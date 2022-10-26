The State Police is investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the NYS Thruway westbound between Exit 48 and Exit 48A in the town of Pembroke. The preliminary investigation determined that a tractor-trailer traveling westbound in the right lane struck a second tractor-trailer that was traveling partially on the right shoulder at a reduced speed. As a result of the impact, a fuel tank on the first tractor-trailer ruptured, and the truck caught fire.

