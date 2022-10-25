Today, Governor Kim Reynolds signed proclamations relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, manure, and motor fuels. The Harvest Proclamation is effective immediately and continues through November 27, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight- but not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight- without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO