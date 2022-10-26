Read full article on original website
daviessky.org
Audubon Provides Update on LIHEAP Assistance
Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. will offer Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) services to eligible individuals and families at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines that are responsible for home energy costs directly or an undesignated portion of rent. The Subsidy component will begin on November...
beckersspine.com
All in the family: Dr. William Polio joins father, brother at Kentucky orthopedic practice
William Polio, MD, is joining Owensboro, Ky.-based Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Dr. William Polio's brother, Joseph A. Polio, MD, and his father, Joseph L. Polio, MD, both work at the practice, according to an Oct. 28 news release shared with Becker's. Dr. William Polio specializes in shoulder,...
People get creative with hay bales in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Visitors to Mahr Park might notice an array of creative designs on a series of hay bales. Officials say the hay bales are a part of the Harvest Fest Event that the city has had for the last two years. A spokesperson says there is an application process for the hay bales […]
14news.com
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
Dawson Springs student tests positive for whooping cough
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Health officials say a grade school student at Dawson Springs Independent Schools has tested positive for Pertussis, also known as whooping cough. Superintendent Leonard Whalen made the announcement publicly Wednesday afternoon, noting info was sent home with all students the same day. School officials say the one positive to this […]
Local bank moves into historic Evansville building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
earnthenecklace.com
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
14news.com
Low water levels hurting agriculture exports from Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s harvest season. As farmers look to sell the grain they’ve harvested, they’re met with a roadblock, lying in the waterways. “They can’t load the barges as full as they used to, because it makes the draft too deep, and they’ll drag the bottom of the Mississippi River because it’s at a 100-year low,” said Joe Steinkamp, an Evansville farmer.
Daviess County takes steps towards ending domestic violence
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — For nearly forty years, Domestic Violence Awareness Month has connected individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues across the nation. This month, the Daviess County Fiscal Court is taking steps to help raise awareness for these issues. The county has proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The proclamation […]
Lost wallet makes journey back home
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) Losing a wallet during a football game would cause many people to lose hope. One man in Newburgh did, until a good Samaritan came along. “I thought I lost all of my money and the thoughts of identity theft started going through my head,” says Greg Day. Day and his wife took […]
vincennespbs.org
Ky. Man Sentenced for drug activity at Toyota
A man convicted of distributing meth at the Toyota plant in Princeton has been sentenced. The US Attorney for Indiana’s Southern District handed down a 200 month federal prison sentence to 43-year-old Ronnie Rich Junior of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The case began when, after learning Rich may have been...
Low Cost Cat Spay & Neuter Clinic Coming to Evansville in November For Final Clinic of 2022
If you have cats you need to get fixed, a low-cost clinic is coming to Evansville in November. If you are a pet owner, one of the most important things you can do to help the pet overpopulation crisis is to get your pets spayed and neutered. Whether your pets are indoor pets, outdoor, or a mix of both, spaying and neutering your pets is the easiest way to help control the pet population.
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
McLean County, KY Family Loves Carving Pumpkins and Their Photos Are Awesome
Candace and Derek Miller have a fun Halloween tradition with their kids. The whole family gathers around and carves pumpkins for the front porch. Over the weekend, the family got together again at their McLean County, Kentucky home and whipped up some spooky and kooky Halloween magic. As you can...
Central City Police notes uptick in calls for suicide
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says they’ve recently noticed an increase in community calls for suicide. The police department says to reach out to those you know are in need. “If you know of anyone who needs help or has made any suicidal statements or attempts PLEASE reach out to […]
hancockclarion.com
Hancock County Animal Shelter has dogs for adoption; needs more space
Ronnie York, Director of the Hancock County Animal Shelter and County Dog Warden invites you to come out to the Hancock County Animal Shelter in Lewisport at 305 Gene Hayden Road and walk and play with the dogs. “The thing I’d like to see the community get into is just...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi in Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Authorities say the eastbound entrance ramp to I64 is currently closed at State Road 37 due to an overturned semi. If having to travel through the area use caution and expect delays and possible detours. Eyewitness News will update this post with details as new information becomes available.
hot96.com
Congratulations! It’s A Boy!
A bit of excitement on Evansville’s west side this morning. We were alerted by reports of a heavy police and ambulance presence in the area of the USI campus. A check with authorities noted it as a medical run off Schutte Road. Turns out a woman in a car...
Hysterical T-Shirt Celebrates Johnny Depp’s Surprise 2022 Visit to Owensboro, KY
Over the weekend, Johnny Depp fans, particularly here in the Commonwealth, went crazy. The movie star, who was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, was actually spotted back in town. For years, there have been rumored sightings of the Edward Scissorhands and Pirates of the Caribbean star, but there's never been actual documentation. But, this time, there was.
14news.com
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Movie star Johnny Depp made a visit to his hometown of Owensboro. He was spotted in a neighborhood over the weekend. Depp stopped to take a few pictures with some people, but asked to keep it quiet until he left. It’s well known that Depp is...
