WBBJ
Benton County mayor attends meeting on Blue Oval City
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The mayor of Benton County headed westward for a meeting about Blue Oval City on Wednesday. A news release says that Mayor Mark Ward went to Covington for the meeting on the multi-billion dollar project. Ward said:. “I see our active participation in these types...
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
Hollow Oct. 28-29 The Deanburg Haunted Hollow dates are Oct. 28-29. Admission is $10 each. Hours are 7 p.m.-midnight each night. Credit or debit cards are not accepted; cash or check with proper id only. No refunds. Children 36” or under free. Concessions and restrooms will be available. You can sit by the fire or stay inside and eat if you choose. Everyone is welcome. Proceeds go to upkeep of building and volunteer fire department.
WBBJ
‘Last Ride’ planned in memory of Bob’s House of Honda founder
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special send-off is being planned in memory of a beloved business owner. Robert Beasley, owner and founder of Bob’s House of Honda in Jackson, died October 24 at 90 years old. According to a Bob’s House of Honda employee, Beasley owned and operated the...
WBBJ
Weakley County Schools honor their principals with series of videos
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One local school district is spotlighting the hard work of their leaders. October marks National School Principals Month, an opportunity to celebrate and honor school principals for their visionary leadership and tireless pursuit of students’ success. Throughout October, Weakley County Schools released a series...
WBBJ
Stay prepared as severe weather season arrives
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The ending of October marks the beginning of the second severe weather season for us in West Tennessee. While it is important to be weather aware year round, now is time to prepare and take action to keep you and your family safe. And one way you can do that is by having multiple ways to receive alerts.
WBBJ
Bakery to host giveaway for senior citizens
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ready to help spread kindness?. Floral Cakes Bakery is helping the senior citizen community in our area by gathering supplies and holding a giveaway in November. They say that you can bring items such as gloves, hand sanitizer, beans and rice, noodles, soup, peanut butter, crackers,...
thunderboltradio.com
Special Weather Statement Issued by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has just released a Special Weather Statement concerning potential severe weather. Forecasters say strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Obion County, western Weakley County, eastern Dyer County, along with portions of Crockett, Haywood and Madison County through 12:30. Doppler radar is tracking strong thunderstorms along...
WBBJ
Suspect breaks into Jackson Dollar General, steals Newport cigarettes
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigation a breaking and entering and theft at a local Dollar General. According to Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison County, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General at 1028 Campbell Street. Officers arrived to find the front...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/27/22 – 10/28/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/27/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/28/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
kbsi23.com
TN man wanted in 5 counties
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
This Tennesee Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Tennesee is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Brook Shaw's Old Country Store in Jackson made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
radio7media.com
Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest
A TRAFFIC STOP LATE LAST WEEK IN LAWRENCE COUNTY RESULTED IN A DRUG ARREST. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHEFIFF’S OFFICE INITIATED THE STOP ON HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH AFTER THE VEHICLE WAS SEEN SEVERAL TIMES CROSSING THE DOUBLE YELLOW LINES IN THE AREA OF LAMBS FERRY ROAD AND GLENDALE ROAD. THE VEHICLE WAS OCCUPPIED BY THREE INDIVIDUALS AND BELONGED TO THE PASSENGER IDENTIFIED AS DELANA LOCKE. A SEARCH YIELDED OF THE VEHICLE RESULTED IN BAGGIES, A SET OF DIGITAL SCALES ALONG WITH A BAG OF A CRYSTAL SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE METH. FOUR SMALL BAGS OF METH, A GLASS PIPE, A MARIJUANA CIGARETTE AND BEGGIES CONSISTEN WITH NARCOTIC SALES WERE ALSO LOCATED IN LOCKE’S PURSE, WHICH SHE ADMITTED OWNERSHIP OF. LOCKE WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER. SHE FACES CHARGES OF POSSESSION OF SCHED 11 FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARRAPHENALIA ND SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA.
thunderboltradio.com
Additional officers at Henry County High School Friday after rumored threat
Extra officers will be at Henry County High School Friday after authorities were notified of a threat of a possible shooting. Sheriff Josh Frey says the threat was shared through social media and that Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department investigators have been conducting a follow-up investigation.
thunderboltradio.com
Pastor Wendell Jellison passes away following battle with cancer
Pastor Wendell Jellison passed away early Wednesday morning following a battle with cancer. He was the pastor of First Pentecostal Church in Greenfield and had been a longtime organizer for the National Day of Prayer events in Weakley County. Pastor Jellison also had a long-running Sunday morning radio program on...
Tennessee girl hit while getting off school bus
A 12-year-old Centerville girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday after she was hit while getting off a school bus.
WBBJ
Man who fired at officer receives 10 year sentence
JACKSON, Tenn. — A man who fired at law enforcement in 2020 has been sentenced, according to a news release. The release says that back in February of 2020, Bolivar police responded to home on East Margin Street about a report of disturbing the peace. One of the officers...
‘Praising God that my baby is still with me’: Family counting blessings as daughter recovers from being hit by car
A Hickman County family said they are counting their blessings as their child recovers after being hit by a car.
Over 200 pounds of weed found in duffle bags during I-40 traffic stop
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A traffic stop on I-40 ended with authorities finding more than 200 pounds of marijuana, according to the West Tennessee Drug Task Force. The Drug Task Force said a car was pulled over on I-40 in Brownsville, Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Agents let a canine sniff around...
