The Dryden Ensemble presents "Versailles: Intrigue & Envy"
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Dryden Ensemble opens its new season with “Versailles: Intrigue & Envy.” Performances will take place on Saturday, November 12 at 7:30pm. Trinity Episcopal Church Solebury, 6587 Upper York Road, Solebury, PA and on Sunday, November 13 at 3:00pm. at Seminary Chapel, located on the campus of the Princeton Theological Seminary, 64 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ.
New York Stage and Film announces Liz Carlson Named Interim Artistic Director
(NEW YORK, NY) -- New York Stage and Film announced on October 27th that Artistic Director Chris Burney will be leaving at the end of his contract in December 2022 to pursue new, professional opportunities in education and commercial theatre. Liz Carlson, who has been part of NYSAF for more than 15 years, most recently serving as Artistic Producer, will become the Interim Artistic Director effective immediately and work alongside Burney until his departure. Carlson will program the 2023 Summer Season and work with the Board over the next two years to implement an extensive and inclusive search for a new Artistic Director.
Shakespeare Theatre of NJ Highlights Two Plays by African-American Playwright Alice Childress
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey presents two one-act plays, “Florence” and “Mojo: A Black Love Story,” by Alice Childress Oct. 26 to Nov. 13 at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre in Madison, New Jersey. Childress (1916-1994) was an actress and a founding member of the...
"My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories" Closes on Sunday
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s 2022 Fringe Festival is almost over and the Fat Knight production of My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories will finish its run on Sunday, October 30. Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus. My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories tells the story of Margaret Hamilton, known for her role as the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz.
Tom Hanks, Padma Lakshmi, Patti Smith, and More Came Out For ACLU & NYCLU 20th Annual Sing Out for Freedom Benefit Concert
(NEW YORK, NY) / GLOBE NEWSWIRE -- The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) rocked New York City's Town Hall on October 24, 2022 with their 20th Annual Sing Out For Freedom benefit concert. The event was co-hosted by the hilarious Busy Philipps and Sarah Jones. The evening featured performances and appearances by singer/songwriter Desmond Child (Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, Aerosmith), Academy Award nominee Siedah Garrett (Michael Jackson, Dreamgirls), and a special performance by Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famer, National Book Award-winning author, poet, and music icon Patti Smith, who was also one of the evenings honorees.
New Jersey Symphony to Hold Centennial Gala and Concert
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Join the New Jersey Symphony and Music Director Xian Zhang for a night to remember when the orchestra celebrates its 100th birthday with a Centennial Gala & Concert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on November 12 at 7:30pm. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and the...
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Celebrates the Lunar New Year: Year of the Black Water Rabbit at NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will celebrate the Lunar New Year: Year of the Black Water Rabbit at NJPAC on Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 2:00pm at the Victoria Theater on the Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch Stage. A Newark tradition for over two decades,...
Jackson Pines To Headline Stone Pony w/ Friends on November 5th
On Saturday, November 5th, my band Jackson Pines will headline the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ for the first time. We’re super excited to bring our band and a few of our friends to play with us that evening, and Gary at NJ Stage has allowed me to tell you about the night in my own words. Far from being the first time we’ve played there, it is the first time we’ve been invited to curate the night’s acts and anchor the evening with our music.
"Pop Up" exhibit traces a music city's soundtrack, at historic Berkeley Hotel
If you find yourself on or around the Asbury Circuit between now and the new year, make it a point to check out the lobby of the historic-but-always-happening Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel (1401 Ocean Avenue), where a newly expanded “pop-up” exhibit on the musical history of Asbury Park continues on display 24/7, and FREE of charge.
PHOTOS from "The Play That Goes Wrong" at Dover Little Theatre
(DOVER, NJ) -- The smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong is being presented by Dover Little Theatre (DLT) across three weekends (November 4-6, 11-13, and 18-19). This hilarious play is co-directed by Larry and Ruthanne Pelham. The Play That Goes Wrong introduces us to the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, an amateur theatre troupe which puts on a new production each year. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
The Newton Theatre presents Big Head Todd and The Monsters
(NEWTON, NJ) -- Big Head Todd and The Monsters bring their tour to The Newton Theatre on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 8:00pm. The band has quietly become an American institution following three and a half decades of writing, recording and touring. After countless sold out shows in amphitheaters and...
