ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Newington Town Manager Keith Chapman resigns

NEWINGTON – Town Manager Keith Chapman has resigned from his position for personal reasons and will be officially departing Dec. 2. The Town Council accepted his resignation during its regular meeting Tuesday night, also passing a resolution to begin the process of filling the position. “I think you’ve done...
NEWINGTON, CT
vermontjournal.com

Connecticut River log drives

Some will know of Richard and Helen Moore at the Town Farm in Springfield. In 1998, Helen compiled a spiral bound book, “History Begins at Home.” It’s a history of Richard Moore’s family. Below is a story written by Richard’s father, Ray Moore, copied as written. The C.V.L. mentioned is the Connecticut Valley Lumber Company. I.P. is International Paper.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
darientimes.com

$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Connecticut is still unclaimed

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold to a Connecticut resident and drawn on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The ticket was purchased at the Big Y Express on 140 West Road in Ellington. According to the Connecticut Lottery site, the ticket had the winning numbers of 19 - 36 - 37 - 46 - 56, a Powerball number of 24 and a power play score of 2x.
CONNECTICUT STATE
nerej.com

South Windsor, CT real estate investor revives 95,000 s/f industrial building in Jaffrey, N.H.

Jaffrey, NH Millipore Sigma, a division of MERCK, is expanding their facilities at Drumlin Industrial Park, 81 Fitzgerald Dr. by 23,000 s/f of warehouse and office space. Millipore Sigma has been a tenant at the property for four years occupying nearly 40,000 s/f. Due to their rapid growth at the location, they needed to secure additional space. The property owner and real estate investor, Daniel Rosow, negotiated the expansion of their current footprint.
JAFFREY, NH
FOX 61

Lockdown lifted at Manchester High School

MANCHESTER, Conn — Manchester High School students and staff underwent a lockdown for a few hours Thursday. Officials were investigating an "anonymous email threat", according to school Superintendent Matt Geary. The students and staff were secure in their classrooms and police were on the school grounds, Geary said in...
MANCHESTER, CT
New Britain Herald

Republican Registrar of Voters in New Britain defends character after Confederate flag was seen in his office

NEW BRITAIN – Republican Registrar of Voters Peter Gostin defended his character this week after it was called into question by visitors to his office in City Hall. In an article published Wednesday, the New Britain Progressive reported that Central Connecticut State University student Taina Manick discovered a Confederate flag in Gostin’s office when she came to pick up voter registration cards for students Monday.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
amherstindy.org

Amherst Police Call To Hampshire College Draws Rebuke From Dean Of Students

Amherst Police were called to the Hampshire College campus on October 19 by Hampshire’s Department of Campus Safety and Wellbeing (CSW) to respond to “concerning behavior” of an individual on the Hampshire campus. That student was subsequently identified as a person of interest in an off-campus assault. APD officers conducted a search of campus for the individual and later apprehended them in Hadley. During the course of their search the officers detained a student for questioning and placed them in forceable restraints prior to questioning. That student was not involved in any dangerous behavior and was entirely compliant with the police. In response to that treatment, Hampshire President Ed Wingenbach spoke with both the Amherst Town Manager and the Chief of Police to “express our concerns and objections about the decisions that were made in this situation.” And Dean of Students Zauyah Waite sent a letter to the Hampshire community criticizing APD’s actions on campus and suggesting that students addressing a campus safety issue call CSW first before turning to the APD. That letter follows. For a story on the recent reimagining and reorganization of campus safety at Hampshire College, look here.
AMHERST, MA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Norfolk, CT USA

At 8:45am on Saturday, October 22, I left the Norfolk Library in Norfolk, CT, to walk to Robertson Plaza for our City Meadowtations mindful walking program. City Meadow is located in the heart of our New England village. As I crossed the parking lot to Robertson Plaza, I noticed some bright fabric nested between the curb and pavement. I picked it up and noticed the I Found A Quilted Heart tag. It made me smile! I took a picture, thinking I would look it up later, then put the heart in my coat pocket while I waited for people to arrive for the program. I forgot about the heart until I emptied my pockets at the library later. Now, the heart has a home in my the Library’s Rare Book window.
NORFOLK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy