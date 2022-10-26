ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBJ

Benton County mayor attends meeting on Blue Oval City

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The mayor of Benton County headed westward for a meeting about Blue Oval City on Wednesday. A news release says that Mayor Mark Ward went to Covington for the meeting on the multi-billion dollar project. Ward said:. “I see our active participation in these types...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas

Hollow Oct. 28-29 The Deanburg Haunted Hollow dates are Oct. 28-29. Admission is $10 each. Hours are 7 p.m.-midnight each night. Credit or debit cards are not accepted; cash or check with proper id only. No refunds. Children 36” or under free. Concessions and restrooms will be available. You can sit by the fire or stay inside and eat if you choose. Everyone is welcome. Proceeds go to upkeep of building and volunteer fire department.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Weakley County Schools honor their principals with series of videos

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One local school district is spotlighting the hard work of their leaders. October marks National School Principals Month, an opportunity to celebrate and honor school principals for their visionary leadership and tireless pursuit of students’ success. Throughout October, Weakley County Schools released a series...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Stay prepared as severe weather season arrives

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The ending of October marks the beginning of the second severe weather season for us in West Tennessee. While it is important to be weather aware year round, now is time to prepare and take action to keep you and your family safe. And one way you can do that is by having multiple ways to receive alerts.
WBBJ

Bakery to host giveaway for senior citizens

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ready to help spread kindness?. Floral Cakes Bakery is helping the senior citizen community in our area by gathering supplies and holding a giveaway in November. They say that you can bring items such as gloves, hand sanitizer, beans and rice, noodles, soup, peanut butter, crackers,...
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Special Weather Statement Issued by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has just released a Special Weather Statement concerning potential severe weather. Forecasters say strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Obion County, western Weakley County, eastern Dyer County, along with portions of Crockett, Haywood and Madison County through 12:30. Doppler radar is tracking strong thunderstorms along...
OBION COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Suspect breaks into Jackson Dollar General, steals Newport cigarettes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigation a breaking and entering and theft at a local Dollar General. According to Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison County, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General at 1028 Campbell Street. Officers arrived to find the front...
JACKSON, TN
kbsi23.com

TN man wanted in 5 counties

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
OBION COUNTY, TN
Travel Maven

This Tennesee Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Tennesee is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Brook Shaw's Old Country Store in Jackson made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
JACKSON, TN
radio7media.com

Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest

A TRAFFIC STOP LATE LAST WEEK IN LAWRENCE COUNTY RESULTED IN A DRUG ARREST. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHEFIFF’S OFFICE INITIATED THE STOP ON HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH AFTER THE VEHICLE WAS SEEN SEVERAL TIMES CROSSING THE DOUBLE YELLOW LINES IN THE AREA OF LAMBS FERRY ROAD AND GLENDALE ROAD. THE VEHICLE WAS OCCUPPIED BY THREE INDIVIDUALS AND BELONGED TO THE PASSENGER IDENTIFIED AS DELANA LOCKE. A SEARCH YIELDED OF THE VEHICLE RESULTED IN BAGGIES, A SET OF DIGITAL SCALES ALONG WITH A BAG OF A CRYSTAL SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE METH. FOUR SMALL BAGS OF METH, A GLASS PIPE, A MARIJUANA CIGARETTE AND BEGGIES CONSISTEN WITH NARCOTIC SALES WERE ALSO LOCATED IN LOCKE’S PURSE, WHICH SHE ADMITTED OWNERSHIP OF. LOCKE WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER. SHE FACES CHARGES OF POSSESSION OF SCHED 11 FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARRAPHENALIA ND SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA.
thunderboltradio.com

Pastor Wendell Jellison passes away following battle with cancer

Pastor Wendell Jellison passed away early Wednesday morning following a battle with cancer. He was the pastor of First Pentecostal Church in Greenfield and had been a longtime organizer for the National Day of Prayer events in Weakley County. Pastor Jellison also had a long-running Sunday morning radio program on...
GREENFIELD, TN
WBBJ

Man who fired at officer receives 10 year sentence

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man who fired at law enforcement in 2020 has been sentenced, according to a news release. The release says that back in February of 2020, Bolivar police responded to home on East Margin Street about a report of disturbing the peace. One of the officers...
BOLIVAR, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy