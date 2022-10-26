ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

KFDA

Children’s commonly used antibiotic faces supply shortages

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amoxicillin shortages are being seen across the country including in the Panhandle. The drug treats many illnesses, including ear, nose and throat infections. Common bacterial infections are treatable with amoxicillin for young children. The Pharmaceutical Care Center at Texas Tech Physicians says pharmacists are using different...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Snapology offering S.T.E.A.M. classes to home school students in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snapology is offering STEM and STEAM classes (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) to home school students of Amarillo. Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Snapology offers classes touching on science technology engineering math and art; more specifically robotics and animation. Owner and operator of...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Bringing women closer together with the Girlfriends in God conference

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Women’s Ministry of Langston Memorial Church is hosting the 2022 Girlfriends in God conference to help bring women together to face unique challenges in their relationship with God. This year’s theme is “Renovation: Restoring the Inner Man”. The ministry hopes to provide opportunities for women to address challenges brought on […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Physicians Honored

The Texas Tech Univerity Health Sciences Center has given distinguished alumni awards, with two individuals receiving merit in Amarillo. The first is Valerie Kiper, the dean of the TTUHSC School of Nursing in Amarillo. She received the Presidential Distinguished Alumni Award for her trailblazing efforts for nursing and nursing education...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Rain ending with unseasonably cold temperatures sticking around Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Sporadic rain showers will continue off and on this morning in the SE Texas Panhandle but only light rain accumulations are expected from here on out today. Clouds stick around for much of the day holding temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s which is well below normal.
AMARILLO, TX
hppr.org

You're Getting Warmer: 7th Annual Trunk-or-Treat & Winter Coat Drive Hits Amarillo This Saturday Afternoon—Donations of New Winter Gear Needed!

This week, I had the honor of hosting Tremaine Brown in the High Plains Morning studio. Many folks in the Yellow City know him as the owner of Shi-Lee's BBQ & Soul Food Café, but his presence as the driving force behind community outreach events like easter egg hunts and back-to-school backpack giveaways could also be considered common knowledge. His nonprofit, The Vessel of Humanity & Compassion, keeps a focus on the kids—and right now, his latest event will make sure they have what they need as we move into the chilly, holiday season.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Check out this Stunning Amarillo Garden Home

Amarillo has a collection of gorgeous real estate tucked away in its streets, and that's why this home is a rare find. This beautiful garden home sits within view of the golf course just off 9th and Avondale, on Woodstone Street. This gorgeous garden home was built in 1975, and...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo affordable housing improvements

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Astoria Park Apartments and North Grand Villa Apartments presented resolutions to City Council during Tuesday’s meetings. The items considered was a resolution stating no objection to an application for 2023 Non-Competitive Housing Tax Credits to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Housing Tax Credit program. Kentucky junior Jensen Castle […]
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo And Its Growing SWAT Problem

So crime is nothing new in Amarillo, this we know. Between the drug busts, theft, and shootings we aren't exactly strangers to seeing stories about crime in the 806. It's the SWAT team I feel we rarely see, and let's be honest, that's a good thing. They only come out when it's some serious stuff.
AMARILLO, TX

