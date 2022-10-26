Read full article on original website
Bemidji Blotter for Thursday, Oct. 27
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Thursday, Oct. 27. Vehicle Calls/Complaints, 11:57 p.m. Caller reported possible car break-in on the 100 block of 4th St. NW. It was determined that the subject had entered the...
United Way’s next Mobile Food Pickup is Monday
The United Way of Bemidji Area announced a Mobile Food Pickup event scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31, from 9 to 11 a.m. while supplies last. According to the notice, families and individuals will be able to pick up one box of food for free at the Sanford Center parking lot.
Authorities searching for driver in Bemidji hit-and-run
BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit a pedestrian in Bemidji in July.The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on July 30, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The pedestrian was hurt, but is recovering.The BCA said the suspect vehicle is a red or maroon Saturn Ion made between 2003 and 2007. The vehicle may be missing a piece of its front end just above the headlight.Authorities released a photo of the missing part on an intact Ion for comparison.Anyone with information is asked to call 218-333-8312 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.
Meet the Candidates: Beltrami County District 2
Back for a second round of interviews, the primary victors in the Beltrami County District 2 race discussed their platforms in their bids to be the next Beltrami County District 2 Commissioner. The race has no incumbent, as current Commissioner Reed Olson is running to be the next MN House...
Bemidji State Student Senate hosts candidate event
The Bemidji State University Student Senate hosted a candidate event Thursday evening, with a number of candidates or representatives for state and local politicians invited to table at the Beaux Arts Ballroom. Freshman student Naziah Matt said he was interested in someday running for office and wanted to learn more...
Five women honored at Women United Tribute Award ceremony
Featured photo, from left, award winners Kay Mack, Natasha Kingbird, Sarah Guida, Becky Secore, and Kayla Winkler. Five local women were honored as Tribute Award Winners during the Women United 2022 Award Ceremony. Sanford Health’s Kayla Winkler received the first-ever Emerging Leader award, a new designation for the 6th Annual...
BSU to host opioid awareness and Narcan training event
Bemidji State University is hosting a free opioid awareness and Narcan training event next Thursday. According to a release, the training as part of BSU’s National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness activities will take place on Nov. 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. in Hagg Sauer Hall Room 150. Andrea Herold,...
Eagan man charged after crash in Akeley Township
An Eagan man was charged with third-degree DUI for a crash in Akeley Township last week. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Nathan Thompson was southbound on County Road 12 on Oct. 21 when he drove off a curve, crashing into mailboxes and road signs before striking a driveway approach.
Blackduck woman seriously injured in rollover crash
A Blackduck woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash just after midnight on Thursday. According to the state patrol, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove of Blackduck was driving north on Highway 89 when she lost control of the Chevy Tahoe and rolled into the ditch near Ness Road. Oakgrove was...
After losing 12-year-old son in hunting accident, Minnesota family urges others to be cautious
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul family is making a plea to other Minnesota families after losing their 12-year-old son in a hunting accident in rural Cass County. Two weeks after 12-year-old Jeremy Her died, his parents Blia Xiong and Thai Her, are still in disbelief. FOX 9 spoke with them through a translator at the Hmong 18 Council.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
Becker County Sheriff’s Office Warning of Social Security Scam
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is warning Lakes Area residents of a Social Security scam. Recent reports indicate that criminals are trying to trick people into sharing personal and financial information over the phone or through deceptive text and email messages that lure recipients to a fake Social Security website. Criminals falsely advise recipients to apply to receive Social Security benefits or extra money, such as a cost-of-living adjustment, or to set up an online account. The message may also provide fake contact information for the Social Security Administration.
