WOODLAND — More than a dozen people in a Woodland neighborhood teamed up to give a home makeover to a blind woman who never knew her home was falling apart."I've just been stunned. It's like I all of a sudden have a whole family here," said Faye Abbas, who has been blind since she was born and didn't realize how run down her home of 30+ years had become.Her neighbor, Paul Bridge, saw that she needed help, so he rounded up the community to fix it for free. Bridge says once he realized he had neighbors on board, he went...

WOODLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO