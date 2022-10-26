Read full article on original website
KFDA
Children’s commonly used antibiotic faces supply shortages
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amoxicillin shortages are being seen across the country including in the Panhandle. The drug treats many illnesses, including ear, nose and throat infections. Common bacterial infections are treatable with amoxicillin for young children. The Pharmaceutical Care Center at Texas Tech Physicians says pharmacists are using different...
KFDA
Snapology offering S.T.E.A.M. classes to home school students in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snapology is offering STEM and STEAM classes (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) to home school students of Amarillo. Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Snapology offers classes touching on science technology engineering math and art; more specifically robotics and animation. Owner and operator of...
Popular Photography Company No Longer Allowed to Photograph AISD
When it comes to high school, there are so many activities that our kids take part in, and most of the time those events don't get captured, and if they do, it's a zoomed camera phone photo. Wild Skies Photography is a photography company that went to many events including...
Bringing women closer together with the Girlfriends in God conference
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Women’s Ministry of Langston Memorial Church is hosting the 2022 Girlfriends in God conference to help bring women together to face unique challenges in their relationship with God. This year’s theme is “Renovation: Restoring the Inner Man”. The ministry hopes to provide opportunities for women to address challenges brought on […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Physicians Honored
The Texas Tech Univerity Health Sciences Center has given distinguished alumni awards, with two individuals receiving merit in Amarillo. The first is Valerie Kiper, the dean of the TTUHSC School of Nursing in Amarillo. She received the Presidential Distinguished Alumni Award for her trailblazing efforts for nursing and nursing education...
Another Mystery Location in Amarillo We Need to Have Solved
I got a phone call the other morning wanting to figure out what was going in at a location here in Amarillo. So me doing my best investigation drove out to the area in question. There has to be answers. I think I ended up with more questions. The area...
abc7amarillo.com
Rain ending with unseasonably cold temperatures sticking around Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Sporadic rain showers will continue off and on this morning in the SE Texas Panhandle but only light rain accumulations are expected from here on out today. Clouds stick around for much of the day holding temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s which is well below normal.
hppr.org
You're Getting Warmer: 7th Annual Trunk-or-Treat & Winter Coat Drive Hits Amarillo This Saturday Afternoon—Donations of New Winter Gear Needed!
This week, I had the honor of hosting Tremaine Brown in the High Plains Morning studio. Many folks in the Yellow City know him as the owner of Shi-Lee's BBQ & Soul Food Café, but his presence as the driving force behind community outreach events like easter egg hunts and back-to-school backpack giveaways could also be considered common knowledge. His nonprofit, The Vessel of Humanity & Compassion, keeps a focus on the kids—and right now, his latest event will make sure they have what they need as we move into the chilly, holiday season.
Amarillo Has A Pedestrian And Vehicle Problem It Needs To Fix
Yet another news story is making the rounds about a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle, and is now battling life threatening injuries. Is it just me, or has there been a lot more cases like this being reported?. Amarillo has a vehicle and pedestrian problem, and it needs...
Check out this Stunning Amarillo Garden Home
Amarillo has a collection of gorgeous real estate tucked away in its streets, and that's why this home is a rare find. This beautiful garden home sits within view of the golf course just off 9th and Avondale, on Woodstone Street. This gorgeous garden home was built in 1975, and...
Why Is This Land Unique? It’s The Only One Of It’s Kind In Texas.
North of Amarillo, there's a swath of land that is incredibly unique. It sits near the Canadian River. If you've ever driven north on Dumas Road, you've passed by it. So, what makes it so unique?. It's the only one of its kind in the whole state of Texas. Say...
Amarillo affordable housing improvements
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Astoria Park Apartments and North Grand Villa Apartments presented resolutions to City Council during Tuesday’s meetings. The items considered was a resolution stating no objection to an application for 2023 Non-Competitive Housing Tax Credits to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Housing Tax Credit program. Kentucky junior Jensen Castle […]
Have You Seen The Disgusting Stuff Posted To This City Facebook Page?
The City of Amarillo really does try their best to make sure we have plenty of avenues to get information. There's the website, their main social media accounts, and then the social media accounts of the different departments. Have you seen the disgusting stuff posted to the Environmental Health Department...
Amarillo And Its Growing SWAT Problem
So crime is nothing new in Amarillo, this we know. Between the drug busts, theft, and shootings we aren't exactly strangers to seeing stories about crime in the 806. It's the SWAT team I feel we rarely see, and let's be honest, that's a good thing. They only come out when it's some serious stuff.
Milder Winter For Amarillo? I’m Not Buying It After Yesterday.
Ok, so I've been seeing all this talk about how Amarillo and the surrounding area is going to have a milder winter. I was all for it. Then yesterday happened, and I thought to myself, yeah right. Let's rewind a bit here. Yes, it got windy over the weekend so...
Good News Another New Restaurant in Amarillo is Opening Soon
I got a message recently asking me why I haven't mentioned anything about this new place coming to Amarillo. I did message them back and said I would look into it. I hadn't heard the news yet. Sometimes that happens. So, I did look into it. Oh, and the news...
Taking The Challenge To Hunt Down Amarillo’s 7 Gates Of Hell
The 7 Gates of Hell come up every year around Halloween. People debate on the location of the gates, what you're supposed to do when you get there, and what happens to you once you finally do. I took the challenge to hunt down Amarillo's 7 Gates of Hell. Here...
Future of WRCA at Amarillo Civic Center up in the air
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The WRCA 2022 World Championship Ranch Rodeo is less than two weeks away. They are preparing to move into the Amarillo Civic Center for the event, but without funding for the renovation and expansion, the rodeo might have to find a new home in the future. Leman Wall, association manager for […]
Potter County Sheriff’s Office hosts drug take-back
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, officials will host a drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Santa Fe Building, located at 900 S Polk Street. The sheriff’s office said that the event is a way the department is participating […]
Terrifying Robbery At Amarillo Dollar General…With A Twist
Reddit is always a fun source of arguing and friend-finding these days. Truthfully, it's one of my favorite sites to go to when I need a laugh or entertainment. I just read a post on there though that was neither funny nor entertaining, it was just flat-out scary. Here's the...
