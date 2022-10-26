ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

News 12

Authorities identify suspected gunman wanted for shooting 2 Newark police officers

Law enforcement officials have identified the suspected gunman accused of shooting two Newark police officers Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Kendell Howard, of East Orange. He remains on the loose. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Monday near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue in the Weequahic...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed after crashing into vehicle parked in driveway, cops say

A 55-year-old driver was killed Sunday night in Mercer County when she crashed into a van parked in the driveway of a home, authorities said. Linda McBride was driving an SUV south on Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton at about 10:15 p.m. when she veered across the northbound lane and struck the parked vehicle in the area of Godfrey Drive, according to township police.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean County man arrested for killing wife, dumping her body at intersection

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after killing his wife and leaving her body alongside a road in Monmouth County. Prosecutors allege Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River murdered his wife, 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz. and dumped her body early Sunday morning at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial Avenues. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said police discovered the body of a woman who appeared to have sustained severe injuries observed by a concerned motorist at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial avenues in the Township The post Ocean County man arrested for killing wife, dumping her body at intersection appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Philly Man Charged In Halloween Road Rage Shootout: Police

A Philadelphia man is charged with attempted murder after police say he got into a gunfight at the scene of a car accident on Halloween night. Phan Tran, 27, was driving on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue in the city's Elmwood Park neighborhood at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 when he crashed into a car carrying two women and a 5-year-old child, authorities said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Victim Identified in Fatal Newark Shooting

The victim of a homicide over the weekend in Newark has been identified. Troopers say 49-year-old Christopher VanCleaf was shot near Tommy's Bar off Murray Street early Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call State Police at 585-398-4100.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Sniper Shoots Police In Newark (DEVELOPING)

UPDATE: Two Newark police officers were reported in stable condition after being shot by a rooftop sniper on Tuesday, law enforcement sources said. Meanwhile, the shooter remained at large as night fell. One officer was shot in the neck and the other twice in the leg at a home near...
NEWARK, NJ

