Ste. Genevieve, MO

OUTDOORS: Historic site shows underground wonder world

No matter what your favorite school subject might be, the Missouri Mines State Historic Site has something to like. This weekend it will hold a special event to bring the museum to life, with free admission for kids of all ages. This family-friendly educational event from 5 to 8 p.m....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IDNR captures mountain lion in Illinois

Update 1:33pm IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon. “Thank you […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks

Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOMU

Eight black bears killed in Missouri's second bear hunting season

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Thursday that Missouri hunters killed eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, which ran Oct. 17-26. According to a release from the MDC, 5,880 hunters applied in May for 400 permits for the season. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

Search continues for missing paraglider who crashed into river

The search for the body of a 35-year-old paraglider from O’Fallon, who reportedly crashed into the Missouri River Wednesday evening continued on Friday and will continue into the foreseeable future, according to a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Division. “We’ve had troopers in the water...
O'FALLON, MO
933kwto.com

SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off

One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX2now.com

Paralyzed doctor performs surgery at Signature Orthopedics Group in O’Fallon

ST. LOUIS – Nearly 12 years ago, Dr. Ted Rummel of Signature Orthopedics Group had a cyst burst in his spine, paralyzing the surgeon from the waist down. He said through his love of family, friends, and the patients he serves, he is continued in his successful surgery practice in O’Fallon, Missouri at Signature Orthopedics Group.
O'FALLON, MO
FOX2Now

Teen dead in fatal early morning wreck in south STL

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Fatal crash this morning around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Gravois Road and Cinnabar Drive. St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal crash that resulted in the death of a teenage male. On October...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

