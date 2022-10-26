The nomination of John Stanko, dealer and president of Champion Chevrolet in Reno for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award has been announced by TIME. Stanko is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association show in Dallas on Jan. 27. Stanko was chosen to represent the Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association in the national competition.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO