ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Collegian

Commonwealth Campus collaboration leads to first publication for Altoona student

ALTOONA, Pa. — Jazzmine McCauley, a Penn State Altoona student majoring in criminal justice, recently published an article in the International Journal for Students as Partners, an interdisciplinary journal devoted to scholarly research on students, faculty and staff working in partnership to enhance learning and teaching in higher education.
ALTOONA, PA
The Daily Collegian

2022 Clogg Memorial Lecture set for Nov. 3

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Jerry Reiter, dean of the natural sciences and professor of statistical science at Duke University, will present the 2022 Clifford C. Clogg Memorial Lecture on Nov. 3 on Penn State's University Park campus. Sponsored by the departments of statistics and sociology, the lecture series includes...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Teacher trying for $1M football toss at PSU

A local teacher will set foot on the Penn State field this weekend as part of the $1M Challenge for Teachers. This weekend at the Penn State vs. Ohio State game, Jenn Sporer will attempt a 15-yard throw at a target for a chance to win funding for classroom projects within her local school district in Wellsboro. Eckrich is sponsoring the event in partnership with the College Football Playoff (CFP)...
WELLSBORO, PA
WTAJ

Gloria Gates Foundation celebrates 23 years of impact for Altoona kids

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation has been impacting Altoona kids for the past 23 years through its free innovative after-school program. The Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation was founded by Dr. Zane Gates, whose mother, Gloria, started the first after-school program at the Evergreen Manor apartments. She was passionate about helping children and keeping […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County hosts veterans for appreciation breakfast

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Veteran Appreciation day is November 11, and each year the country works to honor those who served. Ahead of Veteran Appreciation Day, Senator Wayne Langerholc gave a small favor to the men and women who have served. Honoring those who sacrificed their lives to protect ours. On Thursday, Oct. 27 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County

Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
ELK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Campus police officers would be aided by bill sent to Gov. Wolf

With unanimous votes in the state House and Senate, a bill that would make it easier for Indiana and other State System of Higher Education universities to hire campus police officers was sent to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature. State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said he was a co-sponsor...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Senior Class President Breaks TAHS SAT Score Record

Most high school juniors and seniors are familiar with the SAT, the infamous three-hour test that can determine a student’s future. The test is feared by many students, but not Tyrone senior Kolten Miller, who scored a near-perfect 780 on the reading and language portion of the test this past spring.
TYRONE, PA
High School Football PRO

Altoona, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bedford High School football team will have a game with Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School on October 28, 2022, 15:50:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

4 more area schools file lawsuit against e-cigarette company Juul

Four additional schools in our area have joined a growing list of schools, nationally, that have filed federal lawsuits against the e-cigarette company Juul, alleging that they intentionally targeted young people and used deceitful advertising practices. Court records show that Bedford Area, Berlin Brothersvalley, Penn Cambria and Greater Johnstown Career...
wtaj.com

Meet Krissy from the Huntingdon County Humane Society

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Krissy from the Huntingdon County Humane Society. Lisa Boland, who works with the shelter, says Krissy is a ‘lover’ and a ‘cuddle-bug.’ If you’re interested in adopting Krissy or any other pet at the Huntingdon County Humane Society, you can give then a call at (814) 643-7387or visit their website here.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
High School Football PRO

Bellefonte, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brookville Area High School football team will have a game with Bellefonte Area High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Shop with a Cop makes its way into Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Kids in need in Cambria County are getting a new way to make their Christmas special this year while making a new friend at the same time. The Nanty Glo Police and all other Cambria County Departments are partnering with Crimestoppers for their new Shop with a Cop Program. Cambria […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy