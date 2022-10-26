Read full article on original website
Police investigating fatal shooting in Wayne County
nyspnews.com
Homicide Investigation in Wayne County
Sheriff’s looking for Cortlandville larceny suspect
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man who they believe stole a wallet at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville.
State Police and the Elmira Police Department arrest 3 Hector residents for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree - intent to sell and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree.
Three Schuyler County Men Arrested for Allegedly Possessing Meth
BURDETT, N.Y. (WENY) - Three Schuyler County men were arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing over an ounce of meth after a months long joint investigation by state troopers and the Elmira Police Department. According to state police, a search warrant was executed on route 227 in Hector where police allegedly...
Troopers Investigate a motorcycle crash in the town of Champion
State Police in Carthage are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred near the intersection of State Route 3 and Jackson II Road in the town of Champion, Jefferson County. An investigation has revealed, on October 27, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., Travis M. Skowron (37), from Felt Mills, NY was...
Man Arrested in September Rochester Homicide
Rochester police have made an arrest in a homicide last month on the city's north side. 29-year-old Kenneth Scott allegedly gunned down 40-year-old Lamar Brandon Cassevoy of Rochester on Mazda Terrace on September 22nd. Police say an argument between the two led to the fatal shot. Scott will be arraigned...
15-year-old arrested after making possible threat to Weedsport School community
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm after making a threat against the Weedsport School community, according to the Weedsport Police Department. On Wednesday, October 26, the Student Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to the Weedsport School District, received a complaint from the school’s administration that […]
Early morning stabbing now a homicide investigation
What was reported this morning as an investigation into a stabbing incident, has now become an active homicide investigation.
RPD: Man arrested after officers confiscated his ghost gun
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said a man faces charges after they confiscated his ghost gun, a self-assembled firearm that often doesn’t have a serial number. RPD officers said they stopped a car on Ernst Street just on Thursday before midnight for traffic violations and found a ghost gun loaded with 5 rounds.
Early Morning Accident on I-86 Results in DWI Arrest
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A Painted Post area woman was arrested for aggravated DWI after an accident on I-86 Thursday morning in Big Flats. According to state police, no one was injured when the accident occurred around 7 AM in the eastbound direction. Melissa Bower-Schilberger, 46, was charged with...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/26/22
Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) On 10/26/2022 at approximately 4:04 , p.m. Keith Hicks was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court. K. Hicks was processed and transported to Oswego County CAP Court where he was held awaiting arraignment. Inmate Name: RODRIGUES, ERICA M. Address: 92...
Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility
CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
State Police assist Tupper Lake Village Police regarding the missing male
On October 22, 2022, around 11:47 a.m., State Police assisted Tupper Lake Village Police at the Stony Creek parking area off Corey’s Road, in the town of Harrietstown, for the retrieval Jordan M. Beaulieu’s vehicle. Beaulieu was reported missing by his father on October 14, 2022. A search in that area for Beaulieu began. Tupper Lake Village Police requested assistance from the NYS Forest Rangers, DEC and NYSP. An organized search using manpower aided by the NYSP k-9’s, aviation, and URT, failed to locate Beaulieu.
Rochester nightclub shut down after shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — The city ordered a nightclub on Central Avenue to shut down, after a 20-year-old man was shot inside the club early Friday morning. Police arrived to Allure just before 1 a.m. and learned that the victim had already arrived at Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
State Police investigating truck crash in Pembroke
The State Police is investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the NYS Thruway westbound between Exit 48 and Exit 48A in the town of Pembroke. The preliminary investigation determined that a tractor-trailer traveling westbound in the right lane struck a second tractor-trailer that was traveling partially on the right shoulder at a reduced speed. As a result of the impact, a fuel tank on the first tractor-trailer ruptured, and the truck caught fire.
Another violent incident in Ithaca this morning
Law Enforcement Officials in Ithaca are reporting another violent incident that occurred in the early morning hours this morning.
Three Burdett men arrested on drug charges
Town of Chenango man who stabbed teen appears in court
The Chenango County man accused of terrorizing some teenagers in a local road rage attack appeared in Broome County Court today.
