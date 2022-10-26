Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
19-year-old from Lodi hospitalized after Reno fraternity party
RENO, Nev. — A 19-year-old from Lodi is in the hospital after a fraternity party at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sources told KCRA 3 on Thursday the teen was hospitalized after a binge drinking event for prospective members of a fraternity not recognized by the university. It's unclear...
davisvanguard.org
Commentary: UC Davis Is Applying the Lesson to the Wrong Incident and Wrong Time
UC Davis – UC Davis perhaps needs to update its playbook. Their response to the incident on Tuesday shows they have taken in the lessons of the 2011 Pepper Spray and the 2017 Milo event, but they may need to update their playbook when it comes to the modern reality of the Proud Boys.
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln to get pickleball courts
A resolution was adopted at Tuesday’s City Council meeting to convert the concrete slab at McBean Park into six permanent pickleball courts. The project is allotted $160,000 from the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Capital Improvement Projects budget from Park PFE Fund 246. No date was set on when the courts...
goldcountrymedia.com
Sierra View captures Rose Cup squeaker
2022 ROSE CUP SCOREBOARD Sierra View: 19-30 – 49 points Woodcreek: 15-33.5 – 48.5 points Timber Creek: 13-32 – 45 points Diamond Oaks: 13-24.5 – 37.5 points. Once a dominating team in this neighborhood golf rivalry, Sierra View Country Club had drifted into anonymity following its last Rose Cup victory eight years ago.
KCRA.com
Melanie Hunter signs off from KCRA 3
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 meteorologist and traffic reporter Melanie Hunter announced that Friday will be her last day with the station. She is moving to Boston for a new opportunity as a meteorologist. Hunter has been with KCRA for close to five years and has been involved with...
Man killed at Grant Union High School identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
Are the Proud Boys growing in the Sacramento region?
DAVIS — A conservative speaking event hosted by a student organization at UC Davis was canceled due to safety concerns after a brawl broke out involving members of the Proud Boys, a known extremist group. The UC Davis student chapter of Turning Point USA held a speaking event featuring Stephen Davis, known as "MAGA Hulk." The event was set up to be held Tuesday night in a conference center on the UC Davis campus. The topic, according to a social media advertisement about the event, was "topics related to systemic racism and the lies that surround the topic." The event brought out...
rosevilletoday.com
Placer Valley Business Person of the Year goes to Thunder Valley GM, Dawn Clayton
Clayton named Business Person of the Year and “Best of The Best” in Executive Operations. Lincoln, Calif. –Thunder Valley Casino Resort is proud to announce that its General Manager, Dawn Clayton, has been named Placer Valley’s 2022 Business Person of the Year and Bentley Price Associates’ “Best of The Best” in Executive Operations.
'Where are we supposed to go?' | Sacramento unhoused community reacts to lack of city progress in providing shelters
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento's "Comprehensive Siting Plan” looks a lot different from when it was first approved last August. The original plan was called the "Master Siting Plan to Address Homelessness." It was approved with Mayor Darrell Steinberg calling it a "once-in-a-generation opportunity." The roadmap...
Blind Woodland woman living alone in rundown home gets home makeover from neighbors
WOODLAND — More than a dozen people in a Woodland neighborhood teamed up to give a home makeover to a blind woman who never knew her home was falling apart."I've just been stunned. It's like I all of a sudden have a whole family here," said Faye Abbas, who has been blind since she was born and didn't realize how run down her home of 30+ years had become.Her neighbor, Paul Bridge, saw that she needed help, so he rounded up the community to fix it for free. Bridge says once he realized he had neighbors on board, he went...
Notre Dame 2023 Wide Receiver Commit Rico Flores Gets The Week Kicked Off On Thursday Night
Rico Flores will be in action this evening to kick off the week of football action
Elk Grove Citizen
Elk Grove's nature park opens
The public can visit a new showcase of Elk Grove’s wetland environment at a 2.7-acre park that’s tucked away from Elk Grove Boulevard. Elk Grove Nature Park officially opened on Oct. 19, and visitors can relax in a small grove that includes a boardwalk, walking paths, and a bridge over a future vernal pool. This project’s first phase was completed this fall as part of a $521,600 construction project. The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) plans to raise funds for future amenities such as a play area, an agricultural garden, and a building that houses a nature center.
Police discover missing teen was living with a teacher
After disappearing in the summer of 2020, a California teen abruptly returned home earlier this year. But now, an investigation into his disappearance has found he was living with a teacher.
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
GV Wire
Expected Defeats of Props. 26 & 27 Are Still Victories for Gambling
You can’t miss the brand-new casino on Highway 99 in the Sacramento suburb of Elk Grove. It’s the size of a Costco, with bright blue signs above the entrances, proclaiming, “Sky’s the Limit!”. Joe Mathews. Opinion. That might seem like mere marketing, a sunny pun on...
Elk Grove Citizen
Sheldon starts slow, but rolls past PG; Herd wins Delta League outright
The Huskies turned around a slow first half by pouring on 29 points in the second half en route to its seventh win of the year. Quarterback Jesiah Machado had four touchdown passes to four different receivers in the victory. He was 10-for-18 passing for 127 yards. Pleasant Grove quarterback...
Galt man with firearm arrested outside high school
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A Galt man was arrested on Monday at Estrallita High School after being found with a handgun and a concealed knife in the school’s parking lot. The campus’s school resource officer was investigating a ‘suspicious’ vehicle at around 1:24 p.m. in the school’s parking lot that had three occupants inside. Police […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Acres of Hope ReNew Stores reopens in Roseville for Christmas Extravaganza
For those looking to get a jump on holiday shopping, the Acres of Hope ReNew Stores have you covered. Acres of Hope focuses on helping women and children overcome cycles of homelessness and trauma. The ReNew Stores in Roseville is a thrift boutique offering a variety of items and has a mission "to fund Acres of Hope through a ministry of renewal and restoration," as all proceeds cover 40 percent of the financial support for main campus in Auburn.
actionnewsnow.com
Convicted DUI driver heads back to prison after serving time for crash that killed Kristina Chesterman
CHICO, Calif. - The drunk driver convicted in the crash that killed a Chico State nursing student is headed back to prison after he was arrested for drug trafficking in Ohio. Riley Hoover was sentenced to 7 years in prison for DUI and hit and run for the deadly crash in Chico in 2013. Hoover hit and killed Kristina Chesterman as she was riding her bike on Nord Avenue.
