otakuusamagazine.com
Hunter x Hunter Manga Trailer Celebrates Gon and Killua
Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter manga recently returned to the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump after another long hiatus, and there’s a lot to look forward to beyond the new chapters. In addition to the publication of volume 37, the Yoshihiro Togashi Exhibition -PUZZLE- event just kicked off in Japan this week, and a new trailer arrived to promote the manga and showcase memorable scenes with a focus on Gon and Killua.
otakuusamagazine.com
Rent-a-Girlfriend Mobile Game Prepares to End Service
The Rent-a-Girlfriend anime—based on the manga by Reiji Miyajima—may be rolling on with a third season in the future, but it’s officially the end of the road for the mobile game. Rent-a-Girlfriend Heroine All-Stars was initially revealed back in July 2021, and with a little over a year of service under its belt it will be shutting down on January 25, 2023.
otakuusamagazine.com
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle Goes Wild on Blu-ray
The 23rd Pokémon anime film first made its theatrical debut in Japan in 2020, and now it can officially be yours to own on home video! Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is available to order on Blu-ray and DVD, so let’s take a look at what makes this one a particularly wild entry in the long-running series.
otakuusamagazine.com
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Anime Revealed
An anime adaptation has officially been revealed for Ren Eguchi’s Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill light novel series. In addition to the launch of the official website and Twitter accounts, staff members and voice cast members were revealed alongside a teaser visual. The series, which...
otakuusamagazine.com
Sonic Prime Animated Series Hits Netflix on December 15
The next television outing for Sonic the Hedgehog is Sonic Prime, and the show now has a start date. Fans of the Blue Blur can look forward to the sixth animated series based on the hit games to stream on Netflix beginning on December 15. The Vancouver-based WildBrain Studios (Johnny...
otakuusamagazine.com
The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie Heads to US Theaters
If you’ve been holding out for the best way to watch The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie, Crunchyroll has something special in store just for you. The streamer announced plans to release the anime film—which offers up a conclusion to the adaptation—in theaters around the world starting on October 31 with a special event screening in Italy.
otakuusamagazine.com
An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride Anime Announced
Fuminori Teshima and COMTA’s An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride light novel series has been in publication since February 2017, and now it’s getting ready to make the leap to the screen. An anime adaptation has been announced, with more information on the cast, staff and more to come in the future.
otakuusamagazine.com
GaoGaiGar Is a Must-Watch for Mecha Anime Fans
Discotek days are some of our favorite days. The boutique licensing company never disappoints with its combination of classic titles and forgotten classics. Fans were especially excited to hear that they license-rescued GaoGaiGar: The King of Braves. This capstone on Sunrise’s yuusha series is beloved for good reason. If...
otakuusamagazine.com
Junji Ito Maniac Anime Reveals Opening Song, New Clip
The Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre anime was previously announced for a January 19, 2023 premiere, and that date is officially a worldwide launch. Just in time for Halloween, the anime’s website and Netflix Anime YouTube account shared a new video that both previews the opening title sequence—featuring MADKID’s opening theme song, “Paranoid”—and a brief clip.
otakuusamagazine.com
Gundam Anime’s English Char Voice Actor Michael Kopsa Passes Away
Michael Kopsa voiced many notable roles over the course of his career, but sadly he passed away on Sunday, October 23 at the age of 66. News initially made the rounds when fellow voice actors and actors Mark Hildreth, Peter Kelamis, Shea Hampton and Mackenzie Gray confirmed his passing on Sunday.
D.H. Peligro, Drummer for the Dead Kennedys, Dies After Fall
D.H. Peligro, the longtime drummer for iconic punk band the Dead Kennedys, died after hitting his head during a fall at his Los Angeles home, the group announced on Instagram. He was 63.“Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort,” the announcement said.Peligro, whose real name was Darren Henley, joined the Dead Kennedys in 1981, then played briefly with the Red Hot Chili Peppers after the band broke up. When the DKs got back together in the 2000s, he rejoined them.DH Peligro forever and ever. The funnest, kindest and the rockingest. My dear brother I’m so grateful for our time I love you forever.— Flea (@flea333) October 29, 2022 Oh no, the saddest news about DH. A friend, vegan, punk rock legend, collaborator. You will be missed, old friend. #dhpeligro https://t.co/yWGhmm4kl4— moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) October 29, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
otakuusamagazine.com
The International Anime Music Festival Is Coming to North America
The very first International Anime Music Festival will make its debut this February 6, beginning in Vancouver, Canada. After that, it will go to 36 other avenues across North America, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Kansas City, Montreal, Pittsburgh, Mexico City and more. And who will be on stage?
