Buy One Get One Vandal Tickets!
Great news Vandal fans – starting tomorrow from 9:00 AM to Oct. 29th @ 11:59 PM, you will have the opportunity to buy (2) tickets for the price of one, in general, admission seating, for the Idaho vs Eastern Washington game set for Nov. 5th @ 12 PM. Help...
Bengals host Middleton in Idaho State 5-A Playoff
The Lewiston High School football team is hosting Middleton Friday night in the opening round of the Idaho State 5-A Football Playoffs. The Bengals are 7-2 and qualified for the state playoffs for the second straight year. The Vikings are 6-3 overall in their first year in the 5-A classification.
#14 Vandals meet #2 Sacramento State Saturday
The 14th ranked University of Idaho football team travels to Sacramento tomorrow (Sat) for a key Big Sky Conference game with #2 ranked Sacramento State. The Vandals are 5-2 overall, and are 4-0 in conference play. The Hornets, who will be celebrating Homecoming tomorrow, are a perfect 7-0, and are also unbeaten in four Big Sky games.
Cougars host #14 Utah in primetime tonight
The Washington State University football team hosts 14th ranked Utah in a Pac-12 Conference game tonight (Thur) in Pullman. The Cougs are coming off a bye week with an overall record of 4-3, and are 1-3 in league. The Utes are 5-2 overall, and are 3-1 inside the Pac-12. Kick-off...
Warming trend begins on a drier Thursday – Matt
After some rain and hail on Wednesday afternoon, wet weather will fade away overnight as we get lined up for a warmer Thursday. A weak system will bring back some sprinkles on Friday, but you should be able to go without a rain coat for a little bit. Our next big change is Sunday when a big surge of wet weather comes across the Cascades. Rain continues on Halloween.
City of Lewiston's proposed public nuisance ordinance draws concern
The City of Lewiston's proposed ordinance 4852, regarding nuisances, had some residents voicing their concerns during Monday night's citizen comment portion of the regular meeting. Among the chances, other city nuisance ordinances will now fall under Ordinance 4852. Also, the code will be renamed 'Public Nuisances' instead of 'Nuisances'. It...
Utah backup QB leads Utes to win over Wazzu
Backup quarterback Bryson Barnes passed for 175 yards and a touchdown and Utah rushed for 169 yards and two more scores to beat the Washington State football team 21-17 last (Thur) night in Pullman. Cameron Ward threw for 222 yards and a touchdown, but the Cougars were held to just...
Commission awards Asotin County officials big salary bump
Asotin County elected officials are set to receive a 14 percent salary increase in 2023. The Lewiston Tribune reports the salary commission, which is made up of nine county residents, recently determined the pay hikes for the three commissioners, auditor, assessor, clerk, treasurer, sheriff and prosecutor. As of Jan. 1st,...
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Tuesday, October 25, 2022. -------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- 22-L16533 Animal Problem. Incident Address: 1900 11TH AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 09:23:55. dog there every day, doesn’t appear to be able to get out of the weather //...
Lewiston man arrested twice in one week for possession of methamphetamine
LEWISTON, Wash. — A 46-year-old man from Lewiston was arrested twice in one week for possession of methamphetamine. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, Oliver Taylor was arrested by the Lewiston Police Department on October 20 for a warrant. Police say they found a zip-lock bag on Taylor with six grams of methamphetamine inside.
Dam turbine leaks hundreds of gallons of oil into Snake River in Eastern WA
The dam’s six turbines are used for hydropower generation.
Police Logs: Stolen wallets and escaped cows
10:34 a.m. Trespassing Complaint: A man walked into classrooms late Thursday night near Deakin Ave. and refused to leave. 11:23 a.m. Vagrancy: Somebody requested to talk to an officer about a homeless person living in their car across from his house. 12:19 p.m. Theft Other: A female shoplifter made a...
Clarkston man arrested for discharging firearm, pistol-whipping another man
A Clarkston man was arrested Saturday night for allegedly discharging a firearm and pistol-whipping another man on the 500 block of Sixth Street in Clarkston. According to court documents, 34-year-old David Moody allegedly brandished a firearm and struck a man in the side of the head, leaving a “significant wound” just above the temple, during an altercation. He then exited an apartment and reportedly fired a shot in a populated and busy area of the city.
Authorities Confirm Suspects From Moscow Area Shootout Pose No Threat To The Public-Suspects In Custody In Another Jurisdiction
Latah County authorities are confirming that the suspects involved in a September shootout at a Moscow area home pose no threat to the public as they are now in custody. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson confirms that the male suspects are in custody in another jurisdiction. The suspects from the local case haven’t been publicly identified. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case. Deputies were called to a home on Carmichael Road during the early morning hours of Saturday September 4th. The victim told deputies that two men tried to rob him and assaulted him before he exchanged gunfire with the suspects. No one was hurt. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
Icy Roads and Weather Conditions a Factor in Single Vehicle Crash on US95 Tuesday Morning in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, ID - The Lewis County Sheriff's Office says icy roads and weather conditions were a contributing factor in a single vehicle crash on US95 in Lewis County Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, October 25 at approximately 6:30 a.m., the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police responded to...
21 Year Old Moscow Man Arrested For Leading Officer On Car Chase Enters Guilty Pleas
The 21 year old Moscow man who was arrested for allegedly leading police on a car chase that ended in a crash has pleaded guilty. Ryan Curley pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving and DUI in Latah County Second District Court on Wednesday. Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall sentenced Curley to 9 days in jail. He received credit for a day that he has already served in jail. Curley can convert 5 days of his jail sentence to 40 hours of community service. He was also placed on probation for a year.
