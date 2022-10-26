D.H. Peligro, the longtime drummer for iconic punk band the Dead Kennedys, died after hitting his head during a fall at his Los Angeles home, the group announced on Instagram. He was 63.“Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort,” the announcement said.Peligro, whose real name was Darren Henley, joined the Dead Kennedys in 1981, then played briefly with the Red Hot Chili Peppers after the band broke up. When the DKs got back together in the 2000s, he rejoined them.DH Peligro forever and ever. The funnest, kindest and the rockingest. My dear brother I’m so grateful for our time I love you forever.— Flea (@flea333) October 29, 2022 Oh no, the saddest news about DH. A friend, vegan, punk rock legend, collaborator. You will be missed, old friend. #dhpeligro https://t.co/yWGhmm4kl4— moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) October 29, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO