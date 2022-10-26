ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

101.9 The Bull

Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?

I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
AMARILLO, TX
mix941kmxj.com

Popular Photography Company No Longer Allowed to Photograph AISD

When it comes to high school, there are so many activities that our kids take part in, and most of the time those events don't get captured, and if they do, it's a zoomed camera phone photo. Wild Skies Photography is a photography company that went to many events including...
98.7 The Bomb

Governor Abbott And Ronny Jackson Hosting Events in Amarillo

Early voting is in full swing and election day will be Tuesday, November 8th. Since election day is so close candidates are making their way around the state talking to their constituents. A few weeks ago, Beto came into town for a town hall, and the question was asked, where is Governor Abbott and why hasn't he made his way to Amarillo for more than just a ribbon cutting?
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Check out this Stunning Amarillo Garden Home

Amarillo has a collection of gorgeous real estate tucked away in its streets, and that's why this home is a rare find. This beautiful garden home sits within view of the golf course just off 9th and Avondale, on Woodstone Street. This gorgeous garden home was built in 1975, and...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Six Of Amarillo’s Strangest Cars

Whether you like to drive classic cars, more comfortable modern cars, high trucks, or dropped trucks, it can be said that Amarillo has a unique catalog of cars. But these some Amarillo drivers took the phrase "To each his own" to its furthest extent. In case you haven't seen these cars prowling the streets, here are some of Amarillo's most interesting cars.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Look Out Hereford a New Coffee Shop is Scooting into Town

Coffee is life. Coffee gets us going. Coffee is a staple. Coffee is the best and that's why it's exciting that Hereford is getting a new coffee shop. Scooter's is making its way into the Beef Capital of the World, Hereford will now have a Scooter's location. The location will be built where the old Long John Silver's Building has sat empty for years, 1220 1st St. (it's on Highway 60). It will sit between Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Bringing women closer together with the Girlfriends in God conference

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Women’s Ministry of Langston Memorial Church is hosting the 2022 Girlfriends in God conference to help bring women together to face unique challenges in their relationship with God. This year’s theme is “Renovation: Restoring the Inner Man”. The ministry hopes to provide opportunities for women to address challenges brought on […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Physicians Honored

The Texas Tech Univerity Health Sciences Center has given distinguished alumni awards, with two individuals receiving merit in Amarillo. The first is Valerie Kiper, the dean of the TTUHSC School of Nursing in Amarillo. She received the Presidential Distinguished Alumni Award for her trailblazing efforts for nursing and nursing education...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Children’s commonly used antibiotic faces supply shortages

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amoxicillin shortages are being seen across the country including in the Panhandle. The drug treats many illnesses, including ear, nose and throat infections. Common bacterial infections are treatable with amoxicillin for young children. The Pharmaceutical Care Center at Texas Tech Physicians says pharmacists are using different...
AMARILLO, TX

