Read full article on original website
Related
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport, Harrison County Receives Over $100,000 in JAG Funds to Aid Law Enforcement Endeavors
Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $1,204,534.00 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funds to thirty-nine (39) projects statewide. These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving the functioning of the criminal justice system.
connect-bridgeport.com
Route 250 Wreck Sees Individual Flown for Treatment
WBOY is reporting that one person has been transported for treatment via helicopter on Friday morning after a vehicle accident on U.S. Route 250 in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 center, the accident happened around 7:15 on Husky Highway in the area of Farmington. The 911 center...
connect-bridgeport.com
Justice Press Conference Light on COVID Updates; Proclamation of First Responders Day Discussed
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice urged state residents to stay on guard during Friday's press conference even with most COVID-related numbers are getting better every day. The governor also once again urged everyone to get vaccinated and if eligible take advantage of the available booster shots. Friday's briefing began with...
connect-bridgeport.com
Status of Next COVID Press Conference with Gov. Justice Yet to be Finalized
As of late Wednesday, there was no update on the day or time for the next COVID press conference with West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. Stay tuned to Connect-Bridgeport for the announcement of the day and time as well as access to the live video link once they become finalized.
connect-bridgeport.com
Ribbon Cut on Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall State Farm Insurance Agency in Bridgeport
The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce facilitated a ribbon cutting Thursday at the new office of Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall State Farm Insurance Agency. Previously located on Emily Drive in Clarksburg, the agency relocated to 1400 Johnson Avenue, Suite 2B in Bridgeport. On behalf of the City of Bridgeport and Bridgeport City...
connect-bridgeport.com
City-Based Wilson Martino Dental Holding its Annual "Trick or Treat for the Troops" with Payment for Candy
One area dentist is redefining the phrase “put your money where your mouth is.”. From November 1-4; trick-or-treaters can bring their excess candy to any Wilson Martino Dental location, The Smile Defenders or TLC. Dental during normal business hours and they will be paid $1 for every pound of...
connect-bridgeport.com
Local Small Business Owner for 45 Years and Former Marine, Franklin D. Toothman Sr., Passes at 89
Franklin D. Toothman, Sr., affectionately known as “Whitey,” 89, of Clarksburg, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, in Clarksburg at the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on July 12, 1933, in West Milford, a son of the late...
connect-bridgeport.com
Ribbon Cutting for Newest Market Place at Bridgeport Business Held with Local, Company Officials Present
This story ran Oct. 12 on Connect-Bridgeport. This morning, officials with the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce were joined by other local and store representatives to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Those individuals are shown in the photo above. Check out the area's newest business. There is a new store...
connect-bridgeport.com
Pennsboro Speedway, One of Region's Oldest, Most Well-Known Venues Coming Back for Action in 2024
According to WDTV, officials said an agreement has been reached to bring racing back to a historic speedway in Ritchie County. An agreement between XR Events and the Ritchie County Fairgrounds has been reached with plans to return racing to the Historic Pennsboro Speedway in 2024. XR Events, operators of...
Comments / 0