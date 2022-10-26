ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breakfast links: NoVA bus systems prepare to service new Silver Line stations

NoVA bus systems activate long-held plans for Silver Line extension opening. Regional bus systems, like the Fairfax Connector, Loudoun County Transit, and OmniRide are jumping into action following the announcement of the Silver Line extension opening. They need at least three weeks to execute plans for bus connections, realign bus service in surrounding neighborhoods, and inform riders of service changes ahead of the opening. (Justin George / Post)
The many lives of DC’s “Apex” building

Sitting on the corner of 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, this imposing brownstone structure is instantly recognizable. Its two spire-topped towers are iconic. Its historic name—the Central National Bank Building—is not widely known, but this eye-catching landmark bears a popular nickname: the “Apex Building.” So it may seem that this fixture of the Pennsylvania Avenue streetscape needs no introduction.
