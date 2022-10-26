Read full article on original website
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
Netflix fans are calling new mystery thriller 'the best film they've seen all year'
Content warning: This article includes discussion of sexual assault. In need of some good viewing this weekend? Then look no further, as there's a new mystery thriller and viewers are calling it 'the best film they've seen all year'. You can watch the trailer here:. Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, directed...
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Rocks The Dragon With Ryukyu
It's all hands on deck for both My Hero Academia's sixth season in the Shonen's anime adaptation as well as the Final Arc, as the professional heroes that populate Hero Society are lending a major assist to the young crime fighters that make up UA Academy's student body. One such hero has a Qurik which allows her to transform into a dragon, with Ryukyu not getting as much screen time as Endeavor, Hawks, or Mirko, but cosplayers clearly see something in the mentor to Uravity and Froppy.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Highlights Orihime's Anime Return
Bleach is finally back for its anime to properly adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Orihime Inoue's big return to the medium by highlighting her hilarious intro look! Fans have been waiting to see Bleach's anime to come back with new episodes for over a decade at this point, and fans have been looking forward to seeing all of their fan favorites from that original anime back in action. But there's much more anticipation for the core four cast of fighters above all else.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Grinds On Girl In The Club
Chrisean seems to be attempting to get over Blue. Things between Chrisean Rock and Blueface have been far from smooth. In the last couple of months, the two have gotten into physical altercations, fought each other’s family members, and been arrested. The couple has been known to break up...
ComicBook
One Piece Releases Epic Art for Volume 104
One Piece is pushing forward with its manga's final act, and all eyes are on the Straw Hats thanks to their new adventure. After all, the gang reached new heights during the Wano Country saga, and Luffy is taking the lessons he learned on the seas. Now, Shueisha is ready to honor Wano's final moments with a new volume, and the cover art of volume 104 is looking gorgeous.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Highlights Aki's Anime Debut
Chainsaw Man is now carving through the Fall with its premiere anime season, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans love Aki Hayakawa! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series has been met with an equally as impressive fervor as the first few episodes of the series thus far have been spent introducing fans to the dark world surrounding its tragic main hero, Denji. Helping this along is the one who will be keeping an eye on him moving forward, Aki, as their team starts taking on the terrifying devils that continue to attack people.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Sees Sasha Go Rustic
Attack on Titan's final season might be arriving next year, but the series has lost more than a few Scout Regiment members in the build-up to this final encounter that will bring the war between Paradis and Marley to a close. Such is the case with Sasha Blouse, the beloved hero that found herself on the receiving end of Gabi's bullet, killing Sasha and depriving the Survey Corps of one of their most popular soldiers. Now, one cosplayer has taken fans to the past not only to resurrect Sasha but also to show off her hunting attire.
ComicBook
One Piece Shows Off the Straw Hats' Makeovers for Vegapunk Arc
One Piece has kicked off the first arc of the final saga of the series, and the newest chapter of the manga has given the Straw Hats some appropriate science fiction friendly looks fit for the new Dr. Vegapunk focused arc! After leaving the shores of Wano, it became immediately clear that Luffy and the Straw Hat crew were heading into a more dangerous territory than ever before. It was soon revealed that the first island on this final leg of their journey was actually the home of the laboratory for the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk, and each new chapter has continued that mystery even further.
otakuusamagazine.com
Hunter x Hunter Manga Trailer Celebrates Gon and Killua
Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter manga recently returned to the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump after another long hiatus, and there’s a lot to look forward to beyond the new chapters. In addition to the publication of volume 37, the Yoshihiro Togashi Exhibition -PUZZLE- event just kicked off in Japan this week, and a new trailer arrived to promote the manga and showcase memorable scenes with a focus on Gon and Killua.
The Simpsons: New Treehouse of Horror episode turns Homer and Marge into anime characters
A brand new episode of The Simpsons will turn Homer and Marge into anime characters.Since 1990, the long-running animated sitcom has aired Halloween specials titled “Treehouse of Horror”.The latest edition will change the format of the series by parodying Death Note, a Japanese anime show based on the manga series written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata.This parody, which makes up just one segment of the anthology episode, will turn Homer and Marge into human characters depicted in the Japanese anime style.Korean studio DR Movie animated the segment, which has been teased in new screenshots and...
otakuusamagazine.com
Rent-a-Girlfriend Mobile Game Prepares to End Service
The Rent-a-Girlfriend anime—based on the manga by Reiji Miyajima—may be rolling on with a third season in the future, but it’s officially the end of the road for the mobile game. Rent-a-Girlfriend Heroine All-Stars was initially revealed back in July 2021, and with a little over a year of service under its belt it will be shutting down on January 25, 2023.
otakuusamagazine.com
An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride Anime Announced
Fuminori Teshima and COMTA’s An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride light novel series has been in publication since February 2017, and now it’s getting ready to make the leap to the screen. An anime adaptation has been announced, with more information on the cast, staff and more to come in the future.
otakuusamagazine.com
Gundam Anime’s English Char Voice Actor Michael Kopsa Passes Away
Michael Kopsa voiced many notable roles over the course of his career, but sadly he passed away on Sunday, October 23 at the age of 66. News initially made the rounds when fellow voice actors and actors Mark Hildreth, Peter Kelamis, Shea Hampton and Mackenzie Gray confirmed his passing on Sunday.
ComicBook
Sonic Prime Netflix Release Date Revealed
Netflix's new Sonic the Hedgehog show, Sonic Prime, now has a release date. It'll be out on the streaming platform on December 15th, Netflix confirmed this week, with a new synopsis shared to offer more details about the series. This announcement follows numerous teasers in the past that showed off clips, scenes, and other details pertaining to the Sonic show with this release also coming around one month after the launch of the new Sonic game, Sonic Frontiers.
wegotthiscovered.com
Anime fans can get a taste of ‘Death Note’ in this year’s ‘The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror
This year’s spooky season is well underway, and a staple of Halloween for the past thirty-odd years has been The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror specials. We’ve just had our first sneak-peek of the 33rd episode – and let’s just say anime fans are going to be frothing at the mouth for this one.
Sugita Masakazu on ‘Remember to Breathe’ in Tokyo Festival’s Nippon Cinema Now
Screening in the Tokyo International Film Festval’s Nippon Cinema Now section, “Remember to Breathe” is director Sugita Masakazu’s second feature, following his 2014 “Joy of Man’s Desiring,” winner of a Special Mention in the Generation Kplus section of the Berlin Film Festival. Based on an original script by Sugita, the film stars Inoue Mao as Yuko, a mature woman who suddenly finds herself living with her estranged mother (Ishida Eri), after the latter causes a fire in the house of her son and daughter-in-law. In course of the film we learn, more through her silent expressions than her spoken words,...
ComicBook
Naruto: Sasuke Retsuden Kicks Off New Mission to Save the Hokage
Sasuke Uchiha has changed astronomically since the earliest days of Naruto, with the final member of the Uchiha Clan gaining revenge on his brother Itachi but learning some startling secrets as a result. With a new manga spin-off arriving which translates the events taking place in the light novel series, Sasuke Retsuden, the latest printed story sees Sasuke and Sakura setting forth in the face of a terrifying illness that is casuing Naruto, aka the Seventh Hokage, more than a little discomfort.