AxelrodPAC presents "Avenue Q"
(OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ) -- The Axelrod Performing Arts Center (APAC) opens its 2022-2023 season with a rather unexpected choice! A zany, unconventional, laugh-out-loud musical with grown-up puppets, Avenue Q begins performances November 4-20. This play tells the timeless story of a bright-eyed college grad named Princeton. When he arrives in the city with big dreams and a tiny bank account, he has to move into a shabby apartment all the way out on Avenue Q.
Upcoming Holiday Events at Mayo Performing Arts Center
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- The holiday season kicks in early at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on November 6 with the arrival of Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show and extends through December 27 with the final performances of New Jersey Ballet’s Nutcracker. In between, there are numerous holiday concerts and events for families, children and adults. Here’s a look at the lineup.
Asbury Park Music History Fundraiser at Wonder Bar to Benefit Three Charities
(ASBURY PARK,NJ) -- The roots of Asbury Park’s historic music scene run miles and miles deep. But the other aspect of Asbury that runs just as deep (if not deeper) is the community of creatives, artists and musicians who consistently support each other, as well as give back to the local nonprofits that are preserving the City’s heritage. Whether you are an Asbury resident or visitor, a musician or music lover, a supporter of the arts or someone who adores Asbury Park ... you will want to be at The Wonder Bar on Saturday, November 19 for The Asbury Park Music History Fundraiser.
Vivid Stage presents “Lovers, Heroes and Villains” cabaret on November 12th
(MADISON, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, professional Theatre in Residence at Oakes Center in Summit, presents the Vivid Cabaret: “Lovers, Heroes and Villains” on November 12, 2022 at the Madison Community Arts Center. The cabaret will be an intimate evening of songs, featuring your favorite lovers, heroes and villains from the musical canon. The event begins at at 8:00pm.
Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville Comes to Montclair
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- From Downton to darkest Peru to Montclair! Succeed2gether’s Montclair Literary Festival is excited to welcome Hugh Bonneville, beloved actor in Downton Abbey, Notting Hill, and Paddington, to talk about his memoir Playing Under the Piano: From Downton to Darkest Peru, on Tuesday November 15, 2022 at 7:00pm.
Algonquin Arts Theatre presents "A Christmas Story: The Musical"
(MANASQUAN, NJ) -- Algonquin Arts Theatre will present its holiday show, A Christmas Story: The Musical from December 3-18. From the songwriting team behind the smash hit Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the Academy Award-winning film La La Land, A Christmas Story: The Musical, brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage.
Lake Street Dive to Perform at NJPAC with special guest Monica Martin
(NEWARK, NJ) -- See Lake Street Dive at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 7:00pm for an easy going, semi-acoustic evening. Concertgoers can sing along as the band performs a revue of their 18-year catalog of songs. Join the band in their most relaxed, basement couch setting for deep cuts, fan favorites and maybe some works in progress. Also performing as a show opener is acclaimed singer-songwriter special guest: Monica Martin.
Berrie Center for the Arts presents Renowned New Red Order’s “Mergers”
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- The highly acclaimed New Red Order (NRO) will perform their one-night only performance, “Mergers,” in the Adler Theater at the Berrie Center on Wednesday, November 16 at 6:30pm. The performance is being presented in tandem with the NRO exhibition “Give it Back: Stage Theory” in the Kresge & Pascal Galleries from November 2 to December 9.
"Jaws" Is Coming Back to New Jersey -- Look out!
“You’re going to need a bigger boat” - Police Chief Brody. The scare-your-pants-off movie Jaws, enormous shark and all, is coming back to New Jersey this weekend as a concert movie at three cities, The Count Basie Center in Red Bank at 8 p.m. Friday, Newark’s Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. Saturday and New Brunswick’s State Theater at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Comments / 0