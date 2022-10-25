Read full article on original website
indyschild.com
Hot Shot Tot Lot
Hot Shot Tot Lot might not be the biggest playground in Indianapolis, but it definitely has the coolest name. Part of the Indy Parks & Recreation system of parks, Hot Shot Tot Lot is a cute little place to play if you’re in the Fountain Square area. Hot Shot...
indyschild.com
10 Awesome Events Taking Place Halloween Weekend in Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 10 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!
Fox 59
Choctaw Ridge Way home named Indy’s Best Halloween display
It’s spooky how popular Halloween decorating is in Indiana!. We received a ghoulishly glowing response when we asked for Indy’s Best Halloween display. After more than 3,000 votes, the home on Choctaw Ridge Way was picked as the winner!. Homeowners TJ and Vicky Richards take great pride in...
WRBI Radio
S.R. 3 to close near Greensburg Nov. 7 for railroad crossing work
— Central Railroad of Indiana plans to close State Road 3 at the railroad crossing located west of State Road 46 near Greensburg starting on or after Monday, November 7. During the closure, crews will reinstall the crossing for Lowe’s Pellets and Grain. State Road 3 is expected to...
Current Publishing
INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel
INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
How much snow will Indiana get this winter?
Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
Good News: Waterman's Family Farm
INDIANAPOLIS — We stopped by an east side pumpkin patch this week, looking for Good News!. 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Waterman's Family Farm, 7010 East Raymond Street on the southeast side of Indianapolis, asking people to share the positive, uplifting things going on in their lives. He learned the farm had a long and treasured history with some families.
Video shows 213 mph drive along Indy highway; Suspended driver still behind the wheel
INDIANAPOLIS — In a town known as the Racing Capital of the World, it’s commonplace to see speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But Indiana State Police say they were caught off guard to discover a car racing that fast on the city’s busiest highway.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
WRBI Radio
Gatlin Brothers to bring “Country and Christmas” to Osgood in December
Osgood, IN — A legendary trio of country music siblings is the next national music act to take the stage as part of the Osgood Beautification Committee Theater Series. The Gatlin Brothers will bring their “Country and Christmas” show to the Damm Theater in Osgood on Monday, December 5 at 7 pm.
Relish this: Famed Wienermobile stops in central Indiana
You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week! The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30. What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Busy Day for Versailles Fire Rescue
Multiple other agencies also responded to the calls. (Versailles, Ind.) - Versailles Fire Department has been busy with several calls. Wednesday afternoon they responded to rescue someone from a horse trail at Versailles State Park. One person had to be air cared from the scene. Wednesday evening there was a...
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
cbs4indy.com
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
i69finishline.com
County Line Road Exit Ramp Closure this Weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 28, 2022) – Pavement grooving and grinding is expected to close the northbound State Road 37 exit ramp to County Line Road temporarily on Friday and Saturday nights, Oct. 28-29. The work is expected to occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night. The detour follows...
cbs4indy.com
Here’s Indiana’s 2022 winter outlook
INDIANAPOLIS — How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question asked a lot this time of year. While the average annual snowfall for Indianapolis is 25.5″, there are several factors that come into play. Long-range La Niña Pattern. The long-range weather...
dayton.com
Old Scratch Pizza to open fourth location in Troy
Restaurant is coming to the former fire station building on Race Street downtown. Old Scratch Pizza, known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens, is expanding by opening a fourth location in the Dayton area. Eric Soller, who founded Old Scratch Pizza with his wife, Stephanie, in 2016, told...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Lucky Indiana Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket and won $50,000 on Monday, Wednesday’s Powerball estimated jackpot is $700 million
Noblesville, Indiana – A lucky Indiana man bought a Powerball Double Play ticket in Noblesville and won $50,000 on Monday, the Hoosier Lottery Powerball said in a statement. The ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at the Kroger at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing. Monday’s Powerball Double Play winning numbers were 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26, and the jackpot was $10 million.
Ribbon cutting taking place for White Castle food manufacturing plant
VANDALIA — A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place today in Vandalia to commemorate White Castle’s recently expanded retail food manufacturing plant. Among those who will be in attendance will Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, according to his spokesperson. >>ORIGINAL STORY: White Castle to expand Vandalia retail manufacturing plant,...
dayton.com
10 of Dayton’s famous urban legends and ghostly tales
We’ve all heard urban legends, and through the years the Dayton Daily News has written about some of these when asked to look into them by readers. Some even have a grain of truth to them, having originated in a news story or in some forgotten corner of history. Here’s a look at some stories that have become Dayton legends:
