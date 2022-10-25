DeWine reads to CES students

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine visited Circleville Elementary School Tuesday and read "The Hungry Caterpiller" to students as part of her work promoting the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

The Imagination Library Program works by having parents sign up their children, ages 0 to 5, for the program. Those children then receive free books each month. The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library Program partnered with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in 2019 to take the program statewide, which resulted in local programs, like Pickaway County’s program thats run by the Pickaway County Library.

Currently more than 65 percent of Pickaway County children ages 0 to 5 are enrolled. To enroll a child visit: https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/enroll-continued or contact the Pickaway County Library.