Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Mo. Dept. of Conservation to stock more than 9,000 rainbow trout in 4 southeast Mo. waters
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Department of Conservation’s annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout. According to the MDC, the four southeast Missouri waters are Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.
‘I’ll be doggone!’ Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 prize
A Missouri Lottery player had quite the shock after winning a $100,000 top prize on a “Fun 5s” Scratchers ticket.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Historic site shows underground wonder world
No matter what your favorite school subject might be, the Missouri Mines State Historic Site has something to like. This weekend it will hold a special event to bring the museum to life, with free admission for kids of all ages. This family-friendly educational event from 5 to 8 p.m....
IDNR captures mountain lion in Illinois
Update 1:33pm IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon. “Thank you […]
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
French-inspired Ladue estate contains luxury auto house
The phrase "a picture is worth a thousand words" is apt when looking at this luxurious Ladue estate.
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks
Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
KOMU
Eight black bears killed in Missouri's second bear hunting season
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Thursday that Missouri hunters killed eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, which ran Oct. 17-26. According to a release from the MDC, 5,880 hunters applied in May for 400 permits for the season. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
KCTV 5
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund aimed to attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages throughout the state was announced Friday by Governor Mike Parson. The scholarship will pay $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending...
A Website Recommends a Winter Vacation to a City in Missouri
Why would you want to travel to Florida for your winter vacation when you can travel to Missouri? A travel website put together a list of great winter vacation cities and the Show-Me State has a city on the list, which one is it, and why?. According to the travel...
Washington Missourian
Search continues for missing paraglider who crashed into river
The search for the body of a 35-year-old paraglider from O’Fallon, who reportedly crashed into the Missouri River Wednesday evening continued on Friday and will continue into the foreseeable future, according to a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Division. “We’ve had troopers in the water...
933kwto.com
SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off
One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
FOX2now.com
Paralyzed doctor performs surgery at Signature Orthopedics Group in O’Fallon
ST. LOUIS – Nearly 12 years ago, Dr. Ted Rummel of Signature Orthopedics Group had a cyst burst in his spine, paralyzing the surgeon from the waist down. He said through his love of family, friends, and the patients he serves, he is continued in his successful surgery practice in O’Fallon, Missouri at Signature Orthopedics Group.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
O’Fallon, Ill. high school investigates gun threat, student arrested
Police have arrested one student in connection with a threat toward O'Fallon Township High School in Illinois.
Teen dead in fatal early morning wreck in south STL
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Fatal crash this morning around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Gravois Road and Cinnabar Drive. St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal crash that resulted in the death of a teenage male. On October...
One dead, three injured in Missouri bridge collapse
Constructions crews were working on the bridge, which had been closed to traffic, when the deadly accident occurred. KSHB's Dan Cohen reports.Oct. 27, 2022.
Comments / 0