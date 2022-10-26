Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic Eruption
New York City, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health Insurance
New York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 Times
New York City, NY
New pay transparency law takes effect tomorrow in NYC
New York City, NY
Mental Health Crisis Is Rapidly Growing In New York State
New York City, NY
News 12
Authorities identify suspected gunman wanted for shooting 2 Newark police officers
Law enforcement officials have identified the suspected gunman accused of shooting two Newark police officers Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Kendell Howard, of East Orange. He remains on the loose. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Monday near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue in the Weequahic...
2 Newark police officers shot by gunman on rooftop, suspect at large
A gunman who was firing from a rooftop with a rifle shot two Newark police officers leading to an active police presence on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Police: Bronx man killed in double stabbing, suspect in custody
The NYPD says a 38-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside of his Mott Haven apartment Halloween night.
Police: 3 men arrested in connection to fatal overdose in Massapequa
According to police, the men were arrested at 12:40 a.m. Monday on Melrose Avenue.
Driver killed after crashing into vehicle parked in driveway, cops say
A 55-year-old driver was killed Sunday night in Mercer County when she crashed into a van parked in the driveway of a home, authorities said. Linda McBride was driving an SUV south on Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton at about 10:15 p.m. when she veered across the northbound lane and struck the parked vehicle in the area of Godfrey Drive, according to township police.
Ocean County man arrested for killing wife, dumping her body at intersection
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after killing his wife and leaving her body alongside a road in Monmouth County. Prosecutors allege Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River murdered his wife, 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz. and dumped her body early Sunday morning at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial Avenues. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said police discovered the body of a woman who appeared to have sustained severe injuries observed by a concerned motorist at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial avenues in the Township The post Ocean County man arrested for killing wife, dumping her body at intersection appeared first on Shore News Network.
Rifle-Wielding Man At Wawa Captured After SWAT Standoff In Somerset County: Prosecutor
A 27-year-old man who police say showed an AR-15-style rifle to a Wawa employee before crashing his car and leaving magazines behind was in custody after a SWAT standoff at his house hours later, according to authorities in Somerset County. Joshua A. Kinney apparently showed the weapon to workers at...
Video shows movements of pair charged with killing standout N.J. basketball player, police say
Home surveillance video and an automated license-plate reader helped detectives track two suspects wanted in the killing of Letrell Duncan, a standout basketball player from East Orange who was shot Oct. 3, according to police. Josiah Wade, 22, of Newark, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the...
Mayor: Gunmen who shot 2 Newark police officers remains at large
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Monday near Van Velser Place and Chancellor Avenue in the Weequahic section of Newark.
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
Philly Man Charged In Halloween Road Rage Shootout: Police
A Philadelphia man is charged with attempted murder after police say he got into a gunfight at the scene of a car accident on Halloween night. Phan Tran, 27, was driving on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue in the city's Elmwood Park neighborhood at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 when he crashed into a car carrying two women and a 5-year-old child, authorities said.
Ridgefield Park Police Find Ghost Gun, Seize Three NY Teens At Illegal Car Meet Of 50+ Vehicles
A trio of teens who tried to flee an illegal car meet when Ridgefield Park police showed up had a ghost gun and a high-capacity magazine for it in their sedan when they were stopped, authorities said. Responding officers found 50 or so assembled vehicles “revving their engines and burning...
Police: Man stole a phone from a parked car in Port Chester
Officials say the man grabbed the device out of a car Friday morning on Lower King Street.
Police ID man killed in Sheepshead Bay double shooting
A 25-year-old man and woman were shot in Brooklyn Monday night, according to police.
Police: 26-year-old man fatally shot in the head in Brooklyn
Police say they responded to a 911 call of a man who was shot at Crown Street and Rogers Avenue in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning.
iheart.com
Victim Identified in Fatal Newark Shooting
The victim of a homicide over the weekend in Newark has been identified. Troopers say 49-year-old Christopher VanCleaf was shot near Tommy's Bar off Murray Street early Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call State Police at 585-398-4100.
Sniper Shoots Police In Newark (DEVELOPING)
UPDATE: Two Newark police officers were reported in stable condition after being shot by a rooftop sniper on Tuesday, law enforcement sources said. Meanwhile, the shooter remained at large as night fell. One officer was shot in the neck and the other twice in the leg at a home near...
Bayonne, NJ driver runs over worker, almost hits cop fleeing
BAYONNE — A man who hit a garbage truck worker nearly struck a police sergeant as he fled the scene in his vehicle Friday morning. Police Capt. Eric Amato said James Cooper, 70, of Bayonne, struck a worker on a garbage truck around 10:35 a.m. while he was collecting trash on West 49th Street.
Central Jersey Teen Charged With Raping 68-Year-Old Woman In Her Home: Prosecutor
A teenager was taken into custody and charged with "an act of juvenile delinquency" for raping a senior citizen, authorities said. If committed as an adult, the charges would be aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, burglary and theft, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Daniel Plumacker of the Sayreville Police Department.
Authorities: At least 8 cars stolen in Westchester County over the weekend
Police in Hastings, Tarrytown, Ardsley and Greenburgh are investigating individual incidents where cars were left unlocked or unattended and stolen.
