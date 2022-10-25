Most of us are very aware of the fact that Iowa is the nation’s top egg producing state. Eggs are dense with nutrients and easy to cook, which means they’re always in demand from families across the country and the world. The only issue with eggs, though, is that they can be difficult to transport over long distances due to their fragility and perishability. That’s why OvaEasy, which is based in Panora, Iowa, focuses on producing a high-functioning egg powder. Now, people across the globe can enjoy Iowa eggs no matter where they are. Nutriom CEO Hernan Etcheto said the USDA loan they received will help them to focus on their mission to feed the world.

