Sitting on the corner of 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, this imposing brownstone structure is instantly recognizable. Its two spire-topped towers are iconic. Its historic name—the Central National Bank Building—is not widely known, but this eye-catching landmark bears a popular nickname: the “Apex Building.” So it may seem that this fixture of the Pennsylvania Avenue streetscape needs no introduction.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO