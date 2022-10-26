ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Medical Center and New York State Nurses Association Reach a Five-Year Contract Agreement

NYSNA members ratify contract that will benefit approximately. Ratified agreement delivers increased wages and creates a new family leave. Westchester Medical Center and the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) announced a new ratified five-year collective bargaining agreement that will benefit more than 1,500 nurses at Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, and the Behavioral Health Center. The agreement, which is the result of a strong working relationship and commitment to bargaining in good faith, increases nurse wages, preserves existing healthcare and pension benefits, and offers a new family leave bank for nurses.
VALHALLA, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Hospital in Kingston unveils its newest wing

The new wing of the HealthAlliance Hospital’s Mary’s Avenue campus in Kingston should open in about 45 days, WMC CEO Michael D. Israel said at a press conference this Tuesday morning at the new two-story, 79,000-square-foot building adjoining the existing formerly Benedictine Hospital facility. Lots of glass and...
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Alert: Extensive Halloween DWI Crackdown in Dutchess County, NY

Residents are being warned and cautioned to be extra careful while celebrating this Halloween. It's hard to believe, but October has completely flown by and Halloween is just a few days away. Halloween is one of those holidays that is fun for everyone, adults get into it just as much as kids do and there are so many fun ways to celebrate it. There really is something for everyone whether it's a party at a bar, restaurant, or someone throwing their own.
WTNH

Connecticut mom warns parents about RSV after baby’s hospital stay

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A mom is warning other parents to continue handwashing and other preventative measures after her baby’s five-day hospital stay. Amy Ruimerman was at the doctor’s office with her 7-month-old son when the doctor said that they were calling an ambulance to take Mikey to the emergency room. For the next […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
101.5 WPDH

Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.
101.5 WPDH

NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump

A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westernmassnews.com

Officials identify 3 victims killed in Sheffield crash

SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released new details into a crash that killed three people and injured five others earlier this week in Berkshire County. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said that around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a minivan heading north and a pickup truck heading south collided on Route 7 in Sheffield, near Pike Road.
SHEFFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy