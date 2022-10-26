Read full article on original website
A Brand New Construction Home in Incline Village with A Park Like Level Yard Hits The Market for $11.5 Million
135 Selby Drive Home in Incline Village, Nevada for Sale. 135 Selby Drive, Incline Village, Nevada is newly constructed residence with contemporary functional design embraces a tranquil setting in the coveted Mill Creek neighborhood. This Home in Incline Village offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 135 Selby Drive, please contact Jeffrey Corman (Phone: 775-339-1144) at eXp Realty Luxury Collection for full support and perfect service.
People: John Stanko nominated for 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award
The nomination of John Stanko, dealer and president of Champion Chevrolet in Reno for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award has been announced by TIME. Stanko is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association show in Dallas on Jan. 27. Stanko was chosen to represent the Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association in the national competition.
Asking for $15.9 Million, This Stunning Historic Mansion in Reno has been Meticulously Restored with Finest Materials and Craftsmanship
631 California Avenue Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 631 California Avenue, Reno, Nevada is a historic mansion has been meticulously restored using only the finest materials and craftsmanship boasting panoramic views of Downtown Reno, and surrounding Mountains. This Reno, Nevada offers 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 631 California Avenue, please contact Donna Spear (Phone: 775-691-7947) & Katrine Watson (Phone: 530-582-0722) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
Groups to US: Protect Nevada flower from mine or face court
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they’ll sue them again for failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this...
Truckee made: Local racer Rose seeks series title
TRUCKEE, Calif. — With one foot on the break and another on the gas Steven “Woody” Rose Jr. sits at the start line, loading the throttle of his Trent Fabrication Top Shelf Ultra4 car as he awaits the start of another off-road race. In an instant the...
Reno's Boomtown to open new dining-gaming option
Verdi residents soon will have a new local dining and gaming option. The handful of businesses located on Old Highway 40 have enjoyed an increased patronage from the influx of new Verdi residents, and the Verdi Grill House and Casino at Boomtown will be added to the mix in the first quarter of 2023.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said. The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.
Ask Joe: why are lights on at Peccole Park during off season?
Reno, NEV — One of our viewers, Eric Luhman says he recently moved close to the UNR campus and he wants to know why the lights are on at the baseball stadium in the evening when it's not baseball season for the Wolf Pack right now?. I checked with...
A balloon ride over Tahoe from the world's smallest aircraft carrier | Bartell's Backroads
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — There is only one company in the entire world that launches and lands hot air balloons from a boat, and that company is Lake Tahoe Balloons. The one-of-a-kind boat is known as the Tahoe Flyer and it’s the world’s smallest aircraft carrier.
Nevada hunters generate millions in economic impact
RENO – A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department...
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A passenger is dead and the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash closed northbound U.S. 395 for about seven hours early Saturday. The crash happened about 2:43 a.m. near Lemmon Valley Drive, the Nevada State Police said. The vehicle was...
Reno City Council Ward 2: Duerr vs Kenny
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting continues and who will represent Reno City Council Ward 2 is in question. In her bid for a third term, Naomi Duerr faces first-time candidate Jay Kenny. In what would be her final term on the council, Duerr wants to finish projects such as...
Reno man insists if it weren't for persistency, his vote would've been suppressed
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — John Ramey says had he not been so persistent, he might not have been allowed to vote. He fears others' votes will be suppressed. Ramey checked the Nevada Secretary of State's Office before casting his ballot this week and noticed the address was incorrect. He since moved and bought a house since he first registered in 2020.
Black bears preparing to hibernate break into Lake Tahoe homes for more food
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Black bears breaking into homes in the Tahoe area has been a year-round issue for residents, but the coming winter might warrant additional caution. Toogee Sielsch, known in the South Lake Tahoe area as the bear guru, said this is the time of year...
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collecting Thanksgiving donations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows (BGCTM) are teaming up for a Thanksgiving food basket drive for families in need. The Dolan Auto Group bought all of the turkeys for the baskets. The organizations are asking for...
Spread the Word Nevada Adopts Sparks School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A big moment this week for students at Kate Smith Elementary School in Sparks. Spread the Word Nevada announced it was adopting the school and on Wednesday. the cafeteria was turned into “book heaven.” Hundreds of books were spread out among the tables, just waiting for the kids to choose them.
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
Unsettled, but not stormy weather will continue through the holiday weekend. Expect occasional clouds and cooler temperatures, with breezy conditions at times. A storm system will likely dig into the region next week, with rain and snow in the forecast. -Jeff. FAFSA Scholarship Workshops. Updated: 10 hours ago. Helping Washoe...
People: Dean Byrne named regional manager of Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, senior vice president, senior portfolio manager
Whittier Trust Company promotes Dean Byrne to regional manager of Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, senior vice president, senior portfolio manager. In addition to his new duties as head of the Whittier Trust Reno office, Byrne manages equity, fixed income, and alternative assets for high-net-worth individuals and foundations. Byrne advises...
Gas main relocation will force local road closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will be relocating a gas main to prepare for a future project to widen Pyramid Highway, forcing road closures and temporary traffic controls in Sparks. The work, which starts Sunday and ends Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., will be on Pyramid Highway...
