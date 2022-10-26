Read full article on original website
Fizz Five 10/28: SU Football Notre Dame Preview, Men’s Basketball IUP Takeaways and Team Predictions
Carter Bainbridge and Cam Ezeir are back on this week’s Fizz Five to talk SU football vs. Notre Dame, men’s hoops’ exhibition against IUP, and predictions for the basketball season. Notre Dame Preview (2:10-9:58) Syracuse beats Notre Dame if … (10:00-19:28) Syracuse vs. IUP exhibition takeaways...
How Sustainable is Syracuse’s Success?
Dino Babers’ squad has undeniably had an incredible season up until this point. It might even be better than 2018 when the Orange went 10-3. But, as seen after that season, SU’s win total was cut in half the next year from 10 to 5, and then all the way down to 1 in 2020. Syracuse had a good runway last season but finished a disappointing 5-7 after starting 3-1.
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame: Crystal Ball Predictions
ETHAN (7-0): Syracuse 24, Notre Dame 20. It’s another sold out crowd in the Dome, and SU’s defense will be the best unit in this game. Drew Pyne has never played in an atmosphere like he will this weekend, and if Syracuse’s defense can force just one or two turnovers, they’ll have a very good chance to win the game. Garrett Shrader and Sean Tucker will both have big days, specifically Tucker, after his lack of carries against Clemson last week. Notre Dame’s defense is too talented to let the Orange score a lot of points and willfully keep this game close. It feels like a 14-0 SU start turns into a 14-10 halftime lead that should be bigger, but the Orange do just enough in the second half to get the job done against Notre Dame and improve to 7-1.
Where is Syracuse going Bowling?
Some of you probably already have winter break vacation plans. Maybe you’re going to Florida, or making a cross-country drive to see family. We hope you’ve been in the process of changing those after Syracuse’s sixth win. However, things have definitely changed for the ‘Cuse. Gone are those fantasies of the College Football Playoff, and now a New Year’s Six Bowl is going to require close to perfection. But keep in mind, at the beginning of the year, just making a bowl was enough. So let’s not forget where this program came from.
