Canyon Lake, TX

KSAT 12

Northside ISD Superintendent Dr. Brian Woods to retire

SAN ANTONIO – Northside Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Woods announced on Thursday that he will retire at the end of the school year in June. Woods has served as superintendent of the state’s fourth-largest school district since July 2012. “I have been blessed with many amazing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
High School Football PRO

Somerset, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Boerne High School football team will have a game with Somerset High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
BOERNE, TX
seguintoday.com

Big Red Barn doors to open for Pecan Fest Fun

(Seguin) — The doors of the Big Red Barn which also includes the Texas Pecan Museum will be opening during this weekend’s community wide Pecan Fest and Heritage Days. The Big Red Barn officially known as The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center is announcing its full slate of activities on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SEGUIN, TX
universitystar.com

San Marcos gets its scare on for Halloween

Trick or treat! Local businesses in San Marcos are hosting numerous new and annual events that will get the community into the Halloween spirit. Delta Zeta’s Haunted Trails haunted house event will kick off Halloween weekend from 7 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 27. Haunted Trails has been an annual tradition for six years with new themes each year along with a new fraternity as a partner. This year, the sorority has partnered with Kappa Sigma to organize the haunted house event.
SAN MARCOS, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin is set to Go Nuts in Downtown

(Seguin) — It’s time to go nuts with Seguin’s annual Pecan Fest scheduled for Saturday, October 29. The day includes nutty and heritage activities throughout Seguin including downtown, the library, the Big Red Barn, Teatro de Artes de Juan Seguin, and at the Sebastopol House. In downtown,...
SEGUIN, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Are the Canyon Lake Boat Ramps Open?

“Are the Canyon Lake boat ramps open?” It’s the number-one question visitors (and more than a few locals) ask each week. Boat Ramp #5 is closed due to low lake levels. Ramp #7 is closed. Ramp #22 is closed. Ramp #23 is closed. Ramp #11 closed Oct. 4. Ramp #3 closed Oct. 7. Boat Ramp #10 is closed. Expect other closures in the near future.
CANYON LAKE, TX
industrytoday.com

KMM Begins Work on 40,000 SF Facility in Kerrville, TX

Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing plans to create 400 new jobs and generate over $80 million in economic activity over the next 20 years. KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) announced today that Tier-1 aerospace manufacturer Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing (KMM) began work on a 40,000-square-foot building at Kerrville Airport Commerce Park. The company will invest $8 million to refurbish the facility, which will serve as a new home for KMM’s Texas operations. KMM has created 70 new aerospace jobs in Kerrville since the company’s arrival in December 2021 and plans to create 400 in the coming years.
KERRVILLE, TX
texasstandard.org

‘If it’s barbecue related, we are trying to bring it to Lockhart’: Texas Monthly BBQ Fest relocates for 2022

Making its triumphant return after a two-year hiatus, the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest is set to draw just about anything barbecue-related to Lockhart Nov. 5-6. Benefitting Feeding Texas and a network of food banks across the state, the festival will boast barbecue from renowned joints around Texas, as well as local favorites, to the “Barbecue Capital of Texas.”
LOCKHART, TX

