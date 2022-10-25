Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County authorities charged two men for drugs in separate incidents Wednesday night. They attempted to make contact with 40-year-old Benjamin Schroeder of Sioux Rapids when he was spotted on a bike in the 100 block of West 2nd Street in Spencer around 11pm. Schroeder tried to get away but was stopped on the next block. He was taken into custody for 3rd offense possession of methamphetamine, 3rd offense possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. He was also charged with interference with official acts for allegedly resisting arrest.

CLAY COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO