ETHAN (7-0): Syracuse 24, Notre Dame 20. It’s another sold out crowd in the Dome, and SU’s defense will be the best unit in this game. Drew Pyne has never played in an atmosphere like he will this weekend, and if Syracuse’s defense can force just one or two turnovers, they’ll have a very good chance to win the game. Garrett Shrader and Sean Tucker will both have big days, specifically Tucker, after his lack of carries against Clemson last week. Notre Dame’s defense is too talented to let the Orange score a lot of points and willfully keep this game close. It feels like a 14-0 SU start turns into a 14-10 halftime lead that should be bigger, but the Orange do just enough in the second half to get the job done against Notre Dame and improve to 7-1.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO