bladenonline.com
NCHSAA Officiating Study Shows Much Work Needed to Improve Retention and Recruitment of Officials
CHAPEL HILL, NC – It is no secret. There is a shortage of officials for amateur contests across our country. That shortage continues to grow and is causing significant challenges for high school athletics in the United States. North Carolina is not immune to this shortage and the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) is working diligently to address concerns and issues surrounding the recruitment and retention of officials.
bladenonline.com
Food Distribution Assistance Program to open Pre-Application November 1
On Tuesday, November 1, the Golden LEAF Foundation will open the Pre-Application portal for the Food Distribution Assistance Program. The Pre-Application is a required first step for all organizations interested in seeking funding in the Food Distribution Assistance Program. Please visit our website to download the guidelines and begin to gather the required elements for the Pre-Application.
bladenonline.com
Reminder: Emissions Inspections to End in Three North Carolina Counties
ROCKY MOUNT – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests. Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests. The approval...
bladenonline.com
Junior Livestock Sale of Champions sets record at $212,500
RALEIGH – Junior winners in the N.C. State Fair livestock shows drew a record $212,500 for the top steers, barrows, lambs, goats and turkeys in the Junior Livestock Sale of Champions Oct. 23. “It is great to see our North Carolina companies show such strong support of our junior...
Charlotte Stories
North Carolina’s Whitewater Falls Voted As One of America’s Favorite Landmarks
From the mystical Appalachian Trail which runs through the east, to the natural phenomenon that is Mississippi’s Petrified Forest, and the esteemed Grand Canyon, the U.S. has volumes to offer when it comes to exploring natural sites and landmarks. Aqua Expeditions polled 3,113 Americans on which local natural landmarks...
bladenonline.com
This Week at NCDOT: Rail Safety Improvement, NC Harvest Season, and Halloween Safety
RALEIGH – The following are highlights from this week at the N.C. Department of Transportation. The stories below are also featured in NCDOT Now, the department’s weekly newscast. Rail Safety Improvement Project in Waxhaw. The N.C. Department of Transportation, Union County, and CSX officials are celebrating the beginning...
bladenonline.com
Mega Harvest Party Planned this Weekend at Camp Clearwater
Camp Clearwater is planning a Mega Harvest Party on October 28 and 29. There will be vendors, fun activities, trick-or-treat opportunities, a poker run, a contest, Black Water Band will perform, and last but not least, there will be fireworks. According to Keith Pressley with Camp Clearwater, starting tomorrow, Friday,...
bladenonline.com
The Most Recent Comical Event At Vineyard Golf
Gentleman comes in to play 18 holes and his wife is going to ride and watch him. He pays, they go out to load up cart. Wife walks back in and says “Ma’am, I have a question … those bottles on our golf cart, are they for men to relieve themselves in? ” The ladies running the golf shop answered what the bottles actually were for … to use the sand in them to repair their divots. As soon as the lady left, both ladies running the shop almost fell apart laughing.
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: Bingo! East Bladen Covers All Squares Against St. Pauls
No, I didn’t have “East Bladen 53, St. Pauls 28” on my Bingo card, yet that’s what happened Friday night at Lenon Fisher Stadium. The Eagles dominated the line of scrimmage as evidenced by their 353 rushing yards. St. Pauls had no answer for for an East Bladen offensive line that opened holes for the powerful running of Zamir Lewis and Masion Brooks. The duo combined for six touchdowns and 323 rushing yards.
bladenonline.com
Vineyard Golf To Host Two-Man Classic Tournament
A two-man classic golf tournament will be held Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. The cost to play will be $150 per person or $300 per team. A 12:30 p.m. shotgun start using a best ball format on Saturday and a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start using the Texas scramble format on Sunday.
bladenonline.com
JV Football: Midway 20, West Bladen 14
DUNN – Midway outlasted West Bladen 20-14 Thursday night in a back-and-forth Southeastern Athletic Conference jayvee football game that completed the season for both teams. Justin Spaulding intercepted a Raider pass and returned it for a Knight touchdown. Later in the game Isaiah Robinson raced 50 yards for a West Bladen touchdown then ran for the 2-point conversion.
bladenonline.com
JV Football: East Bladen 34, St. Pauls 20
ST PAULS – Semaj McRae ran for 3 touchdowns Thursday night to lead East Bladen to a 34-20 Southeastern Athletic Conference jayvee football victory over St. Pauls. McRae scored on runs of 18, 22 and 23 yards and also carried for a pair of 2-point conversions. Gereal Maye banged into the end zone for another Eagle touchdown, and quarterback Aidan Hargrove threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Dominick Collins.
