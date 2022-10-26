ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Special Meeting of the High Point City Council-Chaired by Mayor Wagner

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
High Point, North Carolina
 3 days ago

MEETING NOTICE

SPECIAL MEETING

HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the High Point City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the Council Chambers, 3rd Floor, High Point Municipal Building, 211 S. Hamilton Street. The topic(s) for the meeting are as follows:

  1. Erosion Control Plan.
  2. Resolution-Operation Greenlight.
  3. Closed Session Pursuant to N.C. General Statute §143-318.11(a)(6) for Personnel.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy