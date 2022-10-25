Read full article on original website
OvaEasy turns Iowa eggs into a more shelf-stable product
Most of us are very aware of the fact that Iowa is the nation’s top egg producing state. Eggs are dense with nutrients and easy to cook, which means they’re always in demand from families across the country and the world. The only issue with eggs, though, is that they can be difficult to transport over long distances due to their fragility and perishability. That’s why OvaEasy, which is based in Panora, Iowa, focuses on producing a high-functioning egg powder. Now, people across the globe can enjoy Iowa eggs no matter where they are. Nutriom CEO Hernan Etcheto said the USDA loan they received will help them to focus on their mission to feed the world.
Governor Reynolds signs proclamations for grain, fuel, and fertilizer transportation
Today, Governor Kim Reynolds signed proclamations relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, manure, and motor fuels. The Harvest Proclamation is effective immediately and continues through November 27, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight- but not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight- without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
Food Bank of Iowa receives transformative gift from Albaugh LLC
Albaugh LLC, a global leader in the production and sale of post-patent crop protection products which is based in Ankeny, recently provided a donation of $2 million to support the Food Bank of Iowa’s new building addition, which will double the size of its distribution center in Des Moines. Chairman Dennis Albaugh said the mission of the Food Bank of Iowa aligns closely with the mission at Albaugh LLC.
HPAI discovered in small Iowa flock, but no lockdowns yet
It’s been one week since the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship confirmed that we had our first positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) this fall in Dallas County. It’s the first case that’s been reported since May 2nd. It confirms something that we’ve been afraid of for the last few weeks, and that is the possible return of bird flu in our state.
