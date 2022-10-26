Read full article on original website
Related
Dieruff football gets big day from Mekhi Ashby and 37-14 win over Allen to even all-time series
Bright sunshine abounded at J. Birney Crum Stadium Saturday afternoon and it shined just a little brighter on Dieruff’s side of the field during a 37-14 Huskies win in the final game of the 2022 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference regular season. The future also seems bright for the Huskies considering the number of players who are slated to return in 2023. One of them is Mekhi Ashby, a junior who ...
Boys soccer: Owego, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor roll to Section 4 titles
The high-powered offensive attacks at Owego Free Academy and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor were in peak form Saturday as the top-seeded boys soccer teams captured Section 4 titles at the Wright National Soccer Complex in Oneonta. Owego was a 6-1 winner over second-seeded Oneonta in the Class B final. Spencer-Van Etten/Candor downed second-seeded Trumansburg by a 6-2 score in Class C. ...
Eastern Michigan football coughs up lead, falls to Toledo; Alma, Albion roll
Tucker Gleason threw for three touchdowns and his short toss to Lenny Kuhl with just over two minutes left gave Toledo its first lead in a 27-24 come-from-behind win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday in Ypsilanti. The MAC West division leaders, Toledo (6-3, 4-1) tied the game twice on Gleason touchdown passes, but Eastern Michigan held a 24-17 lead to start the fourth quarter on Samson Evans’ third rushing touchdown of the game. ...
Comments / 0