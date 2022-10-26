ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Womb Raider
3d ago

Fishermen needs help with funding their boats and gear. Should help them out, clam diggers, periwinklers, Scallopers and urnchiners aswell.

Joan Gilbert-Croteau
3d ago

anything for votes. Nevermore her complete failures leading to this point!! vote her out. She's just a mouth piece!!

idependant..voice..
3d ago

republicans would like a ban a woman's right to choose..what's there plan to support these children?..Maine has to many kids in need already..

maine.gov

Governor Mills: We are expanding access to child care.

All parents need access to reliable child care in order to go to work and kids need a place to learn and grow while the parents are working. That’s why my administration is working hard to expand affordable, high-quality child care options for Maine’s working families. Hello, this...
MAINE STATE
maine.gov

HOPE Program Helps Maine Families Achieve Economic Independence

The Higher Opportunities for Pathways to Employment (HOPE) program, offered through the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office for Family Independence (OFI), supports Maine parents in pursuing meaningful careers while helping to address Maine’s workforce needs. HOPE provides wraparound support for parents to reduce barriers to...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Program to help older Mainers with home improvements

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

23 fire departments across Maine get more than $3 million in funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 23 fire departments and organizations in Maine are getting more than $3 million to upgrade equipment and support personnel. The federal funding was awarded through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants and the Staffing for Adequate Fire Emergency Response Grants. Bangor Fire Department received $273,021. Belgrade Fire...
MAINE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maine to wind down rental relief as federal funds dry up

(The Center Square) – Maine is winding down its pandemic rental assistance program after learning that the federal government won’t be providing more funds. MaineHousing has paused its emergency rental assistance program and says it will not be accepting new or renewed applications. The move follows the U.S. Treasury announcement last week that Maine wasn't among 28 states included in the latest round of disbursements from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Aroostook Enigma: Mystery Surrounds Maine Potato Matriarch’s Stillborn Senate Bid – Steve Robinson Investigates

It’s a genuine Aroostook County Mystery: What happened to Sue McCrum, the matriarch of the powerful Penobscot McCrum potato empire, that led her to drop out of the District 2 State Senate race just 24 hours after she filed papers to run? On March 5, 2020, McCrum filed to enter the race. Before her paperwork had even appeared on the state ethics website, she’d already terminated her candidacy.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

MaineHousing: No new U.S. Treasury funds for Emergency Rental Assistance Progam

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine State Housing Authority officials do not expect to receive any additional funding from the U.S. Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program, known as ERA, came about during the pandemic for people struggling to pay rent or utilities who had been furloughed or laid off. ERA helped landlords recoup unpaid rent as far back as March 13, 2020. The goal was to prevent evictions and avoid extra costs of legal fees.
AUGUSTA, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Maine 207 area code extended

AUGUSTA- It looks like Maine’s signature area code 207 will be staying around for a bit longer. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says that they have found some ways to preserve the single area code for Maine until at least the first quarter of 2027. Originally they thought they...
MAINE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maine moves ahead with wind project in Aroostook County

(The Center Square) – Maine regulators are moving ahead with a pair of renewable power projects aimed at diversifying the state's energy portfolio and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a 1,000-megawatt wind power facility project in Maine's northern Aroostook...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
CAR AND DRIVER

Maine Is Finally Clamping Down on Obscene, Offensive License Plates

Unlike most states, which have a department or committee that approves custom plates, Maine has no approval process. Drivers took advantage, printing out plates with any and all obscenities you could think of. That's about to change, according to the Associated Press. Maine has begun to issue recall notices to...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine seeks owners of unclaimed war bonds dating to the 1940s

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The state is trying to find the owners of several Series E, defense/war-era bonds that are currently being held by the Maine Office of the Treasurer as part of its unclaimed property program. The actual paperwork for the bonds were found in abandoned safe deposit boxes...
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

How Many of These Nasty Nicknames for Maine Towns Have You Heard of?

Maine has over 700 cities and towns, and a brutal sense of humor. Put these two facts together, and I bet Maine has more nasty, tasteless, and hilarious nicknames for our towns than any other state in the nation. We asked you on Facebook for your nasty Maine town nicknames, and you did not disappoint. There were PLENTY that we will not re-print here, but there still is a lot that we can. Well done, Mainers. You never disappoint!
MAINE STATE

