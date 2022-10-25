ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for killing of Roanoke teen

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been extradited back to Virginia after being tracked to Houston, Texas for the killing of a teenage boy. Demarco C. Jackson, 23 of Roanoke, is charged with First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony for the death of 15-year-old Demarion Sanders.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Lab school focusing on health care planned for Southwest Virginia

Leaders in colleges and school systems along the Interstate 81 corridor between Bristol and Wytheville are working to open a lab school in Southwest Virginia. The lab school would be launched by Emory & Henry College’s School of Health Sciences and would involve school systems in Bristol, Washington County, Smyth County and Wythe County, Smyth County Superintendent Dennis Carter said Friday during a workshop about lab schools in Abingdon. The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, Virginia Highlands Community College and Wytheville Community College would also be involved, he said.
BRISTOL, VA
WSET

Bedford Co. warns of scams involving EBT, P-EBT cards

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Department of Social Services is warning residents about a recent scam involving EBT and P-EBT cards. According to state officials, there has recently been an increase in malicious attempts on SNAP EBT and P-EBT Cards. They are asking folks to protect...
WSLS

More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Bristol takes first steps to ban abortion clinics; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Danville cuts ribbon on battery-storage system. — Danville Register and Bee and WDBJ-TV and WSET-TV. 5th District candidates will debate Wednesday night. — The Farmville Herald. 6th District candidates discuss issues in Lexington....
BRISTOL, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech dorm floods, some students lose belongings

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech students were out in the cold after their dorm flooded on Thursday morning. Students living in Slusher Hall claim one student got upset and began hitting ceiling tiles which they say caused a pipe to burst and flood multiple floors. Some students were lucky...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two staff members injured after hit and run at Christiansburg High School

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Christiansburg Police say one person is being charged in a hit and run that happened in a high school parking lot. According to police the incident happened on Tuesday Oct. 25 in the parking lot of Christiansburg High School. When officers arrived on the scene they noticed a vehicle exiting the parking lot after the driver struck a teacher and an administrator. The two staff members had minor injuries.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?

HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Franklin News Post

Boones Mill police equipment upgraded

Recent equipment purchases have brought the Boones Mill Police Department into the 21st century. Boones Mill Police Chief Kelvin Pruett said a computer with a docking station has been installed in both of the department’s patrol vehicles. Using that computer, Boones Mill police officers can instantly access the Virginia Criminal Information Network and the National Crime Information Center.
BOONES MILL, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem Police arrest man for string of larcenies

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Police have made an arrest in connection with larcenies in the North District of the city. Detectives got descriptions of the thief and the vehicle believed to be have been involved in a rash of thefts between October 3 and October 7, and arrested Tyrek Dyquan Caldwell, 24 of Roanoke.
SALEM, VA
Franklin News Post

School board selects firm for superintendent search

The Franklin County School Board has selected the Virginia School Board Association to assist with the search for the division’s new superintendent. VSBA helped the division with its last superintendent search in 2020. Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs, who took the job over from Mark Church near the end of 2020, recently announced that she will not seek a new contract after her current one ends June 30, 2023.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 4:13 p.m. Roanoke police have arrested Anthony Hall, 29 of Roanoke in connection with Friday’s deadly shooting. Authorities say Hall is charged with second degree murder. Police say the investigation remains ongoing. UPDATE. A suspect is in custody after a man was shot...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

