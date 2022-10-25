Read full article on original website
Man arrested for killing of Roanoke teen
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been extradited back to Virginia after being tracked to Houston, Texas for the killing of a teenage boy. Demarco C. Jackson, 23 of Roanoke, is charged with First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony for the death of 15-year-old Demarion Sanders.
Lab school focusing on health care planned for Southwest Virginia
Leaders in colleges and school systems along the Interstate 81 corridor between Bristol and Wytheville are working to open a lab school in Southwest Virginia. The lab school would be launched by Emory & Henry College’s School of Health Sciences and would involve school systems in Bristol, Washington County, Smyth County and Wythe County, Smyth County Superintendent Dennis Carter said Friday during a workshop about lab schools in Abingdon. The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, Virginia Highlands Community College and Wytheville Community College would also be involved, he said.
Man accused of killing Radford toddler appears in court for pre-trial hearing
RADFORD, Va. – New details were revealed inside a Radford City General District courtroom on Friday about the murder of a Radford two-year-old, Harper Mitchell. The man charged in the toddler’s death, Andrew Byrd appeared in court Friday for a pre-trial hearing. During the hearing, medical officials testified...
Bedford Co. warns of scams involving EBT, P-EBT cards
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Department of Social Services is warning residents about a recent scam involving EBT and P-EBT cards. According to state officials, there has recently been an increase in malicious attempts on SNAP EBT and P-EBT Cards. They are asking folks to protect...
More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
Bristol takes first steps to ban abortion clinics; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Danville cuts ribbon on battery-storage system. — Danville Register and Bee and WDBJ-TV and WSET-TV. 5th District candidates will debate Wednesday night. — The Farmville Herald. 6th District candidates discuss issues in Lexington....
Virginia Tech dorm floods, some students lose belongings
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech students were out in the cold after their dorm flooded on Thursday morning. Students living in Slusher Hall claim one student got upset and began hitting ceiling tiles which they say caused a pipe to burst and flood multiple floors. Some students were lucky...
Beckley attorney says he plans to sue delegate, West Virginia Legislature
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Beckley lawyer on Sunday, October 23, 2022, said he plans to sue a Fayette County delegate for sexual harassment, on behalf of a client. Attorney Stephen New said he also plans to file a 30-day notice with the State of West Virginia, warning the state and its insurance carriers of a […]
Two staff members injured after hit and run at Christiansburg High School
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Christiansburg Police say one person is being charged in a hit and run that happened in a high school parking lot. According to police the incident happened on Tuesday Oct. 25 in the parking lot of Christiansburg High School. When officers arrived on the scene they noticed a vehicle exiting the parking lot after the driver struck a teacher and an administrator. The two staff members had minor injuries.
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?
HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
Man arrested for murder of 15-year-old in Roanoke, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police said the man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a teen in Northwest Roanoke last month has been arrested. As we initially reported on Sept. 3, Roanoke Police responded to the shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Palm Avenue. When authorities arrived at...
Roanoke man accused of tying up victim in SC home 2 days before standoff
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have identified a man they say shot at officers on Tuesday, prompting the evacuation of neighbors and an hours long standoff while he was barricaded inside a home. William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia, was arrested after the incident on...
Boones Mill police equipment upgraded
Recent equipment purchases have brought the Boones Mill Police Department into the 21st century. Boones Mill Police Chief Kelvin Pruett said a computer with a docking station has been installed in both of the department’s patrol vehicles. Using that computer, Boones Mill police officers can instantly access the Virginia Criminal Information Network and the National Crime Information Center.
Salem Police arrest man for string of larcenies
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Police have made an arrest in connection with larcenies in the North District of the city. Detectives got descriptions of the thief and the vehicle believed to be have been involved in a rash of thefts between October 3 and October 7, and arrested Tyrek Dyquan Caldwell, 24 of Roanoke.
‘I thought we could work it out’: Domestic Violence against men, LGBTQ+ community
ROANOKE, Va. – When you think of domestic violence, you might picture the victim as a woman and the abuser as a man. That’s what one Roanoke man thought until it happened to him. “I tried everything, but it never got better,” said T, a domestic abuse survivor....
School board selects firm for superintendent search
The Franklin County School Board has selected the Virginia School Board Association to assist with the search for the division’s new superintendent. VSBA helped the division with its last superintendent search in 2020. Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs, who took the job over from Mark Church near the end of 2020, recently announced that she will not seek a new contract after her current one ends June 30, 2023.
What you missed this week in notable Rocky Mount crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Franklin News Post. (2) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 4:13 p.m. Roanoke police have arrested Anthony Hall, 29 of Roanoke in connection with Friday’s deadly shooting. Authorities say Hall is charged with second degree murder. Police say the investigation remains ongoing. UPDATE. A suspect is in custody after a man was shot...
Woman charged after hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg woman has been charged with felonies after a hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School Tuesday, according to the Town of Christiansburg. Police say they were called about reports of 45-year-old Freddie Nicole McKenzie-Barnes hitting, with her vehicle, two Christiansburg High School staff members, one a...
