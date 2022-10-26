Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Another Mystery Location in Amarillo We Need to Have Solved
I got a phone call the other morning wanting to figure out what was going in at a location here in Amarillo. So me doing my best investigation drove out to the area in question. There has to be answers. I think I ended up with more questions. The area...
Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?
I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
mix941kmxj.com
Popular Photography Company No Longer Allowed to Photograph AISD
When it comes to high school, there are so many activities that our kids take part in, and most of the time those events don't get captured, and if they do, it's a zoomed camera phone photo. Wild Skies Photography is a photography company that went to many events including...
Taking The Challenge To Hunt Down Amarillo’s 7 Gates Of Hell
The 7 Gates of Hell come up every year around Halloween. People debate on the location of the gates, what you're supposed to do when you get there, and what happens to you once you finally do. I took the challenge to hunt down Amarillo's 7 Gates of Hell. Here...
Why Is This Land Unique? It’s The Only One Of It’s Kind In Texas.
North of Amarillo, there's a swath of land that is incredibly unique. It sits near the Canadian River. If you've ever driven north on Dumas Road, you've passed by it. So, what makes it so unique?. It's the only one of its kind in the whole state of Texas. Say...
Good News Another New Restaurant in Amarillo is Opening Soon
I got a message recently asking me why I haven't mentioned anything about this new place coming to Amarillo. I did message them back and said I would look into it. I hadn't heard the news yet. Sometimes that happens. So, I did look into it. Oh, and the news...
Future of WRCA at Amarillo Civic Center up in the air
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The WRCA 2022 World Championship Ranch Rodeo is less than two weeks away. They are preparing to move into the Amarillo Civic Center for the event, but without funding for the renovation and expansion, the rodeo might have to find a new home in the future. Leman Wall, association manager for […]
abc7amarillo.com
ABC 7 hosting blood drive in memory of Panhandle man killed in workplace accident
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — ABC 7 and Coffee Memorial Blood Center are hosting a blood drive on Nov. 9 in memory of a Panhandle man killed in a work place accident. Blaze Coffee was injured in October 2009. He received 68 blood product transfusions. The transfusions gave him 28...
Governor Abbott And Ronny Jackson Hosting Events in Amarillo
Early voting is in full swing and election day will be Tuesday, November 8th. Since election day is so close candidates are making their way around the state talking to their constituents. A few weeks ago, Beto came into town for a town hall, and the question was asked, where is Governor Abbott and why hasn't he made his way to Amarillo for more than just a ribbon cutting?
Check out this Stunning Amarillo Garden Home
Amarillo has a collection of gorgeous real estate tucked away in its streets, and that's why this home is a rare find. This beautiful garden home sits within view of the golf course just off 9th and Avondale, on Woodstone Street. This gorgeous garden home was built in 1975, and...
Six Of Amarillo’s Strangest Cars
Whether you like to drive classic cars, more comfortable modern cars, high trucks, or dropped trucks, it can be said that Amarillo has a unique catalog of cars. But these some Amarillo drivers took the phrase "To each his own" to its furthest extent. In case you haven't seen these cars prowling the streets, here are some of Amarillo's most interesting cars.
The Locker Room: Scores and highlights for Oct. 28, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is Week 10 of high school football on the High Plains. You can check here for all of your scores and highlights. Don’t forget to watch The Locker Room live right here at 11:30 p.m., or on Fox 14. Did you miss it live? We’ll have a full replay of all […]
Terrifying Robbery At Amarillo Dollar General…With A Twist
Reddit is always a fun source of arguing and friend-finding these days. Truthfully, it's one of my favorite sites to go to when I need a laugh or entertainment. I just read a post on there though that was neither funny nor entertaining, it was just flat-out scary. Here's the...
Look Out Hereford a New Coffee Shop is Scooting into Town
Coffee is life. Coffee gets us going. Coffee is a staple. Coffee is the best and that's why it's exciting that Hereford is getting a new coffee shop. Scooter's is making its way into the Beef Capital of the World, Hereford will now have a Scooter's location. The location will be built where the old Long John Silver's Building has sat empty for years, 1220 1st St. (it's on Highway 60). It will sit between Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
Congrats Potter County You Got Me Again for Jury Duty
It's a running joke with me about how often I get called for jury duty. It's at least once a year. Well, that is except for that year of reprieve due to Covid. I was never called in 2020 but I was back in the pool last year in 2021.
Bringing women closer together with the Girlfriends in God conference
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Women’s Ministry of Langston Memorial Church is hosting the 2022 Girlfriends in God conference to help bring women together to face unique challenges in their relationship with God. This year’s theme is “Renovation: Restoring the Inner Man”. The ministry hopes to provide opportunities for women to address challenges brought on […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Physicians Honored
The Texas Tech Univerity Health Sciences Center has given distinguished alumni awards, with two individuals receiving merit in Amarillo. The first is Valerie Kiper, the dean of the TTUHSC School of Nursing in Amarillo. She received the Presidential Distinguished Alumni Award for her trailblazing efforts for nursing and nursing education...
Have You Seen The Disgusting Stuff Posted To This City Facebook Page?
The City of Amarillo really does try their best to make sure we have plenty of avenues to get information. There's the website, their main social media accounts, and then the social media accounts of the different departments. Have you seen the disgusting stuff posted to the Environmental Health Department...
KFDA
Children’s commonly used antibiotic faces supply shortages
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amoxicillin shortages are being seen across the country including in the Panhandle. The drug treats many illnesses, including ear, nose and throat infections. Common bacterial infections are treatable with amoxicillin for young children. The Pharmaceutical Care Center at Texas Tech Physicians says pharmacists are using different...
Amarillo Has A Pedestrian And Vehicle Problem It Needs To Fix
Yet another news story is making the rounds about a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle, and is now battling life threatening injuries. Is it just me, or has there been a lot more cases like this being reported?. Amarillo has a vehicle and pedestrian problem, and it needs...
Comments / 2