BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit a pedestrian in Bemidji in July.The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on July 30, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The pedestrian was hurt, but is recovering.The BCA said the suspect vehicle is a red or maroon Saturn Ion made between 2003 and 2007. The vehicle may be missing a piece of its front end just above the headlight.Authorities released a photo of the missing part on an intact Ion for comparison.Anyone with information is asked to call 218-333-8312 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO