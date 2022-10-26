ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defuniak Springs, FL

Comments / 4

Tommy Lewis
2d ago

Wasted money. They have diluted the spray to the point they thrive off it. They come by an you can even see the smoke anymore, it's just a vapor an noisy. Zero effect on pest. Go to Juniper lake, king lake, lake Cassidy, Lake Stanley an get lifted off the ground. They remind me of Louisiana. They can stand flat footed an screw a turkey.lol

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Flu and Strep Throat cases on the rise in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Health experts in Northwest Florida say flu season started early this year, with cases rising and patients’ symptoms becoming more severe. Because of these trends, experts at Community Health Northwest Florida recommend getting your flu shot as early as possible. “It can take up to two to three weeks to […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Damaged shrimp boat occupying ST.Andrews Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMMB)– In early April, a damaged shrimp boat caught fire leaving St.Andrews Marina. It is still located in the shallow area of the bay. If you have been near St. Andrews Marin, lately you might have noticed the boat stuck near the port. The boat is called Phi Long Hai and is a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
ssrnews.com

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Clears East Milton Wastewater Treatment Plant

The agency reviewed the future plant’s location, which is roughly 4,000 feet from a critical habitat for Gulf Sturgeon, a threatened subspecies. Graphic by Romi White. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently completed its analysis of the City of Milton’s plans for a future regional wastewater treatment facility in East Milton, concurring the project can move forward with proposed monitoring at a nearby critical habitat for the threatened Gulf Sturgeon subspecies, per the Endangered Species Act of 1973.
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

HWY 98 closure for Hurlburt Field bridge delayed

HURLBURT FIELD A.F.B., Fla. (WKRG) — Hurlburt Field Air Force Base Public Affairs issued an update for the installation of the pedestrian bridge crossing HWY 98 in Okaloosa County. The bridge work was originally scheduled for Oc.t 29 & 30 causing both lanes to shut down temporarily overnight. The base said the work is being […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Highway 98 to close at Hurlburt Field to reinstall bridge

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. — U.S. Highway 98 will be closed at Hurlburt Field from Saturday night until Sunday morning to reinstall a pedestrian bridge, the 1st Special Operations Wing has announced. According to the announcement, Highway 98 at Hurlburt Field will be closed to through traffic from 10 p.m....
HURLBURT FIELD, FL
violetskyadventures.com

Enjoy a Wilderness Adventure on the Banks of Florida’s Blackwater River

This rare forestland is home to one of the largest contiguous ecosystems of wiregrass and longleaf pines. The famous blackwater comes from the seepage of these beautiful trees that tint the water dark colors. Named by the Muscogee people years ago, this panhandle state park features plenty of outdoor experiences.
MILTON, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Fresh Off the Boat- Main Street Market in Chipley, Florida Now Offering Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp, on October 27, 2022

Fresh off the boat- Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp. Pick up some potatoes, onions, potatoes pickles, everything you need to complete your fish fry!. Main Street Market at the intersection of Hwy 90 and Hwy 77 (Main Street) in Downtown Chipley, Florida is now offering fresh whole mullet. Stop by to order or call us at 850-638-7755. Y’all come by.
CHIPLEY, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Christmas Reflections in DeFuniak Springs Nov. 25 – Dec. 31

Bring the entire family any night of the week or come and stay the weekend in the beautiful, historic DeFuniak Springs. Come see more than 10 million lights reflect off a perfectly round spring-fed lake glowing in holiday splendor around Lake DeFuniak on Circle Drive. Enjoy a holiday family tradition that is a delight to all ages as the City of DeFuniak Springs lights up Chipley Park with the annual Christmas Reflection displays. A variety of Victorian, animal and toy soldier cutouts, Santa’s workshop, the grandfather clock ticking away are among the thousands of decorations which adorn these historic grounds. See below for free holiday special events, markets and the Festival of Trees which compliment this season’s light show.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WKRG News 5

Early Voting numbers available in Okaloosa County

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Voting started Monday, Oct. 24 for the Florida General Election. In Okaloosa County, they have seven local races on the ballots. Okaloosa County Races: State Senator District 1: Precincts 1-4, 9, 12, 13 as well as parts of 5, 6, and 11. Doug Braxton Charlie Nichols State Senator District 2: […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Destroyed Santa Rosa County home likely caused by candle fire

HOLLEY-NAVARRE, Fla. -- A home in Santa Rosa County was destroyed in a fire just after midnight Tuesday. The Holley-Navarre Fire District was alerted of a residential structure fire on the 2600 block of Salamanca Street at around 12:56 a.m. Upon arrival, crews discovered the home was over 50% involved,...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Cousins bring new haunt to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a new spook in town called ‘Sinister Shadows.’ A couple of cousins decided to make use of their late grandfather’s property by jumping into the haunted house business. They said it’s gone pretty well in their first weeks of operation. They’re hoping to knock hundreds maybe thousands of peoples’ […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa, Santa Rosa Co. Schools earn academic excellence designation

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District is one of fourteen schools to earn the High-Performing designation for the 2021-2022 school year. This latest recognition makes nine consecutive high-performing titles, the longest-running streak in the state. The Florida State Board of Education reviews all 67 counties for continued and improved academic success, as […]
NICEVILLE, FL
wdhn.com

Walton County crash leads to Samson teen death

DOTHAN Ala. (WDHN)—A Friday night crash in Walton County has resulted in the death of a Samson teen and the injuries of two others. While turning onto State Road 83 North, an 18-year-old teen, who’s name has not yet been released, collided with a pickup truck, flipping the truck on it’s side and crashing the car into a telephone pole and box.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Former Bay Co. commissioner dies

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County commissioner and Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Girvin died Wednesday. Girvin served for eight years as a commissioner after being elected in 2002. “I know he was he was instrumental in so many different areas,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “He was very supportive of animals, worked […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Merriam Cherry St. Elementary Kidcam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Smiling faces greeted our Chris Smith at Merriam Cherry St. Elementary on Tuesday. The kids have been studying about natural disasters and the weather. Chris showed them his pet tornado, did an experiment showing the water cycle, and even made a cloud in a bottle. Thanks for your hospitality!
PANAMA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy