bigcountry1077.com
Spencer’s Refurbished Rocket Slide Officially Launched With Ribbon Cutting
Spencer, IA (KICD)– There was no formal countdown to liftoff but kids and those at heart were on hand at Spencer’s East Leach Park on Friday cut the ribbon on the newly refurbished Rocket Slide. Parks and Recreation Director Bob Fullhart tells KICD News Friday’s grand opening has...
bigcountry1077.com
New VP of Nursing at Lakes Regional Healtcare
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — There’s a new Vice-President and Chief Nursing Officer at Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake. CEO Jason Harrington says Bryan Wilson officially started on September 26th, and comes to the Dickinson County hospital from Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center where he served as the Air Med Program manager since 2019. He also previously served as Mercy One’s Chief Flight Nurse, and has coordinated emergency medical nursing services for the Department of Health and Human Services.
bigcountry1077.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Drug Offenses
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man is behind bars on drug charges after being identified as a wanted person by police early Thursday morning. The Storm Lake Police Department tells us an officer reportedly say 39-year-old Chuefue Xiong at a local laundromat around 3:30 knowing he was wanted in Franklin County for driving while barred.
bigcountry1077.com
Three Arrests Made in Two Emmet County Traffic Stops
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Three people have been arrested following two separate traffic stops in Emmet County. The first stop was initiated in late September when an Emmet County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle east of Armstrong leading to 42-year-old David Schmidt of Jackson being arrested for driving with a suspended license as well as on outstanding warrant in Clay County.
bigcountry1077.com
Spencer School Board Approves Auditorium Naming Proposal
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The auditorium at Spencer High School will be getting some new signage after the School Board gave its approval to name the facility after a long-time drama director. The process started several months ago with the Fine Arts Boosters collecting letters and testimonials in favor of...
bigcountry1077.com
New Testimony in Estherville Murder Case Reveals Weapon Was Legally Obtained
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Testimony resumed this morning in the first-degree murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt. First to take the stand on day 3 of the trial was Mikah Van Otterloo a Special Agent with the Iowa Department of Alcohol and Firearms who noted the shotgun identified as the murder weapon in the case was legally purchased by Van Der Wilt about a month before it was used to kill 20-year-old David McDowell.
bigcountry1077.com
Clay County Authorities Make Two Separate Drug Arrests Wednesday Night
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County authorities charged two men for drugs in separate incidents Wednesday night. They attempted to make contact with 40-year-old Benjamin Schroeder of Sioux Rapids when he was spotted on a bike in the 100 block of West 2nd Street in Spencer around 11pm. Schroeder tried to get away but was stopped on the next block. He was taken into custody for 3rd offense possession of methamphetamine, 3rd offense possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. He was also charged with interference with official acts for allegedly resisting arrest.
bigcountry1077.com
Short Chase In Spencer Leads To Arrest on Drug Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is in custody on an active warrant following a short chase Wednesday evening. A Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop 45-year-old Thaddeus Currans on his bicycle a little after 9:30 but he failed to stop until reaching the 10 block of West 3rd Street.
bigcountry1077.com
Coaches Preview: Glenwood @ Spencer Playoffs
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers will be at Dale Norton field for the first round of the Class 4A Playoffs taking on Glenwood. The Tigers take a 7-2 regular season record up against a Glenwood team that won 6 games and finished 2nd in Class 4A District 6 behind defending State Champion Lewis Central. Coach Tighe talked about the season that Glenwood has put together.
