at the SEC Championships. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Parker Valby entered the SEC Championships having raced once this season, a performance at the Arturo Barrios Invite that won her the SEC Women's Runner of the Week. Her second race improved upon the first in every manner. Valby ran a 18:25.7, cementing her name in the record books by running the fastest 6k in Florida women's history. This time shattered the previous record by 29.08 seconds. The redshirt sophomore also won the seventh women's SEC Individual Championship in school history, the sixth individual to do so and the third since the SEC Championship transitioned to a 6k. This is the fastest 6k time in SEC Championship history, besting the previous record of 18:55.0 set by former Gator Jessica Pascoe in 2018.
floridagators.com
No. 3/11 Florida Opens SEC Competition at No. 7/15 Georgia
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Following a split last weekend at Virginia, the Florida men's and women's swimming and diving team continues the 2022-23 season Friday, Oct. 28 as the Gators take on Georgia in Athens. Friday's meet is scheduled for 10 a.m., with live timing available here and on the...
extrainningsoftball.com
Throwback Thursday: New Florida Commit & No. 2-Ranked 2024 Outfielder Townsen Thomas… Looking Back on This “Blazing Fast” Difference Maker!
Wow, is the Univ. of Florida having another great recruiting run or what?!?. Just days away from launching the final 2023 Extra Elite 100–which will be dotted with many soon-to-be Gator signees–Head Coach Tim Walton and staff are starting to impress with the pickups in the junior class as well.
floridagators.com
Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Georgia
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida football team will take on the Georgia Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday October 29th in Jacksonville, Florida. SEC Nation will be in Jacksonville for the Florida-Georgia matchup and will begin broadcasting live at 10 a.m. from Lot P. For fans not in attendance,...
floridagators.com
Gators Season Ends with 4-1 Loss to Texas A&M
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida closed its 2022 season with a 4-1 loss to Texas A&M Thursday evening at the Donald R. Dizney Stadium. Florida five-member senior class – Francesca Faraci, Alivia Gonzalez, Cameron Hall, Syd Kennedy and Kouri Peace – were celebrated Thursday in a pre-match ceremony.
floridagators.com
Gators Return to Oxford for the SEC Championships
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators Cross Country teams begin their postseason by traveling to Oxford, Mississippi, for the SEC Championships on Friday, October 28. The women will compete in the 6k at 11:08 a.m. EST., and the men will begin their race at 11:50 a.m. EST. SEC Network will broadcast the SEC Championships starting at 11 a.m. EST. on Friday, with John Anderson (play-by-play) and Larry Rawson (analysis) calling the race. The awards ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. EST and will broadcast on SECN+. Fans can watch the meet by clicking here.
News4Jax.com
Why the forecast for the Georgia-Florida game is a bit tricky
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Fans are gearing up for the annual showdown Saturday at TIAA Bank Field between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators. Weather is top of mind at this event, and the forecast is a bit...tricky. Watching the Wind. The main issue on Saturday will be...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Class 1A playoffs up for grabs
There was parity in Class 1A volleyball this season. But two of the teams that were the most consistent — Union County (Lake Butler) and Williston — earned home court advantage in tonight’s regional semifinals. Both teams are led by first-year coaches. “This season has been great,”...
Bradford Tornadoes’ defense has been nearly perfect through eight games
STARKE, Fla.- One touchdown and an extra point. Seven points total. That’s all the Bradford Tornadoes’ defense has yielded through eight games in of the 2022 regular season. Yes, you heard that right. There’s a team in the state of Florida that’s held its opponents to less than a point a ...
JamBase
Watch University Of Florida Marching Band Play Halftime Tribute To Tom Petty
Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers’ official social media channels have shared video of the University Of Florida marching band paying tribute to the late great singer-songwriter. The homage came as part of celebrations for the first annual Tom Petty Day in Gainesville, Florida where Petty is from. The tribute...
