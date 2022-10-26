ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester holds groundbreaking for development at former Table Talk Pies site

WORCESTER, Mass. - City and state leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester. Developers are planning to build a mixed-use development at the 120 Washington Street property. The project is led by Boston Capital Development. They plan to add 83 units of affordable housing as part of phase one of the project.
WORCESTER, MA
baystatebanner.com

In the news: Annissa Essaibi George

Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

‘Portraits of Pride’ photos slashed on the Boston Common

“I am at a loss for words, saddened, and hurt to my core,” the exhibit's creative director said. Several portraits of Massachusetts LGBTQ leaders were recently slashed on the Boston Common, the incident coming just days before the “Portraits of Pride” exhibit was set to close. Coinciding...
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums

The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

Either Leah Cole Allen or Kim Driscoll will be the next lieutenant governor. How do they compare?

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and former State Rep. Leah Cole Allen differ on a number of issues. Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl are entering the home stretch of their campaigns to succeed Charlie Baker as the next governor of Massachusetts. Through two debates, many interviews, and ubiquitous advertising, residents are learning a lot about Healey and Diehl.
SALEM, MA
Watertown News

Project Approved for Russo’s Site, Developer Makes Adjustments

The developer of the project going on the former Russo’s site adjusted plans after the first Planning Board hearing in September and received approval in October. The development includes a life science building constructed for an established pharmaceutical company, as well as a retail space that will be filled by a “world class” eatery.
WATERTOWN, MA
bostonchefs.com

Parm Now Open in Copley

Back Bay diners can now fuel up on classic Italian eats with the opening of Parm on Dartmouth Street in Copley Place. The newest venture from Major Food Group (the folks behind Contessa at The Newbury) is an all-scratch kitchen that is all about homestyle Italian comfort food, including their namesake chicken and eggplant parmesans, mozzarella sticks, chicken milanese, shrimp piccata, fusilli bolognese, and piles of homemade meatballs and spaghetti. The food is rounded out with an approachable drinks lineup, featuring glasses of Pinot Bianco, Montepulciano and Chianti, plus classic Aperol spritz and negroni cocktails, and New England beers and ciders (think: Night Shift, Cold Harbor).
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham School Reports $6,000 Fraudulent Check

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Summit Montessori School for a $6,000 “fraudulent check,” said the police spokesperson. The incident was reported to Police yesterday, October 27 at 9:28 a.m. “This was a fraudulent check for $6,000 against the schools account,” said Framingham Police. Police...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Expanding leadership at Grafton Police

Earlier in October, department members, family and friends attended the pinning ceremony for Lt. Neil Minardi, who was promoted as the Gra_on Police’s first deputy chief. Members of the Select Board, the town administrator and Senator Michael Moore were also present to celebrate the event.
GRAFTON, MA
bcgavel.com

Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse

Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy