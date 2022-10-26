Read full article on original website
"Around the Sun" podcast to Release Season 2 Episodes
Around the Sun, the popular podcast series starring iconic and well-known actors from stage and screen will begin dropping its second season on October 29, 2022 with new episodes dropping until early 2023. Created by Brad Forenza and presented via the Broadway Podcast Network, this new season follows the success of the first series of short audio dramas (averaging 10 minutes each) that tell a different story. Together, they all tie in. The stories are engaging, interesting, different, insightful, humorous, inspiring and just fun to listen to as each actor's voice is a joy to hear.
Spotlight on Deep Talk
Deep Talk is a band featuring Christina Li and Jordan Maslov. They say their music is a mix of indie rock, alt pop, post-punk. The Penguin Rocks presents this interview with Deep Talk. Tell me about the band. Where are you based?. We’re based in San Francisco and Portland. The...
Spotlight on Skidders, aka Steve Skidmore
Steve Skidmore is a songwriter, producer, and guitarist who performs and records as a solo artist named Skidders. The Penguin Rocks presents this interview with Steve Skidmore. Tell me about yourself. I am a solo artist but with several ‘projects’ always on the go. For example, I have three solo...
In The Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50: A Fan’s Review
I have been a huge fan of the progressive rock band King Crimson for over 45 years and I have seen them over 10 times since 1981. The film In The Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50 got glowing reviews after it premiered at the South By Southwest Festival back in March. So, when the film had its worldwide theatrical and stream release on October 22, I was ready to check it out.
Tom Hanks, Padma Lakshmi, Patti Smith, and More Came Out For ACLU & NYCLU 20th Annual Sing Out for Freedom Benefit Concert
(NEW YORK, NY) / GLOBE NEWSWIRE -- The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) rocked New York City's Town Hall on October 24, 2022 with their 20th Annual Sing Out For Freedom benefit concert. The event was co-hosted by the hilarious Busy Philipps and Sarah Jones. The evening featured performances and appearances by singer/songwriter Desmond Child (Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, Aerosmith), Academy Award nominee Siedah Garrett (Michael Jackson, Dreamgirls), and a special performance by Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famer, National Book Award-winning author, poet, and music icon Patti Smith, who was also one of the evenings honorees.
Spotlight on Hootin
Hootin (i.e. Nick Houghton) is a singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from the west coast of Canada. The Penguin Rocks presents this interview with Nick Houghton. Tell me about your yourself. Where are you based? What type of music do you play?. I’ve been in the world of music for as...
Spotlight on Faded Shades
Faded Shades is an alt rock trio from Kent playing a swirling mix of 90’s inspired jangle pop rock bangers! The Penguin Rocks presents this interview with Faded Shades. How long has the band been around? Is there a story behind the band name?. Then band released its debut...
Paul Reiser LIVE! at the Grunin Center
It’s a sold-out house at the Grunin Center for the Arts this Saturday, October 8, 2022 evening. Located on the wooded campus of Toms River, NJ’s Ocean County College, audience members inside the venue’s packed auditorium are looking forward to an evening of stand-up comedy starring actor, writer, and comedian Paul Reiser.
Former US Poet Laureate Robert Pinsky to Celebrate Release of His Memoir at Monmouth University
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Monmouth University Center for the Arts will welcome former three-term US Poet Laureate and Long Branch, NJ native Robert Pinsky for an evening of conversation in celebration of the release of his memoir Jersey Breaks on November 10th at 7:30pm in the Great Hall Auditorium.
