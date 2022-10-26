Read full article on original website
The Daily Collegian
Commonwealth Campus collaboration leads to first publication for Altoona student
ALTOONA, Pa. — Jazzmine McCauley, a Penn State Altoona student majoring in criminal justice, recently published an article in the International Journal for Students as Partners, an interdisciplinary journal devoted to scholarly research on students, faculty and staff working in partnership to enhance learning and teaching in higher education.
Penn State cancels its Center for Racial Justice after faculty push for funding decision
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State will not launch its Center for Racial Justice, a key commitment following the 2020 protests against racism and police brutality and a project the university had once promoted as “just the beginning” of its anti-racism efforts. On Wednesday morning, after weeks of...
The Daily Collegian
2022 Clogg Memorial Lecture set for Nov. 3
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Jerry Reiter, dean of the natural sciences and professor of statistical science at Duke University, will present the 2022 Clifford C. Clogg Memorial Lecture on Nov. 3 on Penn State's University Park campus. Sponsored by the departments of statistics and sociology, the lecture series includes...
The Daily Collegian
Pi Kappa Phi Alumni rally support for Piazza Center research with endowed gift
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity, Alpha Mu Chapter Penn State Alumni organization has committed $80,000 to support the ongoing and future research through Penn State’s Timothy J. Piazza Center for Fraternity and Sorority Research and Reform. The contribution will be matched by the University.
Teacher trying for $1M football toss at PSU
A local teacher will set foot on the Penn State field this weekend as part of the $1M Challenge for Teachers. This weekend at the Penn State vs. Ohio State game, Jenn Sporer will attempt a 15-yard throw at a target for a chance to win funding for classroom projects within her local school district in Wellsboro. Eckrich is sponsoring the event in partnership with the College Football Playoff (CFP)...
Digital Collegian
Doug Mastriano's Restore Freedom Tour to host event in Centre County
The Restore Freedom Tour will be coming to State College on Nov. 1 for a rally at C3 Sports. The rally is part of Doug Mastriano's campaign for Governor of Pennsylvania with veteran and podcast host Jack Posobeic as the host. Mastriano and his wife will appear at the event,...
Gloria Gates Foundation celebrates 23 years of impact for Altoona kids
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation has been impacting Altoona kids for the past 23 years through its free innovative after-school program. The Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation was founded by Dr. Zane Gates, whose mother, Gloria, started the first after-school program at the Evergreen Manor apartments. She was passionate about helping children and keeping […]
Clearfield County hosts veterans for appreciation breakfast
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Veteran Appreciation day is November 11, and each year the country works to honor those who served. Ahead of Veteran Appreciation Day, Senator Wayne Langerholc gave a small favor to the men and women who have served. Honoring those who sacrificed their lives to protect ours. On Thursday, Oct. 27 […]
Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County
Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
WFMZ-TV Online
Campus police officers would be aided by bill sent to Gov. Wolf
With unanimous votes in the state House and Senate, a bill that would make it easier for Indiana and other State System of Higher Education universities to hire campus police officers was sent to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature. State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said he was a co-sponsor...
tyroneeagleeyenews.com
Senior Class President Breaks TAHS SAT Score Record
Most high school juniors and seniors are familiar with the SAT, the infamous three-hour test that can determine a student’s future. The test is feared by many students, but not Tyrone senior Kolten Miller, who scored a near-perfect 780 on the reading and language portion of the test this past spring.
therecord-online.com
Invasive New Zealand Mudsnails detected at two state Centre County fish hatcheries
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced Thursday that the Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap State Fish Hatcheries, both located in Centre County, are operating under a special response plan following the detection of invasive New Zealand Mudsnails on hatchery premises. During a scheduled staff training...
Centre County doctors share ‘deep concern’ about Mehmet Oz as Pennsylvania Senator
More than 10 Centre County doctors participated in a “Real Doctors against Oz” press conference in State College on Monday.
Altoona, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WJAC TV
4 more area schools file lawsuit against e-cigarette company Juul
Four additional schools in our area have joined a growing list of schools, nationally, that have filed federal lawsuits against the e-cigarette company Juul, alleging that they intentionally targeted young people and used deceitful advertising practices. Court records show that Bedford Area, Berlin Brothersvalley, Penn Cambria and Greater Johnstown Career...
wtaj.com
Meet Krissy from the Huntingdon County Humane Society
HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Krissy from the Huntingdon County Humane Society. Lisa Boland, who works with the shelter, says Krissy is a ‘lover’ and a ‘cuddle-bug.’ If you’re interested in adopting Krissy or any other pet at the Huntingdon County Humane Society, you can give then a call at (814) 643-7387or visit their website here.
Altoona at Cumberland Valley football game to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch
The end of the Mid-Penn football regular season is here, and PennLive has one last big matchup it will broadcast on Friday night. The crew will be airing a Commonwealth Division matchup, where the 5-4 Altoona Mountain Lions travel to Mechanicsburg to take on the 6-3 Cumberland Valley Eagles. Cumberland...
Bellefonte, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Shop with a Cop makes its way into Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Kids in need in Cambria County are getting a new way to make their Christmas special this year while making a new friend at the same time. The Nanty Glo Police and all other Cambria County Departments are partnering with Crimestoppers for their new Shop with a Cop Program. Cambria […]
d9and10sports.com
W10 D9 Football Recaps: Punxsy Secures First Winning Season Since 2014; Port Warms Up for Playoffs
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – For the first time in eight years, Punxsutawney has secured a winning season. Redbank Valley Ends C. Clarion’s Bid for Perfection • Backup QB Helps Karns City Beat Clearfield • Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming • D10 Recaps. The...
