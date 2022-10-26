Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Monroe woman cancer-free after participating in new clinical trial at St. Vincent's Medical Center
A new clinical breast cancer trial is changing the way some people are getting treatments.
wamc.org
Leaked memo details vaccine booster mandate for Berkshire Health Systems, county’s largest employer
A memo leaked to WAMC sent by BHS Vice President Patrick Borek tells Berkshire Health Systems staffers that they must get the most recent booster shot by December 15th. BHS Spokesperson Michael Leary confirms the memo and says the measure was taken to protect both employees and patients. “Masking and...
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Medical Center and New York State Nurses Association Reach a Five-Year Contract Agreement
NYSNA members ratify contract that will benefit approximately. Ratified agreement delivers increased wages and creates a new family leave. Westchester Medical Center and the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) announced a new ratified five-year collective bargaining agreement that will benefit more than 1,500 nurses at Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, and the Behavioral Health Center. The agreement, which is the result of a strong working relationship and commitment to bargaining in good faith, increases nurse wages, preserves existing healthcare and pension benefits, and offers a new family leave bank for nurses.
NBC Connecticut
2 University of New Haven Students Killed, Multiple Injured in Mass. Crash
Two University of New Haven students were killed and several others were injured in a crash in Sheffield, Mass. on Tuesday. Five others were injured, four also being UNH students. A third person was killed in the crash that happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Berkshire County District Attorney's...
New York State Police Ask for Surveillance Photos in Search for Missing Kayaker
New York State Police say they are still looking for a Massachusetts man who went missing while kayaking on Canadarago Lake in Otsego County on October 22. Troopers now have released a photo of 47-year-old Frederick Mayock’s boat that was found at the lake. Investigators are asking anyone who...
Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.
westernmassnews.com
Officials identify 3 victims killed in Sheffield crash
SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released new details into a crash that killed three people and injured five others earlier this week in Berkshire County. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said that around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a minivan heading north and a pickup truck heading south collided on Route 7 in Sheffield, near Pike Road.
New details on fatal Berkshire County car crash
The Berkshire District Attorney's Office has confirmed more information on the fatal car accident that occurred in Sheffield, Massachusetts on Tuesday Morning.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Truck driver who crashed into building and died had opioids in his system
HYDE PARK – The driver of the tractor-trailer that crashed into a tavern on Salt Point Turnpike on June 20, 2022, had elevated levels of illegal drugs in his system at the time of his death, according to the Hyde Park Police Department. Thirty-three-year-old Craig Allen Dickson was pronounced...
Yale expert explains dangers in recalled dry hair shampoos
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Unilever is voluntarily recalling several of its brands of spray dry shampoo due to potentially elevated levels of the dangerous chemical benzene. “Benzene is a well-known cancer-causing agent,” said Dr. Christopher Bunick, an associate professor of dermatology at Yale University. “Benzenes are well linked to blood cancers like leukemia.” Unilever […]
'A Happy Business': 3 Moms Bring Candy Van To Events Across Westchester
For those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth as Halloween approaches, a mobile candy van might just be the perfect solution. Candy Zoo, run by a team of three mothers, is a moving candy truck that is available to rent for private events and can be found throughout the tri-state area, including Westchester County, Fairfield County, and the Englewood area, according to one of the business's founders, Karen Benett.
Parents say nonverbal Middletown kindergartener with autism abused in school
A group of parents and advocates in the Middletown school district held a news conference Wednesday demanding better transparency after a girl with autism was allegedly abused by an aide during an incident in class.
‘Massive’ Facility Coming To Hudson Valley, New York, Many Jobs
It's official, a "massive" facility is being built in the region. Officials say it's "one of the biggest economic opportunities in the Hudson Valley in decades." Cresco Labs is set to break ground on its "massive" cannabis facility in the Hudson Valley on Thursday, Oct. 27. Massive Cannabis Facility Breaking...
Rev. Ken Doyle, longtime Albany pastor, passes away
Rev. Ken Doyle, a longtime pastor at the Parish of Mater Christi in Albany, has passed away. The Parish made the announcement on its Facebook page Friday morning.
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
Three dead, five injured in Berkshire County accident
A fatal crash took place between 5:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Route 7 near Pike Road in the town of Sheffield
Person fatally struck by train near Everett Road
First responders are investigating after a fatal accident.
Passenger Dies After Car Crashes Into Housatonic River In Kent
A 24-year-old man from New York's Hudson Valley died after the car he was riding in veered off the roadway and into a Connecticut River. The incident took place in Litchfield County around 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21 in Kent. According to Connecticut State troopers, a Pontiac Grand Am driven...
Rangers aid fallen, injured hikers in Greene County
Environmental conservation officials are reminding the public to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry after Forest Rangers rescued two hikers in Greene County last week.
