Back Bay diners can now fuel up on classic Italian eats with the opening of Parm on Dartmouth Street in Copley Place. The newest venture from Major Food Group (the folks behind Contessa at The Newbury) is an all-scratch kitchen that is all about homestyle Italian comfort food, including their namesake chicken and eggplant parmesans, mozzarella sticks, chicken milanese, shrimp piccata, fusilli bolognese, and piles of homemade meatballs and spaghetti. The food is rounded out with an approachable drinks lineup, featuring glasses of Pinot Bianco, Montepulciano and Chianti, plus classic Aperol spritz and negroni cocktails, and New England beers and ciders (think: Night Shift, Cold Harbor).

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO