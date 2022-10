CBRE arranged the sale of Artistry KC, a 341-unit multifamily community in downtown Kansas City’s Crossroads Arts District, to Denver-based Avanti Residential for an undisclosed amount. CBRE’s Jeff Stingley and Max Helgeson represented the seller, a joint venture between Indianapolis-based Milhaus Development and Boston-based CrossHarbor Capital Partners. Brady O’Donnell,...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO