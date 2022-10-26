Around the Sun, the popular podcast series starring iconic and well-known actors from stage and screen will begin dropping its second season on October 29, 2022 with new episodes dropping until early 2023. Created by Brad Forenza and presented via the Broadway Podcast Network, this new season follows the success of the first series of short audio dramas (averaging 10 minutes each) that tell a different story. Together, they all tie in. The stories are engaging, interesting, different, insightful, humorous, inspiring and just fun to listen to as each actor's voice is a joy to hear.

