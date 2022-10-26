A TRAFFIC STOP LATE LAST WEEK IN LAWRENCE COUNTY RESULTED IN A DRUG ARREST. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHEFIFF’S OFFICE INITIATED THE STOP ON HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH AFTER THE VEHICLE WAS SEEN SEVERAL TIMES CROSSING THE DOUBLE YELLOW LINES IN THE AREA OF LAMBS FERRY ROAD AND GLENDALE ROAD. THE VEHICLE WAS OCCUPPIED BY THREE INDIVIDUALS AND BELONGED TO THE PASSENGER IDENTIFIED AS DELANA LOCKE. A SEARCH YIELDED OF THE VEHICLE RESULTED IN BAGGIES, A SET OF DIGITAL SCALES ALONG WITH A BAG OF A CRYSTAL SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE METH. FOUR SMALL BAGS OF METH, A GLASS PIPE, A MARIJUANA CIGARETTE AND BEGGIES CONSISTEN WITH NARCOTIC SALES WERE ALSO LOCATED IN LOCKE’S PURSE, WHICH SHE ADMITTED OWNERSHIP OF. LOCKE WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER. SHE FACES CHARGES OF POSSESSION OF SCHED 11 FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARRAPHENALIA ND SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA.

3 DAYS AGO