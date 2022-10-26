Sustainability and Policy: An Economist’s Perspective at the Next Clarkson University Science Café on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Michael Sweeton selected Warwick Citizen of the Year. Michael Sweeton was recently named Warwick Citizen of the Year, acknowledged for his accomplishments as a 60-year Warwick resident, businessman and town supervisor. Those included his support for Warwick’s Purchase of Development Rights (PDR), which has allowed the community to retain its rural environment. The PDR program has already preserved 2,500 acres of Warwick farmland.

